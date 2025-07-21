DSI is investigating a private runway at Rancho Charnvee Resort, owned by former Deputy PM Anutin’s family, amid claims a public road was absorbed into the airstrip. The resort insists all permits are valid, but the probe continues amid political tensions and safety concerns.

Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has launched a probe into a private runway in Nakhon Ratchasima linked to the luxury Rancho Charnvee Resort & Country Club, owned by the family of former Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The investigation follows complaints that a public road was quietly absorbed into the resort’s grounds. Over the weekend, the resort’s lawyer hit back, insisting the airstrip is fully legal—backed by Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) approval and valid land title deeds.

A private runway linked to a luxury resort in Nakhon Ratchasima is now under investigation by Thai authorities. The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is probing whether a public road in tambon Khanong Phra, Pak Chong district, was illegally converted into part of a private airstrip.

The runway is located at Rancho Charnvee Resort & Country Club. This upscale resort is owned by the family of former Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Anutin, who also previously served as Minister of the Interior, is an avid flyer. He has frequently been seen piloting aircraft to and from the site.

DSI investigates whether public road was absorbed into airstrip at Rancho Charnvee resort linked to Anutin

According to the DSI’s initial findings, the resort contains a one-kilometre-long runway. Importantly, about 450 metres of this airstrip overlaps a section of a public road. That overlap has sparked concerns about legality, safety and the use of public land for private purposes.

As a result, the case has attracted public attention and political scrutiny. It is also unfolding at a time of heightened political tension between the ruling Pheu Thai Party and the Bhumjaithai Party, which Anutin leads.

Bhumjaithai recently withdrew from the coalition government. In the aftermath, Pheu Thai assumed control of the Ministry of the Interior. Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is now also serving as the Interior Minister. Since this shift, decisions made under Anutin’s tenure are being reexamined.

Land title issuances, especially those connected to luxury developments, have come under particular focus. The Rancho Charnvee case is one of the most prominent examples. It combines issues of land governance, aviation regulation and political rivalry.

Rancho Charnvee lawyer insists runway has valid approval and suggests probe is driven by political motives

In response to growing scrutiny, Rancho Charnvee’s legal team has gone on the defensive. Over the weekend, lawyer Chanin Kaenhiran spoke to the press. He firmly stated that the resort holds valid land title deeds.

Moreover, he claimed the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) had granted permission for the airstrip. According to Chanin, all activities at the resort comply with Thai law and aviation standards.

Crucially, he acknowledged that the runway overlaps a public road. However, he emphasised that the road remains accessible. “Drivers have never been barred from using the road,” he said. Therefore, he argued, there has been no harm to the local community.

In addition, he pointed out that the total area of the runway is less than 10 rai. Because of this, he suggested the issue might be politically motivated. “This case could be driven by political agendas,” he added.

DSI finds no permit issued since 2007 and confirms runway sits on public road shown in old aerial photos

Despite this defence, the DSI has pressed ahead. It confirmed that its Natural Resources and Environment Crime Division is handling the case. So far, the investigation has uncovered several areas of concern.

The DSI found no record of a construction permit for a runway at the site. Notably, no such permit has been issued since 2007. Investigators also reviewed aerial photographs from 1974 and 1999. These images confirm that the area was previously used as a public road.

Initially, the DSI believed the land fell under the Khanong Phra Tambon Administrative Organisation (TAO). However, a deeper review showed that it belongs to the Lam Takhong Nikhom Sang Ton Eng Office. Therefore, responsibility for the land’s use lies with that office and national aviation agencies—not the TAO.

This jurisdictional clarification is central to the investigation. If the airstrip was built without permission from the proper authorities, it could constitute a legal violation.

DSI seeks documents from five agencies as community files complaint over unapproved airstrip in public area

The DSI is currently awaiting documents from five key agencies. These include the Khanong Phra TAO, the Land Department, the Lam Takhong Community Office, the CAAT and the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Land Reform Office.

Meanwhile, local residents have raised their own complaints. The Lam Takhong community filed a police report. In it, they claimed the runway was built without approval from the Department of Social Development and Welfare. That department is responsible for self-help settlement areas like Lam Takhong.

