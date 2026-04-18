Brit pensioner, 75, swept to his death by rip current in Hua Hin as his girlfriend watches helplessly from beach. Body found hours later by a fisherman. Police blame strong waves and a deep ferry channel in the popular tourist resort.

A UK widower and foreign tourist died on Wednesday while swimming off the beach in the coastal resort of Hua Hin. Police said the 75-year-old retiree was later found by local fishermen. He had been swimming in deep water as conditions turned rough. The incident saw the desperate man struggle to reach shore while his girlfriend watched. He then disappeared from sight.

A 75-year-old British pensioner has died after being swept out to sea in Hua Hin. The man, from Liverpool, entered the water on Wednesday. However, he was caught in a rip current shortly after. Meanwhile, his girlfriend watched from the beach as he was pulled away. According to police, he was unable to swim back to shore. As a result, he disappeared in front of witnesses.

Later, a local fisherman found his body near a pier. The discovery was made at about 4.30 pm local time. Subsequently, authorities were alerted and attended the scene. Police Captain Prasong Jaturat confirmed initial findings. He said the man was a widower.

Furthermore, it was revealed that his family lives in England. His wife had already passed away. Therefore, he had been living with his children in the United Kingdom before travelling to Thailand as a tourist.

Strong waves and deep ferry channel were identified as key factors in the fatal Hua Hin sea incident

According to the officer, the man followed a daily routine. He swam alone every morning in the same location. Previously, conditions had been calm and predictable. However, conditions changed significantly on Wednesday.

Police said the waves were strong throughout the day. As a result, no other swimmers entered the water. Nevertheless, the man went in alone despite the rough sea.

He entered the water near the mouth of a bay. Notably, this area serves as a ferry channel. Vessels regularly pass through en route to Chonburi. In addition, the seabed has been dredged for large boats. Therefore, the water is significantly deeper than surrounding areas. Police believe he was caught in a rip current at this point. Consequently, he may have been pulled under by strong waves. No rescue was possible before he vanished.

Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Office has been contacted for comment. However, no official response has yet been issued. Authorities have not released the victim’s name. Nevertheless, coordination with British officials is ongoing. Contact with the family is also in progress.

Hua Hin’s reputation as a safer resort contrasts with persistent coastal hazards and warning systems

Hua Hin is widely regarded as a safer beach resort. It is located about 2.5 to 3.5 hours from Bangkok. As a result, it attracts large numbers of European and British tourists. Many visit for its beaches and typically calm conditions. However, hazards remain present along the coastline.

Rip currents can form quickly in certain areas. In addition, tides can shift without warning. Therefore, conditions can become dangerous within minutes. Authorities use warning systems to alert beachgoers. For example, red flags are raised during unsafe conditions. As a rule, visitors are instructed to never enter the sea when red flags are displayed. Nevertheless, incidents continue to occur.

In addition, the waters off Hua Hin contain other natural hazards. Jellyfish are frequently reported in the area. Furthermore, submerged rocks pose risks to swimmers. As a result, injuries such as cuts and scratches are common.

Rising coastal deaths in Thailand highlight dangers as Phuket records at least forty fatalities this year

Meanwhile, similar dangers have been recorded elsewhere in Thailand. Beaches in Phuket have seen a rise in fatalities this year. Authorities link these deaths to unpredictable winds and strong rip currents. At least 40 people have died in coastal incidents in that region.

On Wednesday, conditions in Hua Hin were described as unusually rough. Therefore, the absence of other swimmers was significant. Especially from the increased possibility of rip tides.

However, the victim still entered the water alone at his usual spot. Later, the fisherman who recovered the body alerted authorities. Emergency services then attended promptly. Subsequently, the body was retrieved near a pier close to the channel.

Officials reported no signs of foul play. Therefore, the case is being treated as an accidental death. Police reiterated the risks in the specific area.

Dredged seabed and volatile currents increase risk as officials confirm no foul play in incident

In particular, the dredged channel increases water depth. As a result, currents can become stronger and more unpredictable. Combined with wave activity, conditions can turn severe within a short time.

Tourist arrivals to Hua Hin remain steady despite such incidents. However, officials note that sea conditions can vary daily. Therefore, monitoring of coastal areas continues. Wednesday’s incident has drawn renewed attention to water safety risks.

Nevertheless, no other incidents were reported locally that day. The investigation remains ongoing, and further details may be released.

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