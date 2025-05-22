Bangkok taxis threaten to close down Suvarnabhumi Airport if Ministry does not ban ride hailing apps

Bangkok taxi groups threaten to shut down Suvarnabhumi Airport unless ride-hailing apps like Grab are banned from operating there. Talks with the Transport Ministry turned tense as drivers warn of collapsing incomes and a possible blockade. Next meeting is May 28.

Routine talks on Wednesday between taxi representative groups and the Deputy Minister of Transport Surapong Piyachote in Bangkok took a dramatic turn. The shift came after public taxi representatives threatened to shut down Suvarnabhumi Airport if their demands were not met by the government. One key demand is already proving contentious. The taxi groups are calling for ride-hailing and car-sharing apps to be banned in the vicinity of Suvarnabhumi Airport. Wednesday’s meeting unfolded in a tense atmosphere, with dozens of taxis gathering outside the ministry as representatives submitted their proposals to Mr. Surapong during a formal session with the Public Taxi Drivers Association. A follow-up meeting has been scheduled for May 28.

Bangkok’s powerful taxi lobby has issued a stark ultimatum to the government: ban ride-hailing apps at Suvarnabhumi Airport or face mass disruption. Drivers say their income is collapsing due to app-based competition. If their demands are not met, they are threatening to shut down Thailand’s main international airport.

The warning came during a heated meeting on May 21 at the Ministry of Transport. Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote chaired the session with the Public Taxi Drivers Association.

Taxi drivers say ride-hailing apps are destroying their income and fuelling crisis at key international airport

The group, led by Mr Woraphon Kaemkhuntod, submitted a list of demands to the minister. They claim that app-based ride services like Grab are undermining their livelihoods. According to them, passengers are bypassing official taxis in favour of app-booked cars.

Suvarnabhumi Airport is a critical transport hub for Thailand. It handled more than 124 million passengers last year. Moreover, it serves as the first stop for up to 60% of the country’s foreign tourists.

As app-based ride services gain popularity, traditional taxi drivers say they are being pushed to the margins. Many have seen a sharp drop in daily fares. Some report losing over half their income in recent months.

Taxi group presents three urgent proposals including an app ban and equal facilities at Suvarnabhumi Airport

As a result, the association is demanding immediate intervention by the Ministry of Transport. Their proposals include three major changes.

First, they want better support for licensed taxis at Suvarnabhumi. This includes setting up clearly marked service points for taxis. They also want public relations officers stationed to direct tourists to official taxi areas.

Second, they are calling for legal reforms. The group argues that current regulations favour app-based platforms. They want the laws changed to ensure fairness for public taxi operators, especially smaller drivers without digital backing.

Third, they are demanding that the government revoke permission for app-based vehicles to operate at Suvarnabhumi altogether. According to the group, only official taxis should be allowed to serve passengers in the airport zone.

Deputy Minister Surapong said the complaints were being taken seriously. He has now ordered Airports of Thailand (AOT) to study new transport guidelines. These would focus on improving public access while protecting existing taxi services.

Ministry orders legal review and calls for fairer regulation of app services and licensed taxi operators

In addition, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) has been assigned to prepare a detailed report. This report will assess the legal and regulatory issues raised. Surapong confirmed that legal teams and stakeholders will be consulted.

“Our aim is to reduce the burden on drivers,” he said. “At the same time, we must protect passengers and ensure service quality.”

Meanwhile, DLT Director-General Mr Chirut Wisanjit offered a legal clarification. He explained that under ministerial regulations, ride-hailing apps are only licensed for digital bookings. They are not authorised to set up taxi stands on public roads.

However, he said the situation at Suvarnabhumi is more complex. “The airport is managed by AOT,” Chirut said. “It is private property, so they can decide who operates inside.”

Nonetheless, if an app-based taxi stand is placed on public land near the airport, it would be illegal. The DLT has promised to monitor this closely. Chirut also said the department will take all suggestions under review.

Threat of airport blockade looms as talks continue and government warns of legal consequences for protest

A follow-up meeting is now scheduled for May 28. Officials from AOT, the DLT, and taxi representatives will attend. They aim to find a compromise that keeps airport services smooth while addressing drivers’ concerns.

Despite these discussions, tensions remain high. Taxi groups say they are prepared to blockade the airport if their demands are ignored. This would bring Suvarnabhumi to a halt, just as tourism is rebounding.

Chirut warned that such action would not be tolerated. “Closing the airport is not an option,” he said. “If they go ahead, we will prosecute.”

This is not the first time Thailand’s taxi drivers have pushed back against digital competition. App-based services have faced repeated resistance from the sector since arriving in Thailand nearly a decade ago.

As tourists favour ride apps, officials walk a policy tightrope between change and taxi industry survival

Nevertheless, after Wednesday’s meeting pressure is mounting. Tourists and locals alike increasingly prefer app-based rides for convenience, pricing, and safety tracking. As demand shifts, the old taxi guard is struggling to adapt.

For now, the Ministry is walking a tightrope. Government policy is to balance driver livelihoods with consumer choice and efficient transport. Mr Surapong insists both sides will be heard.

“Passengers need safe, affordable transport,” he said. “But drivers must also be treated fairly. We will work on a fair solution.”

If a deal is not reached by the end of the month, Bangkok could face chaos. Suvarnabhumi is not just an airport—it’s the country’s primary tourism gateway. A blockade would hurt not just travellers but Thailand’s already fragile post-pandemic recovery.

With the blunt threat of a shutdown and consequently legal battles looming, the next round of talks on May 28 has suddenly taken on more significance. In short, another headache for the government of Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

