Australian tourist injured by Bangkok taxi driver wielding a cutter after clashing over compensation. Police at Thung Mahamek Station say the 49-year-old driver faces assault charges after eyewitnesses came forward. The driver allegedly attacked when the tourist refused a damage payment demand.

Police at Thung Mahamek Police Station in Bangkok on Thursday revealed that a 49-year-old pink taxi driver in the city has been charged with assault causing harm after wounding an Australian tourist in the early hours of Thursday morning. Eventually, the taxi driver flew into a rage when the 39-year-old tourist refused to pay compensation after slamming into the taxi door when the vehicle stopped abruptly. Before that, the tourist had been quarrelling with a Thai man who was travelling with him to his hotel.

The reputation of Bangkok taxi drivers took a dive last Thursday after police revealed a case involving an Australian tourist who was cut by a knife-wielding driver. In brief, the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning. A 39-year-old Australian tourist identified as Mr. Simon was picked up by a taxi in the Thaniya area of Silom Soi 2. The foreign tourist was in the company of a Thai man.

The pair asked to be taken to the Chatrium Hotel located on Narathiwat Road. A quarrel then broke out between the two passengers.

Bangkok taxi driver halts abruptly, demands payment for damages as confrontation turns violent

In turn, the taxi driver, 49-year-old Mr. Samorn, abruptly halted the car. Consequently, the 39-year-old well-built Australian hit the car door with force. He then opened the door, got out of the car, and slammed the door forcibly behind him.

Following this, the taxi driver also exited the vehicle and demanded that the tourist pay compensation for damages caused to his vehicle. However, Mr. Simon vehemently rejected the request, making it clear that there was no damage.

Nonetheless, the taxi driver grew irate. He retrieved a cutter from his vehicle and began threatening the Australian with it. Indeed, he was wildly moving the knife in an attempt to intimidate the Australian when he cut him in the right abdomen.

In shock, the taxi driver fled the scene and subsequently dropped the Thai man off on Silom Soi 2.

Witnesses intervene after tourist is injured; Thai police investigate incident via CCTV footage

The commotion drew bystanders, and significantly, witnesses included wary security guards. The Australian man was bleeding at the scene. Therefore, an ambulance was called, and he was taken to Chulalongkorn Hospital.

While being treated, investigators from Thung Mahamek Police Station arrived. Police had been called by witnesses to the attack on the foreign tourist. After receiving permission from medical professionals, the police questioned Mr. Simon.

Shortly after that, they used CCTV footage to identify the pink taxi, which had picked up the tourist on Silom Soi 2 before the altercation. Police also found eyewitnesses to the dangerous encounter.

Later on Thursday, Mr. Samorn was called in for questioning. At the same time, the pink taxi was located and examined by forensic officers.

Eventually, the 49-year-old appeared contrite and made a wai gesture in apology to the injured foreigner.

Afterwards, police revealed that he was being charged with assault causing bodily harm to the tourist.