Residents also worry about safety. Aircraft landings in a mixed-use area could endanger drivers. Additionally, there are concerns about noise, dust and limited public access. These complaints have added urgency to the DSI’s probe.

In June, the case took a new turn. Kusumalwati Sirikomut, a reserve senator and former Pheu Thai MP, filed a formal petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). She requested that Mr. Anutin be removed from office.

Senator’s petition accuses Anutin of ordering the airstrip and links company to family business interests

Her petition included several allegations. Chief among them was Anutin’s involvement in the Rancho Charnvee airstrip. She claimed the runway was built on his order and linked to Golf Khaoyai Co. Ltd., which operates the resort.

Anutin’s sister, Anilrat Nitisaroj, is a major shareholder in that company. The senator also questioned the legality of three land title deeds connected to the site. These concerns are now part of the DSI’s broader inquiry.

Although Anutin has not commented on the recent probe, he has previously defended the development. He stated that the resort was built in full compliance with the law. “Land was purchased carefully and with due diligence,” he said during an earlier interview.

Still, the DSI said more evidence is needed. Investigators plan to summon the property owners, operators and possibly political figures once all documents are reviewed. They will be asked to clarify the project’s origin and explain how permits were obtained—if at all.

Multiple laws may have been violated as DSI looks into illegal land use and failures of local enforcement

The agency said the case could involve multiple legal breaches. Relevant laws include the Building Control Act, the Forestry Act, the Agricultural Land Reform Act, the Air Navigation Act and the Land Allocation for Livelihood Act.

Additionally, the DSI will look into whether any illegal transfer, lease or sale of land rights occurred. These investigations could lead to civil or criminal charges, depending on the findings.

Despite multiple complaints and sightings of aircraft using the airstrip, local authorities have taken no visible enforcement action. This inaction has fueled criticism from the public and political observers.

As a result, the DSI is now seeking answers from the Khanong Phra TAO about its role. Specifically, it wants to know why concerns about the airstrip were not addressed earlier. Transparency from local bodies, the agency said, is vital to restoring public trust.

Political tensions and public land use collide as spotlight remains on Rancho Charnvee and high-profile ownership

Observers see this case as a litmus test for Thailand’s commitment to legal oversight. It touches on issues of privilege, political accountability and the use of public land by wealthy individuals. However, on the other hand, the complex overgrowth of Thai regulation and bureaucracy is never easily understood.

Undoubtedly, there is an overdue need for reform.

For now, the runway at Rancho Charnvee remains operational. However, its legal status is far from clear. The investigation is ongoing and could shape the public’s perception of land use among Thailand’s elite.

Once all materials are in hand, the DSI expects to make a formal decision. That outcome may carry legal and political consequences. Until then, the spotlight remains firmly on the luxury resort in Nakhon Ratchasima—and the political figure whose name is so closely associated with it.

Further reading:

Thaksin lifts morale of followers as US deal is in the works with a final rate close to that of Vietnam

Senate Committee Chair tells government to send Trump’s men packing and accept the 36% tariff rate

Trump tariff crisis has exposed the colonisation of the Thai economy by Chinese zero-dollar factories

Thai SME sector raises the alarm as the government struggles to deal with a fast-moving US tariff crisis

Thaksin joins Thai tariff crisis talks at Phitsanulok Mansion. Confirms real fears of Chinese retaliation

Thailand still in denial about the gravity of its position as the US effectively downgrades it economically

Vietnam becomes the US partner of choice while Thailand is gutted with 36% tariff and left the big loser

Scamble for Thailand’s future place in the emerging, divided new world under Trump. Mixed U.S. signals

Turning point for Thailand as it awaits what could be a heavy economic sting from finalised US tariffs

Thailand strikes out at efforts to clinch a US tariff deal. Finance Minister Pichai now on the way home, not giving up

With the economy sputtering, the top Thai team flies to the US to secure a favourable trade deal with Trump

Minister dismisses reports of an 18% tariff deal with the United States on exports. Talks still in play

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>