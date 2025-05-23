Government will not tolerate any attempt to blockade Suvarnabhumi Airport by taxis over ride hailing apps

Bangkok taxi drivers threaten to blockade Suvarnabhumi Airport over ride-hailing apps, but the government warns it won’t tolerate disruption. Legal action looms as tensions rise ahead of a crucial May 28 meeting on Thailand’s taxis and their public transport role.

On Thursday, taxi drivers were left in no doubt that their threat to blockade the country’s main airport over the use of ride-hailing apps would not be tolerated. In a firm statement, Director-General of the Department of Land Transport Chirute Visalachitra warned that any such action would face decisive legal consequences. He also pointed out that many public taxi drivers already use ride-hailing apps alongside traditional meters to serve passengers.

Thailand’s main airport is at the centre of a growing row between taxi drivers and the government. On Thursday, the Department of Land Transport issued a stark warning. It came after traditional taxi groups threatened to blockade Suvarnabhumi Airport unless ride-hailing apps were banned from operating there.

The warning was delivered by Director-General Chirute Visalachitra. “There cannot be any blockage of airports. Any wrongdoers will face legal action,” he said. His comments followed a tense rally near the Minister of Transport on Wednesday and a meeting inside with the deputy minister.

At the protest, taxi associations demanded the removal of app-based services like Grab and Bolt from airport areas. They argued that their incomes are suffering. Many said they can’t compete with app-based drivers.

Suvarnabhumi Airport disruption could cripple tourism as visitor forecasts fall amid China slowdown fears

Suvarnabhumi Airport handles more than 60% of Thailand’s international arrivals. Therefore, any disruption could bring chaos to the country’s main travel hub. It could also worsen Thailand’s already fragile tourism situation.

Officials are deeply concerned. The timing of the protest threat is particularly damaging. The tourism industry is still struggling to rebound from the pandemic. At the same time, forecasts for visitor numbers have recently been slashed.

The Bank of Thailand last week downgraded its 2025 foreign tourist projections. It now expects only 37.5 million arrivals, down from 39.5 million. This cut is driven mainly by a sharp fall in Chinese visitor numbers.

According to Pranee Sutthasri, a senior director at the central bank, arrivals from China are projected to drop by nearly 30%. In 2024, Chinese tourists numbered 6.7 million. That figure is expected to shrink to just 5 million in 2025.

Central bank cites safety fears and domestic Chinese travel push as factors in tourism decline

This is a dramatic fall from the 11 million Chinese arrivals recorded in 2019. Officials believe this drop is partly due to safety concerns. However, other factors include China’s push for domestic tourism and shifts in travel habits.

The central bank is also concerned about global headwinds. Prolonged trade tensions and U.S. tariff hikes could weaken consumer spending worldwide. This would make long-haul travel less appealing, especially for budget-conscious tourists.

In its latest minutes, the bank warned that international arrivals may not reach pre-COVID peaks in the near future. Spending per tourist is also falling. This is putting more pressure on the economy.

From January 1 to May 11 this year, Thailand welcomed 12.9 million foreign tourists. This marks a 1% decline from the same period in 2024. Nonetheless, European arrivals rose 19%, offering a rare bright spot.

Western markets rise but will not be enough to offset steep tourism losses from Asia in 2025

Tourism officials are now pivoting. They’re trying to grow Western long-haul markets to offset the Asian decline. But analysts say this won’t be enough in the short term.

Kasikorn Research Center expects total arrivals to fall to 34.5 million in 2025. That’s a 2.8% drop year-on-year. Moreover, it forecasts a 3% drop in tourism revenue to ฿1.62 trillion.

KKP Research sees a similar trend. It projects 36.2 million foreign arrivals this year, up slightly from 2024. However, it warns of long-term risks.

“To raise Thailand’s potential growth to 3%, foreign arrivals must rise by 7–10 million per year,” it said. That would mean 70 million tourists annually by 2030. Experts doubt that’s realistic under current conditions.

Meanwhile, tensions on the ground continue to escalate. Taxi drivers say app-based services undercut them with cheaper fares. They also claim that app operators avoid regulations faced by licensed taxis.

Ride-hailing apps blamed for fare undercutting as taxi drivers accuse rivals of bypassing regulations

Still, many traditional drivers have turned to the apps themselves. They use platforms like Grab and Bolt to find more passengers. This shows a quiet shift in how the industry operates.

“Today technology is undeniable. Taxi drivers must adapt to it,” said Mr Chirute. “Apparently many traditional drivers are providing services through apps.”

Even so, taxi groups remain angry. They want exclusive access to airport passengers. They argue that app drivers should be banned from picking up fares at Suvarnabhumi.

However, that decision doesn’t lie with them. Airports of Thailand Plc controls access to the country’s six international airports. According to Mr Chirute, the agency has full legal rights to grant service permissions—including to app-based drivers.

Ministry braces for May 28 showdown as airport control rests with Airports of Thailand, not cabbies

The current dispute is heading towards a critical meeting. Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote will meet taxi groups again on Wednesday, May 28. “People must have transport choices,” he said. “Taxi drivers must keep pace with technology.”

The ministry aims to avoid conflict. But officials have made it clear that disruption at the airport won’t be tolerated.

Thailand’s international image is also at risk. Any protest at Suvarnabhumi would spark headlines globally. That could further damage an already weakened tourism sector.

Industry insiders are calling for restraint. A blockade, they say, would be a self-inflicted disaster. It would harm travellers, damage national credibility, and cost the taxi drivers themselves.

Tensions rise ahead of talks as protest threat sparks fears of reputational and economic self-harm

This week’s protest threat has already raised alarm among business leaders. Tourism remains a key pillar of the Thai economy. Disrupting airport operations now would worsen an already shaky recovery.

Nevertheless, the tension isn’t going away. Taxi drivers feel abandoned. Many say the government has failed to protect their livelihoods. They believe ride-hailing firms are allowed to flourish while they struggle under tighter rules.

Observers say it’s a wake-up call. The taxi industry needs deeper reform. Yet any reform must balance fairness with the public’s right to safe, convenient, and affordable transport.

As May 28 approaches, both sides are under pressure. The government must hold firm. Taxi drivers must step back from confrontation.

