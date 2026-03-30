Late-night raid hits popular Chachoengsao karaoke bar after complaints of illegal hours and foreign workers. Undercover sting confirms prostitution offers. Eight foreign nationals arrested, and owner faces multiple charges after a coordinated police operation.

The owner of a well-known karaoke bar was taken into custody Friday night in the eastern provinces after a planned police operation. The premises in central Chachoengsao were raided after intelligence suggested it was a den for prostitution and employed foreign women, particularly from Laos. The late-night raid confirmed this, and the owner was arrested and charged at Chachoengsao City Police Station. Employees and foreign nationals found on the premises were also arrested and taken to Chachoengsao District Office for processing, including later deportation.

Authorities in Chachoengsao Province raided the notorious karaoke bar on March 27, 2026, following reports of operations beyond permitted hours and allegations of the venue employing foreign women to serve customers.

Earlier that day, provincial leaders issued direct instructions for enforcement. Specifically, Governor Chatpra-orn Niyom authorised the operation. Meanwhile, Deputy Governors Prasit Intachoti and Boontham Thavornthasnakit supported the directive.

In addition, Permanent Secretary Peerapol Luela joined the order. Consequently, district authorities received instructions to act immediately. At the same time, the Deputy District Chief for Security Affairs, Pratrawi Wijob, was ordered to join the mission.

Police multi unit team and move on Karaoke bar after complaints of late hours and foreign staff

Meanwhile, authorities assembled a multi-unit enforcement team for the raid. First, the Mueang Chachoengsao District Volunteer Defence Corps, known as Or Sor Unit 1, joined the deployment. In addition, a special operations unit took part in the action.

Furthermore, officers from Mueang Chachoengsao Police Station supported the operation. Authorities targeted a karaoke bar on Thep Khunakon Road. Previously, officials had received reports about the venue staying open beyond legal hours.

Moreover, police intelligence suggested the bar employed Laotian and Cambodian nationals. Therefore, investigators began verification before launching the raid. Initially, undercover agents entered the venue posing as customers.

Inside, they observed staff movements and customer service activities. Certainly, police confirmed foreign workers were present during the visit. According to the undercover officers, the workers offered sexual services to customers. Furthermore, they also confirmed that prostitution was offered inside the venue.

Undercover officers confirm foreign workers and prostitution offered openly inside the venue

Consequently, investigators prepared a sting operation based on the findings. Next, undercover agents arranged to pay for such services. Specifically, they transferred money to the bar owner’s account.

Officials said this step formed part of the evidence-gathering process. After the transfer, officers waited for the signal to launch the nighttime raid. After that, an arrest team moved quickly into the premises. Immediately, authorities secured the location and detained suspects inside.

During the raid, officers arrested one Cambodian national working as a housekeeper at the shop. In addition, they arrested seven Laotian nationals found inside the entertainment venue. Officials and police then checked the immigration and employment status of each detainee.

According to officers at the scene, three Laotian nationals had no work permits. Meanwhile, two had work permits but worked outside the permitted job category. In addition, two others had entered Thailand illegally.

Arrests of foreign nationals and Thai owner face charges after a coordinated late night raid

Afterwards, officers transported all eight foreign nationals from the location. They were taken to the Chachoengsao District Office for processing. There, officials conducted questioning and recorded the arrests.

Meanwhile, investigators also detained the shop owner at the scene. Police then filed multiple charges against him based on the findings. Specifically, he was charged as the owner of premises used for procuring prostitution.

In addition, authorities charged him with employing undocumented foreign nationals. Furthermore, officials charged him with operating an unlicensed establishment. Moreover, police added a charge of harbouring illegal immigrants.

Subsequently, officers transferred the suspect for further legal action. He was handed over to the Chachoengsao City Police Station. Officials said the case will proceed through legal procedures under police supervision. Additionally, senior police officers confirmed the arrests and charges on Friday, March 27, 2026, following a well-coordinated and successful operation.

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