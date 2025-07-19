The Bhumjaithai Party and 138 senators face mounting pressure as Thailand’s Election Commission advances a major probe into alleged collusion in the Senate election, amid fears of party dissolution and a parallel DSI criminal case involving money laundering claims.

Election Commission Chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong on Friday moved to calm public concern, insisting the investigation into explosive allegations against top political figures is on track and under control. At the heart of the storm is a high-stakes case implicating the Bhumjaithai Party and 138 senators in a plot to rig the 2024 Senate election. Ittiporn confirmed the case file has advanced to the second stage. It’s now under review by the Secretary-General’s office before heading to the full commission for a decision that could shatter Thailand’s political landscape. His comments followed a wave of pushback from senators, who say they’ve done nothing wrong. But unease is growing inside Bhumjaithai. Some party insiders fear the probe could end with their party—Thailand’s third largest—being referred to the Constitutional Court and dissolved.

Adding to the pressure, a separate criminal case is being pursued by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). That probe centres on alleged money laundering and secret society links—potentially widening the scandal and raising the stakes even further.

Leading senators expressed confidence on Friday, saying they are unconcerned about the unfolding investigation into alleged collusion in the Senate election. The Election Commission (EC) is currently reviewing a case that could result in legal or administrative action against 229 individuals. Among those named are 138 sitting senators and several senior members of the Bhumjaithai Party.

EC probe into 2024 Senate election collusion advances amid calm response from accused senators and parties

The allegations stem from the 2024 Senate election. A committee within the EC, known as the 26th Central Investigation and Inquiry Committee, concluded its probe on July 17. It then forwarded its findings to the EC office, recommending action over suspected collusion in the selection process.

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, key senators downplayed the situation. On September 18, General Kriangkrai Srirak, First Vice President of the Senate, addressed the issue publicly. He described it as an early step in a lawful process. “This is only the beginning,” he said. “We have no worries because we believe in our own innocence.”

Importantly, he noted that the matter rests with the investigative subcommittee. According to him, they are simply fulfilling their responsibilities. “Each body has its duty,” General Kriangkrai emphasised.

Similarly, Senator Alongkot Woraki urged all parties to respect the legal process. He stated that the subcommittee has every right to proceed. Meanwhile, the senators must prepare to explain their actions. “It’s not a concern,” he said. “It’s a duty for both sides. Let the facts speak.”

Senators emphasise legal process as top EC official outlines second-phase review of collusion allegations

Moreover, Mr. Alongkot emphasised that the case should be viewed in terms of law, not politics. He reiterated that he sees no reason for panic or anxiety. “The subcommittee has the right to act,” he added. “We will cooperate fully.”

On Friday July 18, EC Chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong gave further details at a press conference. He explained that the investigation had entered its second phase. The EC Secretary-General, Sawaeng Boonme, had already reviewed the committee’s report. Due to a possible conflict of interest, Mr. Sawaeng assigned other officials to carry out the next steps.

Chairman Ittiporn insisted that the process was not being rushed. “We are not under pressure,” he said. “We’re simply following procedures.” He stressed that the EC is handling the matter with care and in strict accordance with regulations.

He confirmed that no special committee would be formed to oversee the case. “There is no provision for such a body,” he explained. “We have never done it that way before.”

Ittiporn reiterates neutrality and confirms multi-phase legal timetable in explosive Senate election case

Furthermore, he stated that the EC will act without bias or external influence. “We are politically neutral,” Mr. Ittiporn said. “Our duty is to uphold the law.” He acknowledged public scrutiny but stood firm. “Criticism is normal, but it won’t affect our process,” he said.

The EC is currently in the second stage of a four-phase procedure. The Secretary-General’s review allows up to 60 days. Then, the subcommittee for dispute resolution gets a maximum of 90 days. Following that, the full EC panel has another 90 days to make a final ruling. Therefore, the total process could take up to 240 days.

According to Mr. Ittiporn, each phase follows a precise timeline. “We operate within fixed deadlines,” he said. “There will be no deviation.” He also explained that many details remain confidential. This, he said, was standard protocol for active investigations.

