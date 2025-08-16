Quiet, disciplined soldier dies in Surin after opening fire on two locals partying into the night loudly

Quiet Thai soldier at Surin border opened fire on two villagers partying loudly, injuring both, then fled into a forest. Hours later, his body was found in a suspected suicide. Authorities launched a full investigation into the shocking midnight shooting.

Early Friday, the Thai-Cambodian border hostilities claimed another victim. A 25-year-old soldier opened fire on locals celebrating a new car. He had left his post armed with an M16 rifle. Witnesses said he fired after two partygoers ignored his warnings to quiet down. Both men were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals. After the attack, the soldier fled into a forested area. Officials found his body at 10:45 a.m.

A soldier stationed near the Cambodian border was found dead Friday morning in Surin Province. Consequently, authorities began investigating the incident immediately. Private Ratthaphum Thepsiri, 25, belonged to the 1,623rd Infantry Company in Kap Choeng District. Around 12:45 a.m., he fired twelve rounds from an M16 rifle near Wat Ban Khuen Kaew.

Two villagers were wounded in the attack. Wutthana Naprakoan, 35, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Surin Hospital. Meanwhile, Anuwat Singchai, 32, sustained severe injuries and was treated at Prasat Hospital.

Soldier fled into forest after firing twelve rounds at villagers near Wat Ban Khuen Kaew in Surin Province

The soldier fled into the nearby forest immediately after firing. About ten hours later, officials found his body roughly 150 meters from the scene. Investigators believe he committed suicide.

Private Ratthaphum had left his unit without authorisation, taking an assault rifle and ammunition. Furthermore, he had recently rotated from Prasat Ta Muen Thom to Kap Choeng District.

Witnesses reported that the confrontation began after the soldier warned villagers to stop drinking loudly. However, they ignored his warning, prompting a verbal altercation. Consequently, he fired multiple rounds in response.

Wilaiporn Praphasaphong, 50, a grocery store owner nearby, described hearing loud gunfire less than an hour after closing. She saw an injured man through a bullet hole. Shortly afterwards, two additional gunshots were fired.

Celebration of a new car turns deadly as a soldier opens fire on villagers, after ignoring his warning.

Deputy Governor Prapass Srichanwiang reported that an extended group of locals had been drinking since noon. They were celebrating the purchase of a new car. By late evening, only two men remained outside when the soldier approached. However, a first warning to the ebullient duo went unheeded. The situation then quickly escalated.

Private Ratthaphum fired over ten rounds before fleeing approximately 200 meters into the forest. Emergency responders quickly transported the injured men to Kap Choeng Hospital, and then to Prasat and Surin Hospitals for further treatment.

Army officials confirmed that the soldier’s behaviour was uncharacteristic. He had performed duties well at Prasat Ta Muen Thom before being transferred. Moreover, he was described as quiet and disciplined.

The Royal Thai Army worked with police to determine the shooter’s motive. Additionally, investigators examined the sequence of events, eyewitness accounts, and forensic evidence.

Private Ratthaphum’s father, Prayoon Pansutpho, 51, confirmed his son had no prior mental health issues. Furthermore, he had no family and never reported personal problems.

Soldier’s actions in Surin Province border incident prompt a joint army and police investigation immediately

The shooting occurred in a historically sensitive border area. Surin Province, particularly Kap Choeng District, has repeatedly experienced clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces. Consequently, soldiers frequently conduct patrols and security operations.

Officials noted that Private Ratthaphum’s previous service at Prasat Ta Muen Thom involved frontline combat. He later transferred to Kap Choeng, where the incident occurred. Moreover, the unit had routinely monitored soldiers’ duties and conduct.

Lt. Gen. Boonsin Phadklang, Second Army Region Commander, confirmed that stress monitoring procedures were in place. Furthermore, he emphasised that the investigation would clarify the events and actions of the soldier.

Authorities said security patrols were strengthened after the incident to ensure public safety. Meanwhile, local residents reported fear and shock after the sudden shooting. Certainly, villagers fully cooperated with the police and emergency teams.

Incident highlights ongoing tension and security patrols along Thai Cambodian border in Surin Province

The first warning by Private Ratthaphum came when the men were drinking loudly near the temple. However, verbal negotiation failed, and the situation escalated within minutes. Consequently, the soldier discharged his M16 in public.

Medical teams reported that Anuwat Singchai’s injuries were severe, while Wutthana Naprakoan’s were moderate. Both received emergency treatment, and timely intervention likely prevented further deterioration.

