Police examine personal motives in what appear to be 2 more terror related attacks in southern Thailand

Gunmen launched two deadly attacks hours apart in Pattani and Narathiwat, killing a village headman, a deputy district chief and a 27-year-old woman. Police are investigating motives after a brutal roadside ambush left a pickup riddled with bullets and a government M16 stolen by what was a well-trained attack squad.

Wednesday brought another day of violence in Thailand’s southern provinces of Pattani and Narathiwat. Three people, including two local officials, were killed in bursts of gunfire. However, police in both cases are examining possible personal motives rather than terrorism. The first victim was a village headman shot while heading to his local mosque in Pattani. The second attack killed a deputy district chief as he dropped a young woman at her home in Chanae district, Narathiwat.

Gunmen carried out two fatal attacks in southern Thailand on Wednesday, striking in Pattani and Narathiwat hours apart. First, a village headman was killed in Pattani early in the morning. Later, a deputy district chief and a woman were shot dead in Narathiwat. Both incidents triggered immediate police investigations across the provinces.

In Pattani, the shooting occurred in Sai Buri district before sunrise. Specifically, police were alerted at about 5.40am. At that time, Reeya Salae, a village headman, was travelling toward morning prayers.

He served as headman of village Moo 3 in tambon Buerae. Meanwhile, he was riding a motorcycle from his home toward the Bango Yuering mosque in the same village.

Pattani village headman shot on route to mosque as police respond and launch investigation into killing

According to police, unknown assailants suddenly opened fire as he travelled along the route. However, authorities have not determined how many attackers were involved. They used unidentified firearms during the assault. As a result, the gunfire struck Reeya in the head while he rode the motorcycle. Witnesses quickly reported the shooting to local authorities.

Rescue workers arrived shortly after the report. Then they transported the injured headman to Sai Buri Crown Prince Hospital. Doctors attempted treatment, but he later died from his injuries. Meanwhile, police secured the scene and began collecting initial evidence. Officers also interviewed witnesses in the area.

Police then opened a formal investigation into the motive. First, officers considered possible links to ongoing unrest in the southern border province. However, investigators also examined the possibility of a personal conflict. At this stage, authorities have not identified suspects or confirmed a motive for the attack.

Later that day, a second and more intense attack unfolded in Narathiwat province. This time, the target was a deputy district chief travelling with a passenger. The ambush occurred in Ban Sue, Moo 3, Dusongnyo Subdistrict, in Chanae district. According to officials, the attack took place around 1.00am on Wednesday.

Ambush in Narathiwat targets deputy district chief and passenger in parked pickup outside a house

At the scene, a Toyota pickup truck had stopped on the roadside. Specifically, the vehicle was parked outside a residence in the village. The house belonged to a 27-year-old woman. Authorities later confirmed the vehicle belonged to the deputy district chief.

Police identified the official as Monchai Jitkamolkarn. He served as deputy district chief of Chanae district and led the district security group. Meanwhile, the passenger was identified as Haida Buehraheng, aged 27. Both were inside the pickup truck when the shooting began. The vehicle carried the license plate Ng Kh 3275 Songkhla.

Earlier that day, Monchai had met Haida to run errands. According to testimony, he picked her up around 8.00am. Later, after several hours, he drove her back home. Specifically, the pickup arrived near her house at about 12.30am. However, investigators say attackers were already positioned nearby.

According to officials, the assailants operated in two coordinated groups. First, one group hid in a villager’s orchard opposite the house. Meanwhile, another group followed on motorcycles. Investigators believe each group contained at least four people. Together, they waited for the pickup truck to stop in front of the residence.

Gunmen surround the pickup and open sustained fire leaving victims dead inside vehicle at roadside

As soon as Monchai parked the vehicle, the attackers moved into position. Then they surrounded the pickup from several directions. Immediately afterwards, heavy gunfire erupted around the truck. Police later described the assault as particularly vicious and sustained. As a result, the vehicle was riddled with bullet holes.

