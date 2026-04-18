Airlines begin axing flights as jet fuel supplies dwindle. Massive impact on the foreign tourism sector

Thai Airways slashes May 2026 flights across Asia and Europe as jet fuel spikes and Middle East tensions drive costs, forcing airlines to cut routes, suspend services and warn of further disruption across global aviation and tourism sectors.

Thailand’s airline and foreign tourism sectors are closely watching the political and military struggle between the United States and Iran as it threatens business prospects across the board. On Friday, Thai Airways announced sweeping cuts to its flight network effective in May. Meanwhile, other airlines are following suit, cutting domestic, European and Asian routes. At this stage, if war erupts again in the coming days in the Persian Gulf, significant further losses will hit Thailand’s tourism industry and global airlines, particularly those based in the Middle East, already reeling since the war broke out on February 28.

Thai Airways has announced sweeping cuts to flights across Asia and Europe for May 2026, as rising fuel costs and weakening demand force rapid adjustments. The move follows the aftereffects of the US-Iran war.

Notably, it comes despite recent productive talks between the United States and Iran. However, the prospect of renewed conflict remains high. At the same time, the United States Navy continues to blockade Iranian ports. At the same time, no breakthrough has been reached on Iran’s missile and nuclear programme. Consequently, global energy flows have been disrupted, and in turn, jet fuel prices have surged sharply.

Therefore, airlines are facing severe cost pressures across multiple markets. Thai Airways said it is aligning capacity with declining passenger demand and rising operating costs. Specifically, the airline has adjusted domestic, regional, and long-haul schedules.

Thai Airways adjusts May 2026 flight cuts across Asia and Europe as demand and fuel costs rise sharply

These changes will take effect throughout May, although timelines vary by route. Meanwhile, the airline confirmed that some services will be reduced, while others will be suspended entirely. Overall, the reductions reflect both cost pressures and falling bookings since late February.

Domestically, services have been scaled back across key regional routes. For example, Khon Kaen flights will fall from four per day to three between May 1 and May 31. Similarly, Udon Thani services will drop from three daily flights to two over the same period.

Meanwhile, Ubon Ratchathani will see flights reduced from 14 per week to 12 between May 5 and May 28. Consequently, domestic capacity is being trimmed in line with softer demand and higher operating costs.

Across Southeast Asia, reductions are also significant. Phnom Penh services will decrease from 14 weekly flights to 11 between May 2 and May 30. Likewise, Singapore flights will fall from five per day to four between May 2 and May 31. These routes are among the busiest in the region. However, demand has weakened alongside rising fares. Therefore, capacity adjustments have been deemed necessary.

North Asia routes face steep cuts as Tokyo, Beijing, Seoul, and Kaohsiung services are reduced or suspended

In North Asia, deeper cuts are being implemented across major cities. Tokyo Narita flights will drop from three daily services to two between May 11 and May 31, excluding May 29. Similarly, Beijing services will fall from two daily flights to one between May 7 and May 31, excluding May 29.

At the same time, Shanghai will see identical reductions from two daily flights to one, excluding May 30. Meanwhile, Seoul Incheon will face the steepest cut, with services reduced from three daily flights to just one.

In addition, Taipei services will decline from three daily flights to two between May 6 and May 31. Likewise, Hong Kong flights will drop from four per day to three over the same period. Notably, Kaohsiung services will be suspended entirely from May 8 to May 31. Previously, one daily flight operated on this route. Therefore, connectivity to several North Asian markets will be significantly reduced.

In South Asia, further adjustments are underway. Hyderabad flights will drop from seven per week to five between May 4 and May 27. Meanwhile, Delhi services will be reduced slightly from 22 flights per week to 21. However, Mumbai will see a sharper cut, with flights reduced from two per day to one throughout May. Consequently, overall capacity to India will decline as airlines respond to cost pressures.

European routes see major reductions as Istanbul, Frankfurt, Munich and Nordic flights all scaled back

European routes are also being scaled back significantly. Istanbul services will fall from daily flights to five per week between May 11 and May 27. Similarly, Frankfurt flights will drop from 14 weekly services to 12 between May 18 and May 27.

Meanwhile, Munich will see services reduced from seven weekly flights to five between May 19 and May 28. In addition, Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm will each see reductions from daily flights to five per week. These cuts apply between May 18 and May 27. As a result, long-haul connectivity between Thailand and Europe will weaken.

The airline stated that schedules remain subject to change. However, it has prepared measures to assist passengers and agents. Meanwhile, the broader aviation sector is facing similar pressures. Bangkok Airways has already raised domestic fares by 15 to 20 per cent from April 1. This follows a sharp increase in jet fuel costs. Notably, the airline said its fuel expenses have risen by about 20 per cent.

