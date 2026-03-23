Top Koh Samui officials suspect corruption network within municipal office linked to luxury villa builds

Koh Samui officials expand probe into construction permit forgery affecting over 10 luxury villa projects, with forged signatures, external brokers, audits and a planned police complaint. Disciplinary action against municipal staff and potentially a senior officer is underway.

A scandal has erupted on Koh Samui involving the island’s local government and municipal authority. The probe has already led to the suspension of a clerical officer linked to forged building permits and documents. These forgeries involve at least 10 luxury villa developments, where demand is high from wealthy international tourists. Koh Samui officials are set to file a formal complaint with police next Sunday. Meanwhile, systematic audits are underway and are expected to reveal additional cases and at least one senior official, a key suspect in the affair.

Anxious local government officials on Koh Samui have expanded an investigation into a construction permit forgery scandal. The probe now covers at least 10 projects and involves both municipal staff and outside actors.

Investigators on the holiday island say forged signatures were found on building permits, known locally as Or.1, issued by the public works division. Consequently, the integrity of regulatory oversight and the safety of multiple high-end villas are under scrutiny. Mayor Ramnet Jaikwang immediately ordered a full legal review and strict enforcement measures.

The first cases were detected in October 2025. Municipal legal officer Pallop Meepian said the incidents involved one private construction project and one commercial building modification. Initially, permit holders presented documents that appeared official.

Initial inspection reveals unregistered permits and forged signatures, prompting disciplinary action

However, inspections revealed the permits were not registered in the municipal system. Furthermore, signatures, including that of the mayor, were forged. Following the discovery, a fact-finding committee was promptly formed and confirmed evidence of misconduct.

A clerical officer linked to the documents has already denied wrongdoing. Nevertheless, the officer has been removed from duty pending disciplinary and criminal investigations.

Officials, at the same time, suggest it would be unlikely for a junior officer to act alone. Therefore, investigators are now examining senior officials in the engineering division. Authorities are also assessing whether anyone benefited financially from the scheme. At the same time, attention has turned to external intermediaries, described as “brokers,” who allegedly connected villa developers seeking fast-track approvals with municipal insiders.

A key suspect in relation to these activities has emerged. This person reportedly joined the civil service in June 2022, raising questions about internal oversight and recruitment.

Koh Samui municipality to file police complaint while audits look to uncover full scale of forgery activity

On Friday, March 27, Koh Samui Municipality plans to file a formal complaint with the police. Allegations include forgery of official documents and misconduct in office. Simultaneously, a retrospective audit of all construction permits is underway.

Initial findings suggest more than 10 permits may have been forged, but authorities warned the total number could rise as the audit continues. The municipality stated that the investigation is focused on both past and current construction approvals. Senior officials are seeking to uncover the full scope of irregularities.

The case has highlighted vulnerabilities in Section 39 of the 1979 Building Control Act. Under this provision, developers can begin construction without formal approval, provided they submit complete documentation certified by licensed architects and engineers. However, the system relies heavily on the accuracy and honesty of submitted materials.

Violations of forged permits may trigger modification or demolition, while false certifications face penalties

Authorities warned that if violations are discovered after construction begins, developers can be ordered to modify or demolish non-compliant structures. Architects and engineers who provide false certifications may face both disciplinary and criminal penalties.

Inspections revealed that forged permits involved both private residences and commercial projects. Documents submitted by permit holders were later found to be inconsistent with municipal records. Signatures, including that of Mayor Jaikwang, were counterfeit.

Consequently, the clerical officer linked to the case was transferred from regular duties while the investigation was opened. Officials are tracing a potential network of collusion and external brokers who may have facilitated the forgeries.

Municipal officials confirmed that the audits now being pursued are systematic. Each permit is cross-checked against registration records. Signatures and certifications are verified. Investigators aim to identify all responsible parties and prevent additional irregularities.

Disciplinary committee reviews staff conduct while luxury villas remain central to ongoing investigation

Meanwhile, disciplinary proceedings are underway. The Deputy Municipal Clerk was appointed to chair a disciplinary committee. This committee will review both the conduct of junior and senior officials to assess potential criminal and administrative liability.

Luxury villa projects are central to the scandal. The projects concerned are presently under heightened scrutiny. These high-value developments are furthermore being inspected for structural safety and regulatory compliance.

Initial findings suggest more than 10 projects were affected, though authorities said additional cases are likely to emerge. Investigators are also examining financial transactions and potential benefits exchanged between developers, intermediaries and municipal staff.

Section 39 permits allow developers to begin work after submitting complete documentation. Required materials include accurate blueprints, certified calculations, names of supervising architects and engineers, and proof of land ownership. Officials issue a receipt confirming submission, which permits work to start. They may inspect plans within 120 days and order modifications, suspension or demolition if violations are detected.

Strict enforcement of fast-track system ensures accountability, while audits trace forged permits

Failure to comply with regulations leaves developers responsible for correcting or removing illegal structures. False certifications from architects or engineers trigger disciplinary, ethical and criminal penalties. Authorities emphasized that strict enforcement measures are being applied to prevent further misuse of the fast-track system.

Audits now cover all fast-track permits issued under Section 39. Officials are verifying registration numbers, signatures and the authenticity of certifications. Investigators are mapping the full scope of the forgery and identifying all parties involved. The municipality confirmed that legal, disciplinary, and criminal actions are being pursued where violations are verified.

Investigators are also reviewing past construction approvals. Each submission is being verified for authenticity and completeness. Municipal staff, developers, architects, and intermediaries remain under scrutiny.

Authorities confirmed that responsibility lies with all parties submitting documentation. Compliance, verification, and accountability remain central to the ongoing investigation.

Investigations focus on high-value projects as Mayor orders strict monitoring of ongoing projects

Investigations are focused on high-value projects, especially luxury villas. Officials are inspecting structures, verifying permits, and ensuring adherence to regulations. The initial audit has already uncovered forged signatures and unregistered permits, raising concerns about procedural gaps and internal oversight. Officials involved suggest additional cases may be revealed as inspections continue.

The mayor has directed strict monitoring of ongoing and future projects. Deputy Municipal Clerk chairs the disciplinary committee, reviewing administrative breaches and potential criminal liability.

Investigators are also assessing potential collusion between internal staff and external brokers. The goal is to identify the full network involved in the permit forgeries.

Municipal authorities confirmed that Section 39 audits are ongoing. Officials are verifying all documentation, certifications, and signatures. Developers and professionals are being notified of any corrective measures required. Investigators are, in the meantime, coordinating with Koh Samui police to support potential criminal proceedings.

Procedural gaps in fast-track system prompted forgery and audits are expanded to prevent future abuse

Authorities emphasised that procedural gaps in the fast-track system enabled forgery. Consequently, verification protocols are being strengthened. Municipal staff, in future, will undertake stricter checks and cross-referencing of records has been expanded. Officials said these measures aim to prevent future abuse of permit procedures.

The audit process covers all past and present permits. Investigators are cross-checking blueprints, certifications and municipal registrations. They are also tracing potential networks of intermediaries who may have facilitated illegal permits. Legal, disciplinary and criminal measures will follow verified violations.

Investigators confirmed that responsibility rests with all parties submitting documentation. Therefore, architects, engineers, developers and municipal staff involved in false certifications may face prosecution. Authorities emphasised that accountability is being enforced across all levels of municipal operations.

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