Visa change from 60 to 30 days given green light by Foreign Affairs on Friday. Still must go to cabinet

Thailand moves to cut visa-free stays from 60 to 30 days as Foreign Ministry targets loopholes tied to scammers and security risks. Tourists could still extend for 30 days with a ฿1,900 fee, but the plan must go to Cabinet before any change takes effect.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs confirmed that a high-level meeting approved reducing the tourist visa waiver from 60 to 30 days for citizens of 93 countries, with a possible 30-day extension. The proposal requires Cabinet approval. Authorities insisted, however, that there will be adequate notice for travellers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing a proposal to reduce the visa-free stay for tourists in Thailand. Specifically, the ministry plans to cut the period to 30 days. Currently, foreign tourists receive a 60-day visa exemption.

Therefore, officials say the proposed change would close loopholes in the current system. In particular, authorities cite concerns about scammers and individuals posing security risks. Moreover, the ministry says some visitors use the extended stay for non-tourism purposes.

On March 20, the issue was discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During that briefing, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaew explained the proposal. According to him, the review followed concerns raised by the visa committee.

Visa committee review follows government tourism policy and worries about misuse of long stay exemptions

Notably, the committee is chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Previously, the government of Prime Minister Settha Thavisin introduced the 60-day visa exemption. At the time, the policy aimed to promote Thai tourism. As a result, foreign tourists could remain longer without applying for a visa in advance.

However, the visa committee later examined the policy in detail. After review, members concluded the 60-day period was excessive. In particular, officials said the longer stay could create loopholes.

Consequently, some individuals may enter Thailand without genuine tourism intentions. In addition, others may attempt to reside in the country without proper visas. Therefore, the committee supported reducing the exemption period. According to Mr. Sihasak, 30 days would generally be sufficient for tourists.

Under the proposal, the visa exemption would fall from 60 days to 30 days. Even so, foreign tourists would remain eligible for extensions. Specifically, visitors could extend their stay by another 30 days. Notably, the fee for this is ฿1,900.

Proposal keeps extension option while reducing the initial visa-free entry period for foreign tourists

Consequently, the total possible stay could still reach 60 days if approved. Meanwhile, officials say the adjustment focuses on the initial entry period. In practice, authorities expect this step to tighten oversight of visa use.

Furthermore, the foreign minister linked the proposal to online scam activity. According to Mr. Sihasak, individuals involved in scams often rely on long visa exemptions. In some cases, they use these exemptions to enter Thailand and nearby countries.

Therefore, officials believe the extended period may assist cross-border movement. As a result, the ministry views the shorter stay as a preventive measure. Moreover, the proposal aims to close identified gaps in the system.

At the same time, Mr. Sihasak addressed questions about discrimination. He stated the measure does not target any specific country. Likewise, it does not apply differently to any nationality. Instead, officials describe the move as a structural policy adjustment. In particular, the ministry says the review focused on visa management. Consequently, the proposal is tied to immigration control and security oversight.

Ministry says policy shift targets security gaps while maintaining Thailand’s tourism policy approach

Meanwhile, the ministry emphasised that Thailand’s tourism policy remains unchanged in principle. According to Mr. Sihasak, the country continues to welcome foreign visitors. However, authorities also monitor how visa exemptions are used.

In addition, the government maintains the right to adjust entry measures. Therefore, officials say closing loopholes is part of routine policy management. Notably, the review followed concerns about activities unrelated to tourism.

According to the foreign minister, some individuals may enter Thailand for purposes that threaten national security. Others may attempt to remain without appropriate visas. As a result, the ministry believes the exemption period requires reassessment. Furthermore, the visa committee examined the situation before recommending changes. Afterwards, the ministry prepared the proposal for government consideration.

Currently, the 60-day visa exemption remains in place. Tourists continue to enter under the existing arrangement. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing to submit its proposal to the government. Therefore, a decision will depend on government review and approval. Meanwhile, officials say further updates will follow once the process advances.

Certainly, there will be adequate notice before the new dispensation comes into force.

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