Young woman (21) found dead at railway crossing in Bangkok. Freight train collided with her motorbike

A 21-year-old woman died after a freight train smashed into her motorcycle at an unguarded railway crossing in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district. Police are investigating missing barriers and possible warning failures after the violent midnight collision.

A 21-year-old woman died when a freight train smashed into her motorcycle at an unguarded railway crossing in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district early Sunday, triggering an investigation into missing barriers and possible warning failures. Police found her body thrown 50 metres from the crossing beside her wrecked Honda Wave motorcycle, while freight train 4403 stood halted near Wat Sangkharacha after the violent midnight impact.

A 21-year-old woman died after a freight train struck her motorcycle at a railway crossing in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district early Sunday. The crash occurred at 12.30am on Sunday, May 24, behind Wat Sangkharacha, also known as Wat Song.

The crossing sits near Soi Lat Krabang 3, Intersection 4, along the motorway frontage road. Consequently, officers from Lat Krabang Police Station and rescue workers rushed to the scene after receiving emergency reports of a fatal collision involving a freight train and a motorcycle.

At the crossing, investigators found evidence scattered across the railway area and nearby grassland. Meanwhile, the victim’s body lay about 50 metres from the crossing point. Police identified her only as Ms A, aged 21.

Young rider found dead beside tracks as freight train halts near unguarded Lat Krabang crossing site

She wore a black long-sleeved shirt and grey trousers. Moreover, officers reported severe injuries to her head and body. Her skull was fractured, and blood covered parts of her face and clothing. Investigators also found multiple abrasions across her body following the violent impact.

Nearby, a red-and-white Honda Wave 110i motorcycle lay overturned beside the railway tracks. The motorcycle carried Bangkok registration plates. Furthermore, the bike showed extensive crash damage, with twisted body panels and heavy impact marks.

About 100 metres away, freight train number 4403 stood stationary on the tracks after the collision. The freight train had been travelling toward Bang Sue station before the crash occurred. Meanwhile, the train driver remained at the scene waiting for police investigators.

Initial investigations revealed the victim had been riding home using a shortcut route across the railway tracks. According to police, the crossing area contains three separate railway lines. However, investigators confirmed the crossing had no barrier system installed.

Police examine missing barriers and train warnings after deadly late-night railway collision in Bangkok

Police believe the woman stopped her motorcycle across track number 1 shortly before the collision. Moments later, the freight train entered the crossing area and struck the motorcycle with force. As a result, the victim was thrown from the crossing into the grassy area beside the tracks.

Investigators spent several hours documenting evidence around the crossing and inspecting the damaged motorcycle. Meanwhile, officers questioned the train driver about the seconds leading up to the impact.

Police are also interviewing witnesses who were near the crossing at the time of the crash. Furthermore, investigators are examining whether warning procedures were properly followed before the train entered the crossing. Officers are specifically checking whether the train horn sounded to warn approaching vehicles and pedestrians.

At the same time, police are coordinating with the State Railway of Thailand to review the freight train’s operating schedule and movement records.

Investigators review train schedules and crossing access after a fatal Lat Krabang track impact overnight

Investigators believe the information could help establish the exact sequence of events before the collision occurred. Consequently, officers are examining both the train’s route details and the timing of its passage through the crossing area.

The crossing lies behind the temple area beside the motorway parallel road in Lat Krabang district. Moreover, the route serves as a shortcut frequently used by local residents travelling through the neighbourhood late at night. Police temporarily sealed off parts of the crossing while forensic teams gathered evidence and photographed the scene.

After the inspection ended, rescue workers removed the victim’s body from the grassland beside the tracks. The body was later transported for forensic examination to confirm the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, authorities began contacting the victim’s relatives following the overnight collision.

Police said the body would later be released for religious rites after the examination process concludes. However, investigators have not yet issued final conclusions regarding the cause of the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Further reading:

State Railway company brings charges against private drivers linked to last Saturday’s Bangkok train disaster

Police to review 58 rail crossings after 8 people died in train bus smash. Train driver had a drug habit

Police probe into train bus smash in Bangkok focuses on the train driver as police still find body parts

Rail crash in central Bangkok kills eight. Train struck a bus stuck in traffic. Junction barriers failed to lower

Prime Minister calls for contractors on high speed line to be blacklisted after 32 die in express rail disaster

Italian Thai boss and 16 others arrested on Thursday charged with Auditor General building deaths

Arrested man linked with Chatuchak building collapse now tells police he is a Chinese state employee

Chinese owner of fatal building firm arrested by police in Bangkok as investigators pierce veil of deceit

Prime Minister orders arrests over the Chatuchak Auditor General building disaster within seven days

Chatuchak building disaster finds more dead with major questions soon to be asked about Chinese firms

Chinese steel firm linked to Chatuchak disaster faces DSI probes. Minister cancels investment status