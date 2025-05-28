Police crack the whip on Bangkok taxis just 24 hours before showdown meeting over Airport closure threat

Bangkok taxi tensions explode as police crackdown ahead of talks. Drivers threaten to blockade Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang over Grab access. Unions vow no special deals for ride-hailing apps as the government scrambles to avoid airport chaos and tourism fallout.

Ahead of Wednesday’s showdown between Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote and defiant public taxi groups, the Tourist Police launched a major crackdown in Bangkok on Tuesday. Officers targeted taxi drivers accused of violating the law and engaging in misconduct. The move comes as tensions rise at the Ministry of Transport and Airports of Thailand (AOT), with officials on edge after last week’s threat by taxi unions to blockade Suvarnabhumi Airport. Now, a week later, that threat has expanded to include Don Mueang Airport, as public taxi associations prepare to take a stand.

Bangkok’s taxi industry is on edge. Drivers are preparing for a critical showdown on Wednesday with Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote. But before that meeting, taxi leaders are huddling among themselves to plan their approach.

Their message is clear: no special deals for Grab or any ride-hailing apps.

Last week, taxi associations issued a sharp warning. If Grab is allowed airport access, they’ll blockade Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang. That threat has sent shockwaves through the Ministry of Transport.

Drivers demand Grab be barred from airports as unions threaten to blockade Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang

Taxi drivers insist that Grab must be barred from both international airports. They argue it’s unfair competition. However, officials say many regular taxi drivers already use app services themselves. This contradiction has drawn attention.

Department of Land Transport Director-General Chirute Visalachitra responded firmly. He warned that any blockade would not be tolerated. “The law is clear,” he said, “and disruption will not be accepted.”

Despite that, the standoff is intensifying. On Tuesday morning, an intoxicated taxi driver crashed into the Government House perimeter. Although isolated, the incident added tension ahead of the talks.

Meanwhile, taxi groups across Bangkok are gaining support from their provincial peers. Many believe now is the time to act.

“We’re being left behind,” one taxi union member said. “Tech platforms are taking over, and we’re losing riders daily.”

Minister calls for review as blockade fears mount and tension grows across Thailand’s transport sector

Senior Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit appeared to show some sympathy. He admitted public taxis may be falling behind in the technology race. Still, the government must strike a balance. It needs both innovation and fairness for traditional drivers.

Accordingly, Minister Suriya has called for deeper discussions. He wants a full review of the conditions affecting both taxi and app drivers. “We are committed to fairness,” he said. “Our goal is to protect both drivers and passengers.”

Yet the threat of a taxi blockade looms large. If implemented, it could wreak havoc at two of Asia’s busiest airports. The government fears the impact on Thailand’s global reputation. It also worries that stranded tourists would damage recovery efforts in the tourism sector.

Thailand is relying on a tourism rebound this year. Officials say any disruption could seriously harm efforts to boost foreign arrivals. Therefore, authorities are tightening controls. On Tuesday, the Tourist Police Bureau launched a major crackdown on Bangkok’s taxi and tuk-tuk drivers.

Police launch crackdown on rogue taxis as tourist complaints and global image concerns grow louder

Led by Pol. Col. Milin Phianchang, 76 drivers were cited for violations in just one day. Eleven drivers refused to turn on the meters. Five refused passengers entirely. Another 60 blocked traffic with illegal parking.

The operation involved officers from multiple Bangkok police stations. Chana Songkhram, Phra Ratchawang, and Lumphini all took part. Tourist Police Commander Police Lieutenant General. Saksira Phueak-am ordered the action. He stressed the need for courteous and legal service.

“Drivers must follow the rules,” he said. “They must switch on meters and treat passengers with respect.”

The Tourist Police are working to restore trust. Bad behaviour by drivers has long tarnished Thailand’s image with foreign visitors. Refusing fares is a key complaint. Although illegal, many drivers now cherry-pick passengers for profit.

They reject short trips and target tourists who are seen as lucrative fares. This has become common near malls, hotels, and airport terminals. Moreover, tourists frequently report being overcharged. Rising fares have added to complaints over the past several years.

Tourists and locals alike complain of refusals, overcharging and chaos in Bangkok’s broken taxi system

Many first-time visitors find the system confusing. Language barriers and inconsistent pricing often leave them frustrated. Local residents aren’t spared either. They too suffer from fare refusals and erratic service, especially during peak hours.

Because of these problems, public trust in Bangkok’s taxi system is eroding fast. Now, the spotlight is on Grab. The ride-hailing app is widely used for its convenience and clear pricing. Passengers often prefer the app over hailing a taxi on the street. The app offers GPS tracking and fare transparency.

However traditional drivers argue Grab has unfair advantages. They say app drivers avoid many of the costs and rules that taxis face. These include licensing fees, vehicle inspections, and operating restrictions. Many feel it’s an uneven playing field.

Taxi unions claim Grab’s presence at airports is the final straw. They believe airport access should be reserved for licensed taxis only. As a result, taxi groups are preparing for another meeting on Thursday. It will take place at the provincial transport office.

Drivers brace for Thursday’s talks as unions insist airport access must be denied to ride-hailing apps

They’ll await the outcome of Wednesday’s high-level talks. But their position is firm: Grab must go. Behind closed doors, the Ministry of Transport, AOT, and Department of Land Transport are scrambling to find a middle ground.

Officials are under immense pressure. They must avoid disruption, maintain order, and keep tourism on track. So far, no compromise has emerged. But time is running out.

If no solution is found, a blockade could hit Bangkok’s airports within days. That could ground flights, delay tourists, and dominate international headlines.

In the broader picture, the standoff reflects deeper struggles. Thailand’s transport sector is undergoing rapid change. Technology is reshaping how people travel.

But not all workers are benefitting equally. Many older drivers lack the tools or skills to compete in the app-based economy. Some hope for state support to level the playing field. Others want stricter controls on ride-hailing firms.

For now, the nation watches closely. Talks begin Wednesday. By Thursday, the direction of Thailand’s taxi war may be clearer. One thing is certain: the outcome could affect travellers, drivers and the country’s image.

Further reading:

Government will not tolerate any attempt to blockade Suvarnabhumi Airport by taxis over ride-hailing apps

Bangkok taxis threaten to close down Suvarnabhumi Airport if Ministry does not ban ride-hailing apps

Australian tourist injured by an angry Pink Taxi driver using a cutter to enforce a compensation demand

Taxi man adamant Taiwanese star in extortion case was loud and drunk on the night concerned in Bangkok

Confidence and trust in Thailand damaged by Chinese VIP tourist services advertised online

Viral Chinese video says VIP arrival with a police escort can be bought when holidaying in Thailand

US and Thai agencies forge closer ties as cabinet tackles corruption within the Royal Thai Police national ranks

Royal Thai Police Sergeant Major arrested on Ko Samui, charged with the rape of female detainee