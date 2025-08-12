Two die in an SUV crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan at notorious black spot. Three rescued including child

Two die in a horrific SUV crash at the notorious Ang Thong Curve in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Three others, including a 7-year-old child, were seriously injured but are expected to survive. Despite warnings, the dangerous bend continues to claim lives in wet road conditions.

Two people died in a horrific crash on a deadly curve in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Monday. The notorious blackspot, long feared by locals, claimed more victims as two others and a 7-year-old were rushed to Thap Sakae Hospital. Fortunately, they are expected to survive. Despite repeated calls for better signs and safety measures, the dangerous bend remains a trap for speeding drivers. Police say the SUV was travelling fast when it slammed into the tree. Investigations are underway, but the toll is clear: two lives lost in yet another preventable tragedy.

Prachuap Khiri Khan, August 11, 2015 — A serious car accident took place today on Phetkasem Road in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. At 12:30 PM, a black Mitsubishi Pajero SUV lost control on a sharp curve known locally as “Ang Thong Curve.” As a result, the vehicle crashed into a roadside tree and flipped over with its wheels pointing skyward.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Winai, the investigating officer at Thap Sakae Police Station, immediately received an urgent call about the crash. Consequently, he and highway police officers rushed to the scene without delay. In addition, rescue teams from the Sawang Rung Ruang Thammasathan Foundation and Thap Sakae Road Division joined the emergency response.

Crash happened on a dangerous curve that has caused many serious and fatal accidents over the years

The accident occurred between kilometre markers 359 and 360, heading southbound in Ang Thong Subdistrict, Thap Sakae District. This particular curve is well known for its sharp bends and dangerous driving conditions. Moreover, the “Ang Thong Curve” has been the site of numerous accidents over the years, raising serious safety concerns among locals and authorities.

Upon arrival, officials found the SUV overturned on its roof on the roadside. Emergency crews quickly helped the injured passengers and transported them to Thap Sakae Hospital. The injured included two adults and one child: 53-year-old Ekkachai Iamjamras, 38-year-old Wang Ya Li, and 7-year-old Wang Xin Long. Their injuries were serious, but they survived thanks to the swift medical response.

Meanwhile, inside the vehicle, two bodies were discovered. The deceased were identified as the 62-year-old driver, Sukanya Laongam, and the 13-year-old Atithep Iamjamras. Both suffered fatal injuries from the impact. This tragic loss deeply saddened the local community.

Passengers were relatives travelling in rain when speeding SUV lost control and flipped on slippery road

Investigators later learned that all passengers were relatives travelling from Hua Hin District to Chumphon Province. Notably, it was raining at the time of the crash. Therefore, the road was slippery, which likely contributed to the driver losing control.

Witnesses reported that the vehicle was travelling at a high speed when it entered the curve. Consequently, the SUV veered off the road and collided forcefully with a tree. The impact caused the vehicle to flip over completely. Authorities suspect that speeding combined with wet road conditions led to the accident.

Police have launched a full investigation into the crash. They are examining driver behaviour, vehicle condition and road factors. Additionally, weather reports confirm rainfall at the time, increasing the risk of skidding. Thus, officials urge drivers to be extra cautious during bad weather conditions.

The “Ang Thong Curve” is a well-known accident hotspot in Prachuap Khiri Khan. In fact, a famous former Luk Thung singer, Sangthong Sisai, died in an accident at this exact location years ago. His band members also perished in that crash, which makes the site notorious in the region.

Locals and officials have long demanded better signs and safety measures to prevent further accidents

Local residents and officials have long requested improved safety measures for the dangerous road section. Furthermore, many advocate for clearer warning signs, speed limit enforcement and better road maintenance. These steps could potentially reduce the number of accidents in the future.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Winai stressed the importance of reducing speed on slippery roads. He also reminded motorists to stay alert and follow traffic laws at all times. Moreover, he promised that authorities would consider further safety upgrades for the area.

The Sawang Rung Ruang Thammasathan Foundation and highway rescue teams worked efficiently to aid victims. Despite their efforts, the fatalities show how dangerous this curve remains. Therefore, the investigation will focus on preventing similar tragedies moving forward.

Meanwhile, the injured passengers continue receiving treatment at Thap Sakae Hospital. Their conditions were reported as stable while medical staff are hopeful for a full recovery. Families of the victims have been notified and are receiving support from the community.

Crash highlights ongoing dangers of wet, curvy roads and calls for urgent road safety improvements

Certainly, this tragic accident highlights the ongoing dangers of wet, curvy roads in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. Consequently, authorities are looking at road safety improvements in this region. Drivers are also reminded to drive carefully, especially in the rain and on sharp curves.

This event serves as a painful reminder of how quickly a moment of lost control can end lives. The community mourns the loss of Sukanya Laongam and Atithep Iamjamras, while wishing strength to the injured and their families.

Authorities continue to gather witness statements and analyse all evidence carefully. Furthermore, they will review possible enforcement and engineering solutions for the “Ang Thong Curve.” Above all, safety remains the top priority for all road users in this province.

Efforts to improve road safety may include installing additional guardrails, better lighting and more visible signage. Likewise, authorities may increase police patrols to enforce speed limits more strictly. These measures aim to reduce accidents in the future.

Officials consider resurfacing the curve, adding rumble strips, and launching public campaigns

Moreover, road engineers are considering resurfacing the curve to improve tire grip, especially during rain. They may also install rumble strips to alert drivers when they drift off the lane. These steps could prevent vehicles from sliding on the curve.

The local government is also exploring public awareness campaigns to educate drivers about road dangers. Such campaigns would focus on driving safely in rainy weather and obeying traffic rules. Increasing awareness can save lives by encouraging safer driving habits.

The tragedy also highlights the importance of vehicle maintenance. Proper tire tread and functioning brakes are crucial for safe driving on slippery roads. Drivers should regularly check their vehicles to reduce risks during adverse weather conditions.

Certainly, the fatal crash on August 11 has lessons for drivers and local authorities. Immediate action is necessary to improve safety on the “Ang Thong Curve.” Through combined efforts, future accidents may be avoided.

Further reading:

8 year old girl in Udon Thani had a narrow escape when a UK man’s car crashed through her garden wall

UK former mercenary, living in Thailand for 22 years, given a strong warning by Udon Thani police on Friday

Thai speaking foreigner attacks PTT service station attendants in Udon Thani in the early hours

Fierce and enraged UK tourist assaulted a Phuket Tuk Tuk driver on Saturday over a fare and change dispute

Phuket police promise to charge a foreign man for cutting a chain put on his illegally parked bike

Anutin tells Swiss man Urs Fehr he should go home as he urges Phuket’s governor to monitor the court case

Swiss man Uli Fehr’s hellish Thai nightmare as he is detained and branded as a threat to society

Another even more serious assault by a Swiss man on a frail Thai woman as Uli Fehr has his visa revoked

Public anger boils over in Sunday protests in Phuket against Swiss man Mr Uli and private beaches

Swiss man’s seaside paradise turns sour as Phuket police press assault charges after doctor’s complaint

Anger grows over land for foreigners plan as ex-MP says Thais may face a ban in upmarket areas

Pheu Thai opposes land for foreigners as industry leader warns of abuse from Chinese speculators