When asked about the large number of accused individuals, Mr. Ittiporn responded carefully. He confirmed that 229 names had been submitted. However, he clarified that each case would be examined on its own merits. “We treat every case individually,” he said. “No one is judged in bulk.”

Bhumjaithai denies bias as EC stands firm on fairness, timelines, and case-by-case adjudication process

He further denied any suggestion of a hidden agenda against the Bhumjaithai Party. The party recently exited the ruling coalition, prompting speculation about political motives. Mr. Ittiporn dismissed the idea. “That is not true,” he said. “We are not targeting anyone.”

Additionally, Mr. Ittiporn addressed concerns raised by the Bhumjaithai Party. Party leaders claimed the investigation could treat similar cases unfairly. However, the EC chairman said such opinions were part of democratic dialogue. “They are entitled to their views,” he said. “But our process will not change.”

When asked whether the EC could fast-track the investigation, Mr. Ittiporn said only special circumstances allow for that. For example, delays affecting a candidate’s right to apply could justify speed. But in this case, the EC intends to follow the standard timeline. “We don’t skip steps unless absolutely necessary,” he stated.

He also commented on internal voting procedures within the EC. Decisions do not need to be unanimous. In many cases, they are made by simple majority. “Sometimes it’s 3–3, sometimes 4–2,” he said. “Each commissioner votes based on their own judgment.”

EC also probing Thaksin-linked meeting after Pheu Thai nomination reversal sparks legal and political concern

Meanwhile, the EC is dealing with another high-profile complaint. This one concerns former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. He is accused of exercising undue influence over the Pheu Thai Party and other coalition members. The issue reportedly stems from events in August 2024.

According to reports, a meeting took place at Mr. Thaksin’s Chan Song La residence in Bangkok’s Thonburi district. During that meeting, senior figures reportedly agreed to nominate Mr. Chaikasem Nitisiri as Prime Minister. However, that decision was overturned the next day. Pheu Thai MPs instead chose Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter, for the top job.

The EC is now investigating whether Mr. Thaksin’s role in that meeting broke any laws. “We are reviewing it,” Mr. Ittiporn confirmed. “It’s being handled separately but under the same legal standards.”

The EC’s dual investigations place it at the centre of Thailand’s current political storm. Its neutrality and strict adherence to process are under intense public scrutiny. According to Mr. Ittiporn, every decision must be legal, transparent and fair.

EC vows to remain neutral as legal pressure mounts and scrutiny grows over Bhumjaithai and Thaksin cases

“The public must trust us,” he said. “That’s our responsibility.” He emphasised again that the EC would not yield to political forces. “We follow the Constitution. That is our guide,” he concluded.

On the legal front, the Bhumjaithai Party has also filed a lawsuit against the 26th Investigation Committee. The party claims the committee overstepped its authority. Mr. Ittiporn responded by saying the EC would handle that matter the same way it handles all others—based on evidence, not emotion. “We read the reports. We read the legal opinions. Then we decide,” he said.

He also reminded the public that the EC has no policy regarding group-based decisions. “There is no shortcut,” he stated. “We don’t treat groups differently from individuals.”

As of now, all accused individuals remain under preliminary investigation. No formal charges have been announced. The EC’s deliberations continue behind closed doors, with strict timelines in place.

The coming weeks and months will be crucial. These cases could have lasting effects on the credibility of the electoral system, the Senate’s future, and public confidence in democratic institutions.

While tensions rise outside, inside the EC, the process continues. Slowly, carefully, and—according to its chairman—lawfully.

Further reading:

Election Commission dismisses strong speculation of legal action over Senate election collusion claims

Danger for Bhumjaithai as the Election Commission moves to finalise the Senate election collusion probe

Bombshell news as Bhumjaithai Party leadership is summoned by Election Commission over Senate poll

Anutin laughs off Senate probe and effort to link Bhumjaithai to an alleged plot to rig the upper house

Government in peril over the coming weeks with Constitutional Court petition over Senate collusion conspiracy

Justice Minister suspended from roles linked to the expanding Senate criminal investigation by the DSI

Shocking and real evidence of a massive Senate election collusion campaign. 1,200 people being probed by DSI

Senator calls on members to suspend duties. Fears tainted decisions. 146 Senators to be summoned later