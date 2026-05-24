Pattaya hotel horror as a 33-year-old Chinese man plunges from the 6th floor and is found impaled on a steel beam above the entrance roof, with blood seen dripping below. Police rushed to the scene at 3.30 am, where a friend was questioned while another high-rise fatal fall became an open case.

A 33-year-old Chinese man has died in a shocking early-morning fall from a Pattaya hotel, his body later found impaled on a steel beam above the entrance roof with blood reportedly dripping into the lobby below. Police and rescue teams rushed to the Bang Lamung scene at around 3.30am, cordoning off the area as they recovered the body amid broken glass and hazardous conditions. While a friend was found asleep in the room and later questioned, the circumstances behind the fall remain unclear as investigators probe the final hours before the tragedy.

A Pattaya hotel became a horror scene in the early hours of Thursday morning. A 33-year-old Chinese man died after falling from the sixth floor of the building. His body was later found impaled on a steel beam above the glass entrance roof.

Meanwhile, blood was seen dripping into the entrance area below. The scene was quickly secured as emergency services arrived.

Police were alerted at about 3.30am. The alert was received by Pattaya City police station. Subsequently, investigation chief Pol Maj Alis Puangsawai confirmed officers were dispatched immediately.

Police alerted at 3.30am in Pattaya as officers and rescue teams secure hotel after fatal fall case

At the same time, rescue workers also moved to the location without delay. The hotel is located in Bang Lamung, within Chon Buri. Meanwhile, the area is part of the wider Pattaya tourist zone. Officers cordoned off the entrance shortly after arrival.

The victim was identified as a 33-year-old Chinese national. However, his name was withheld pending notification of relatives. He was found trapped on a steel support structure above the glass roof. In addition, his body showed severe injuries consistent with a fall from height.

Blood was observed dripping from the structure down to the ground. Meanwhile, broken glass was scattered across the hotel entrance area. Police secured the perimeter to preserve the scene. Subsequently, access to the area was restricted for investigation.

Investigators later inspected the victim’s hotel room on the sixth floor. Another Chinese man, identified as a friend of the victim, was found asleep inside. Meanwhile, officers entered the room as part of standard procedure.

Cause of fall remains unclear as security guard hears crash and finds body on hotel roof structure

Several bottles of alcoholic drinks were found inside the room. In addition, leftover food was seen on a table. However, police reported no visible signs of a struggle. The victim had checked into the hotel two days earlier.

According to police, he had arrived with a group of friends. The group was occupying multiple rooms across the hotel. At this stage, the cause of the fall remained unclear.

A hotel security guard provided an account of the early morning incident. He said he heard a loud crash coming from the entrance roof area. Meanwhile, he described the sound as similar to a heavy object striking glass.

Subsequently, he rushed to investigate the noise without delay. At the scene, he discovered the body lodged on the steel framework. In addition, witnesses nearby were reportedly shocked by the discovery. The area was still dark at the time of the incident. However, visibility improved after emergency lights were activated.

Rescue workers recover body from elevated hotel roof using ropes despite broken glass hazards present

Rescue workers began recovery operations shortly after the discovery. Meanwhile, they used ropes and abseiling equipment to reach the elevated structure. The body was positioned above the glass roof, complicating access.

In addition, broken glass created additional hazards during the operation. Subsequently, the team carefully secured the body before removal. The operation required controlled movement due to the unstable position. However, responders managed to extract the body without further incident. The remains were then brought down to ground level.

After recovery, the body was transported to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital. Meanwhile, authorities arranged for formal post-mortem procedures. Subsequently, officials confirmed the body would be transferred to Bangkok.

Body transferred to hospital and Bangkok forensic institute as friend questioned in ongoing probe

The destination was the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital. In addition, a post-mortem examination was ordered to determine the cause of death. The examination process is expected to follow standard forensic procedures.

Police also conducted follow-up action inside the hotel room. Meanwhile, the man found asleep in the room was taken in for questioning. He was identified as the last known person with the deceased.

However, officers did not report any immediate signs of involvement. Subsequently, investigators continued gathering information from the hotel and witnesses. The group of friends remained a focus of the inquiry. In addition, police confirmed that investigations are ongoing. The circumstances of the fall have not yet been established.

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