Previously, Bangkok Airways hedged about 30 per cent of its fuel at US$80 to $90 per barrel. However, jet fuel prices have surged to around US$170 to $180 per barrel. Therefore, the hedge is no longer sufficient to offset costs.

Thai Airways sets its sights on managing this international crisis as fuel costs rise sharply now

As a result, the airline is reviewing its 2026 business targets. Meanwhile, it is focusing on maintaining operational scale rather than expanding. It is also prioritising routes that remain commercially viable.

Similarly, AirAsia has begun suspending multiple routes. Thai AirAsia confirmed temporary cuts for the summer 2026 schedule. For instance, the Suvarnabhumi to Narathiwat will be suspended from April 21 to October 24. In addition, the Don Mueang to Xi’an will stop from May 11 to October 23. Likewise, Phuket to Chennai will be suspended from April 13 to October 24, while Phuket to Kochi will stop from April 17 to October 23.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong to Okinawa services will be suspended from May 7 to October 24. Thai AirAsia X is also adjusting its network. Don Mueang to Shanghai will be suspended from April 17 to October 24. Additionally, Don Mueang to Riyadh flight will stop from April 14 to May 30. Therefore, capacity reductions are spreading across both short-haul and long-haul networks.

AirAsia suspensions and Thai carriers cut routes across Asia as demand weakens and costs rise

Elsewhere, other Thai carriers are making similar adjustments. Thai Lion Air will suspend its Don Mueang to Seoul route from May 9 to September 30. Meanwhile, Nok Air has paused its Chiang Mai to Udon Thani service throughout April. Consequently, route reductions are becoming widespread across the sector. Airlines are seeking to manage costs while preserving margins.

Crucially, the surge in jet fuel prices is directly linked to the Middle East conflict. The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed by Iran for more than six weeks. As a result, energy exports from the Gulf have been severely disrupted. Consequently, global jet fuel supply chains are under significant strain. The International Energy Agency has issued a stark warning on supply levels.

The agency said Europe may have only six weeks of jet fuel remaining under current conditions. Furthermore, it noted that Europe relies on the Middle East for about 75 per cent of its jet fuel imports. Therefore, disruptions have immediate and widespread consequences. Fatih Birol warned that flight cancellations could occur if supply disruptions persist.

Thai carriers cut routes as Middle East conflict drives jet fuel surge and IEA warns supply risks

At the same time, refineries in Korea, India, and China depend heavily on Middle Eastern crude. Therefore, the disruption is affecting multiple supply chains simultaneously. In response, European countries are seeking alternative supplies. For example, imports are increasing from the United States and Nigeria. The International Energy Agency said US jet fuel exports have accelerated rapidly in recent weeks.

However, replacement volumes remain insufficient. Even if all shipments are redirected to Europe, they would replace only slightly more than half of the lost supply. Therefore, shortages remain a significant risk. If less than half of Middle Eastern imports are replaced, physical shortages may emerge at some airports. As a result, flight cancellations and reduced demand could follow.

Even if three-quarters of the supply is replaced, shortages may still occur later in the summer. Meanwhile, analysts say major hubs are likely to be prioritised. Smaller airports could face greater disruption. The European Commission said there is currently no evidence of shortages. However, it acknowledged that supply risks remain in the near future.

Refineries face supply strain as Europe seeks alternatives, but the risk of a jet fuel shortage remains

Across Europe, airlines are already reacting to rising costs. KLM will cancel 160 flights next month, although this represents less than one per cent of its schedule. The airline said it is not currently facing fuel shortages. Similarly, EasyJet reported £25 million in additional fuel costs in March. This occurred despite extensive hedging.

Therefore, the conflict is creating sustained uncertainty across the aviation sector. The benchmark European jet fuel price has surged to $1,838 per tonne, compared with $831 before the conflict. Fuel typically accounts for 20 to 40 per cent of airline operating costs. As a result, the sharp increase is placing airlines under intense financial pressure.

In Thailand, the impact extends beyond airlines to the tourism sector. Bookings and arrivals have declined since February 28, when the conflict began. Consequently, the outlook for tourism is weakening.

Airlines across Europe face rising costs as jet fuel surge drives cancellations and tourism decline

Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports have projected a 9.425 per cent drop in arrivals in the second quarter compared with last year.

Notably, European tourists are among the highest spenders in Thailand. They played a key role in 2025 by offsetting a decline in Asian markets. However, current conditions are reducing long-haul travel demand. Higher fares and reduced flight availability are limiting arrivals. As a result, Thailand is seeing a shift toward short-haul visitors.

However, these travellers typically spend less per capita. Therefore, overall tourism revenue is under pressure. In summary, airlines are cutting routes, raising fares, and reducing capacity. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue to drive uncertainty. Consequently, further schedule changes remain likely in the coming months.

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