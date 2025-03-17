26 year old UK tourist feared dead after diving toilet break just before the boat went ablaze off Ko Tao

UK tourist, 26, feared dead after diving boat catches fire off Ko Tao. Alexandra Clarke, who had left the water for a toilet break, is believed to have been trapped in the bathroom when the blaze erupted. 21 others were rescued, but she remains missing.

There are fears that a 26-year-old British tourist perished on Sunday morning when a diving boat caught fire and sank. Twenty-one people were rescued from the flaming craft by another vessel, including 16 foreign tourists. Afterwards, six tourists told officials on Ko Tao that Alexandra Clarke had asked to leave the water while diving to use the toilet at the rear of the boat. This was just before a Myanmar crew member caused the fire while refilling oxygen bottles.

A UK tourist has been reported missing and feared dead following an incident on Sunday, 5 nautical miles off Ko Tao. The incident occurred before 9:25 am in the morning when assistance was requested from the Ko Tao Rescue Centre.

In short, a dining boat with 22 people aboard caught fire and later sank. The vessel was owned by the Davy Jones Locker Company Limited.

In particular, it had six crew members including 2 diving instructors and assistants together with a 48-year-old Myanmar worker and Captain.

Rescue efforts save 21 people, but a 26-year-old British woman feared missing after boat fire off Ko Tao

The vessel was in sight of other boats which fortunately led to the rescue of 21 people from the stricken craft. Afterwards, it sank. Certainly, it is feared that a 26-year-old British woman may have been aboard.

Officials on Ko Tao have heard from six witnesses, all of them rescued tourists.

In brief, they explained that the UK woman named as Alexandra Clarke had previously been diving. However, she then asked to be hauled back up to use the boat’s toilet facilities.

She was directed to the toilet area. After that, the Myanmar man working on the boat, identified as ‘Tae’, set off the fire. Allegedly, it happened as he was filling oxygen bottles.

Tourist trapped in the bathroom as boat catches fire, evacuation to nearby vessel executed to save lives

In a horrifying account, concerned tourists told officials they believed Ms. Clarke was in the bathroom when the conflagration occurred.

Meanwhile, there was commotion and panic as the boat was evacuated to another vessel. The 16 tourists had signed on the boat the ‘David John’ to take part in diving activities offshore. The boat was operating in an area known as Kong Tum Ku, 5-6 nautical miles from Ko Tao.

Meanwhile, authorities in Surat Thani have ordered the Davy Jones Locker Company Ltd to submit plans to salvage the vessel within 15 days. Certainly, when the vessel was evacuated, it was thought that the fire could be controlled and it could return back to Ko Tao. However, it suddenly sank.

Sunken boat confirmed licensed and insured. Fire severely damaged the engine room and key areas on board

Officials have also confirmed that the boat was properly licensed up to November 24th, 2025. At the same time, it was additionally insured by the Viriyah Insurance Public Company. The vessel was 23.28 tonnes and was designed for passenger transport.

Later, it was confirmed that the fire on the boat severely damaged the engine room. After that, it spread to the Captain’s quarters and significantly the bathroom area at its rear.

The incident occurred over a matter of hours from when the fire was first discovered until the vessel sank.