Investigators later examined the truck closely. Bullet impacts were found on three sides of the vehicle. Specifically, damage appeared on the left, right, and rear panels. Inside the pickup, both victims were struck by gunfire during the barrage. Consequently, both died at the scene inside the vehicle.

Evidence collected at the scene showed the scale of the attack. Officers recovered a large number of spent casings from the ground. In total, investigators counted 68 spent bullet casings. Moreover, the casings represented four different ammunition types used during the ambush.

Police listed the recovered casings in detail during the inspection. Officers found three 11mm casings at the scene. In addition, investigators collected seventeen 9mm casings. Furthermore, they recovered four casings from an M16 rifle. Finally, officers counted thirty casings from AK-47 rifles.

Forensic teams gather casings and ammunition as officers examine truck and roadside ambush site

Besides the spent casings, officers located additional ammunition nearby. Specifically, six intact rounds of various types were discovered at the scene. All items were collected and logged as evidence. Then, forensic teams documented their exact positions on the ground.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers from Narathiwat Provincial Police joined the operation. Meanwhile, provincial forensic officers also inspected the site. Other officials assisted with documentation and evidence recovery. Together, they examined the vehicle, the roadside area and the surrounding terrain.

Authorities issued a detailed update at 9.30am on April 1, 2026. By then, investigators had completed an initial inspection of the pickup truck. They confirmed heavy bullet damage on multiple sides. Furthermore, evidence across the roadside indicated a coordinated ambush.

According to investigators, the attackers continued firing until the victims were dead. Afterwards, the gunmen approached the vehicle. Then they opened the pickup door and searched inside. At that point, they located a government-issued rifle.

Attackers seize government-issued M16 before fleeing the scene as witness recounts five minutes of gunfire

The attackers seized the weapon before leaving the scene. Specifically, they stole an M16 rifle issued to Monchai. The rifle had been placed on the back seat of the pickup truck. After taking it, the attackers fled quickly from the area.

A witness later provided a detailed account of the shooting. The witness was Haseng Burahaeng, Haida’s father. He was inside the house when the attack occurred outside. According to his testimony, events unfolded within minutes after the vehicle stopped.

First, he heard repeated gunshots outside the house. The gunfire continued for several minutes without pause. In fact, he estimated the shooting lasted nearly five minutes. Eventually, the gunfire stopped suddenly.

Afterwards, he stepped outside to check what had happened. Immediately, he saw the pickup truck riddled with bullet holes. The vehicle’s body showed heavy damage on multiple sides. Then he walked closer to the truck.

Witness opens pickup after shooting and finds victims inside as investigators examine possible motives

Next, he opened the door of the pickup. Inside, he found both Monchai and his daughter inside the vehicle. According to his statement, both had been shot. After discovering the victims, he contacted authorities to report the attack.

Investigators are now examining possible motives connected to the incident. Officials identified two potential factors during the inquiry. First, they mentioned security concerns linked to Monchai’s movements in the area. According to authorities, he frequently visited the location to see a girlfriend.

However, investigators also pointed to possible personal issues. Specifically, they are reviewing matters involving Monchai and Haida. Officials said those issues may involve other individuals connected to them. Even so, authorities stated they currently give less weight to the security-related motive.

Meanwhile, police continue collecting statements from witnesses and residents. Investigators are reviewing forensic evidence gathered at the scene. Officers are also tracing the stolen M16 rifle taken during the attack. At present, authorities have not announced arrests linked to the ambush.

Both incidents remain under active investigation. Police in Pattani and Narathiwat continue coordinating inquiries into the shootings. Meanwhile, officials are analysing evidence collected on Wednesday. The attacks occurred hours apart but drew immediate attention from the security services.

They also come amid increased instability in the South since the beginning of 2025. Notably, since the beginning of this year, insurgent operations have grown bolder and often use motorbike-mounted gunmen. While police are focused on possible personal factors, it may well be that both are at play. Certainly, we have seen previously in southern terrorist attacks that there are personal relationships on both sides of the conflict.

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