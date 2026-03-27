Miami police arrest a 42-year-old American after a hit-and-run that killed two Thai nationals crossing a Miami Beach crosswalk. Witnesses reported speeding and no headlights. The suspect faces reckless driving and flight from an accident charges, with $1m bail set.

Devastating news emerged in Thailand this week after reports confirmed that two highly successful Thai nationals, a current and former business student at Indiana University, were killed in a senseless act of dangerous driving by a 42-year-old American man in downtown Miami. The tragedy occurred on Wednesday evening, March 18th, leaving the two Thais, a banker working in Chicago and a business student, dead on the street. A 42-year-old American was arrested by Miami-Dade police shortly after trying to flee the scene near Miami Beach. He was previously seen driving at speed in a Nissan car without headlights on.

Police in Miami have arrested a 42-year-old American man after a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed two Thai nationals. The pair, a young man and woman, were mowed down by the driver in a reckless driving incident.

The suspect faces charges linked to reckless driving causing death and fleeing a fatal accident. Authorities said he was driving without headlights and at speed through the city. The crash occurred in southeastern Miami-Dade County in Florida. More precisely, police said it happened in the Miami Beach area.

Earlier that night, several bystanders called 911 to report a speeding vehicle. They described erratic driving in the area. Soon after, the vehicle approached a busy stretch near Collins Avenue. At about 21:10 on Wednesday, March 18, the collision occurred. Another report placed the time near 21:05 that evening. At that moment, two pedestrians were crossing Collins Avenue at 73rd Street. Both were using a marked crosswalk when they were struck.

Police say the driver sped without headlights before Miami Beach crash that killed two Thai pedestrians

According to police, the vehicle was travelling at speed. Moreover, officers said the car had no headlights on at the time. As a result, the conditions surrounding the collision drew immediate attention from investigators. The vehicle involved was identified as a Nissan Sentra. At the wheel, authorities said, was Adan Negron-Morris, 42.

The victims were later identified as Greatgomon Laowatdhanasapya, 23, and Sarisa Kongduang, 22. Both were Thai nationals living in the United States during and enjoying a spring break. Notably, their academic paths had crossed at Indiana University while living stateside. Both were highly successful and tipped to go far.

Sarisa Kongduang was a third-year student at the Kelley School of Business. She majored in management. In addition, she pursued minors in tourism, hospitality, and event management.

According to information from the Thai Student Association, she held a leadership role among Thai students. Specifically, she served as president of the Association of Thai Students in the United States. In that role, she helped represent Thai students across campuses. Furthermore, she helped organise projects and student events. For example, she was involved in planning ATSA EXPO 2024 to 2025.

Indiana University ties emerge as victims include a student leader and recent finance graduate in Chicago

Meanwhile, Greatgomon Laowatdhanasapya had recently completed his studies. He graduated in 2024 from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. In fact, he earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in finance. After graduation, he moved into the finance industry. Specifically, he worked in Chicago. There, he served as an Investment Banking Analyst at Bank of America.

At the time of the crash, both victims were crossing the street together. According to authorities, the impact was severe. Emergency services responded quickly after the collision. Both victims were transported from the scene to hospital. However, officials later confirmed they died from their injuries.

After the collision, the driver did not remain at the scene. Instead, police said he fled the area immediately. Shortly afterwards, the vehicle was discovered abandoned nearby. It was located close to a Walgreens area, not far from the crash site. Officers then searched the surrounding streets and businesses.

Suspect located near shop after abandoning vehicle close to Walgreens as police searched the area

Soon, police located the suspect nearby. Reports said he was found at a shop in the area. Officers detained him there before formally placing him under arrest. Subsequently, investigators outlined the charges connected to the crash. Authorities said he faces two counts of reckless driving causing death. In addition, he faces two counts of fleeing a fatal accident.

Another report described the charges as vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Meanwhile, investigators continued gathering statements and reviewing evidence. Police also examined the earlier emergency calls reporting erratic driving before the crash.

During questioning, authorities said the suspect made statements about the incident. According to police, he told officers he closed his eyes and accelerated. He said he intended to end his own life at that time. Following that statement, investigators ordered toxicology testing. Authorities said results are still pending.

Court sets one million dollar bail as Miami-Dade investigation into fatal crash remains ongoing

Later, the case moved to court in Miami-Dade County. A judge reviewed the charges filed against the suspect. Bail was set at one million dollars. The court also described the suspect as a danger to the community. If released, strict conditions would apply.

For example, the suspect would be placed under house arrest. Additionally, he would be banned from driving. He would also be prohibited from consuming alcohol. Meanwhile, investigators continue reviewing witness accounts and physical evidence.

On March 24, 2026, additional reporting appeared online. The Herald Times published details about the arrest and the crash. The report confirmed the identities of the victims and the suspect. It also outlined the sequence of events leading to the collision. According to police sources cited in reports, the investigation remains active. For now, authorities say the case is still under investigation.

Further reading:

Daughter of Thai grandad Vicha Ratanapakdee killed in San Francisco unhappy with local court’s verdict

Hatred of Asian Americans driven by prejudicial anger is real and a threat to US Thai communities living in fear

Murder charge for 19 year old who barrelled down elderly 84-year-old Thai man in San Francisco

Thai woman found dead in London. 19-year-old man charged at the Old Bailey with her murder in the city

UK police detectives intensify probe into Thai woman’s 2004 murder and make public appeal for information

Thai bride named as ‘Lady of the Hills in Yorkshire’ by Thai police – husband, living here, is not a suspect

UK beauty spot may have disguised the grim murder of a Thai bride from Udon Thani for over a decade

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