Grocery store owner Wilaiporn Praphasaphong coordinated with emergency responders after hearing gunfire. She stayed inside her shop due to the danger. Moreover, she observed the aftermath without entering the street.

The soldier’s body was found at approximately 10:40 a.m., roughly 150 meters east of the shooting location. Investigators determined he likely took his own life shortly after the attack.

Police and army personnel reviewed the scene for bullet trajectories, spent rounds, and potential witnesses. Furthermore, they secured the surrounding area for forensic examination.

Soldier’s first warning ignored, leading to the shooting and eventual suicide in a nearby Surin forest

The sequence began with a public warning to stop loud drinking. Next, a verbal altercation occurred. Then, Private Ratthaphum fired over ten rounds before fleeing. Finally, he was found dead in the forest.

Villagers reported the drinking had started earlier in the day. By late evening, noise complaints prompted the soldier to intervene. Consequently, the confrontation escalated, resulting in injuries.

Private Ratthaphum’s prior deployment involved combat at Prasat Ta Muen Thom. Following rotation, he was stationed at Kap Choeng near the Cambodian border. Additionally, he had maintained standard duties until the shooting.

Army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvari confirmed that Private Ratthaphum was disciplined and quiet. Furthermore, he performed duties without incident until the night of the shooting.

Timeline reconstructed shows drinking, verbal dispute, and shooting sequence that ended in soldier’s death

Authorities collected eyewitness statements, hospital reports and physical evidence. Meanwhile, the investigation aims to produce a detailed report of all actions. Moreover, family members of the soldier were briefed on developments.

Security in Kap Choeng increased immediately after the incident. Additionally, emergency medical teams remained on high alert. Villagers were advised to follow official guidance.

Local officials reported that the incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on August 15, 2025. Therefore, the response required coordination between the army, police and medical personnel.

Witnesses and officials confirmed that the shooting involved an M16 rifle fired in public. Two villagers were hit. Emergency services transported them rapidly.

The body was discovered roughly ten hours after the shooting. Investigators believe the soldier committed suicide to avoid capture. Additionally, forensic examination is ongoing.

Officials reconstructed the timeline from multiple sources, including villagers, army personnel, and medical staff. Furthermore, the trajectory of each round was analysed for accuracy.

Investigation examines soldier’s actions, emergency response and forensic evidence after shooting

Authorities noted that the soldier had previously completed standard military drills and border patrol assignments. However, his actions on the night of the shooting were unprecedented. Consequently, the army expanded its investigation into unit procedures.

Wutthana Naprakoan remained under observation at Surin Hospital. Meanwhile, Anuwat Singchai’s condition stabilised after surgery at Prasat Hospital. Notably, doctors confirmed both men would require ongoing care.

Residents of Kap Choeng expressed shock at the early morning shooting. Nevertheless, they fully cooperated with investigators and allowed officials to inspect their properties for bullet damage.

The grocery store owner, Wilaiporn Praphasaphong, described hearing multiple bursts of gunfire. Consequently, she alerted nearby emergency services while remaining inside for safety.

Army investigates unprecedented shooting while villagers recover and cooperate with authorities

Private Ratthaphum’s father, Prayoon Pansutpho, confirmed the soldier had no history of violence. Furthermore, he explained that his son’s prior postings involved active border patrols near Prasat Ta Muen Thom.

Army and police teams coordinated to manage the immediate aftermath. Additionally, forensic teams catalogued ammunition casings, rifle markings and footprints near the shooting site.

Kap Choeng District officials confirmed that the injured villagers were ordinary residents who had been drinking socially. However, their exuberant behaviour prompted a warning from the soldier. Consequently, a verbal dispute quickly escalated into gunfire.

Officials emphasised that the soldier discharged over ten rounds in public, directly hitting two villagers.

Ten M-16 rounds fired at villagers after warning, prompting swift emergency response and investigation

Investigators emphasise that Private Ratthaphum acted alone. Furthermore, officials are reviewing whether any procedural lapses occurred in the unit’s protocol.

By mid-morning, investigators had secured the forest area where the soldier’s body was found. Moreover, detailed photographs and measurements were taken to document the scene.

Villagers later reported hearing at least three distinct bursts of gunfire. Consequently, the community was left in distress until emergency responders eventually arrived.

Officials confirmed that the soldier had undertaken routine duties earlier that evening. However, the confrontation at Wat Ban Khuen Kaew developed without warning. In seconds, a soldier with an exemplary record became a suicidal villain while two men celebrating were left hospitalised, one with serious injuries.

The Royal Thai Army confirmed that Private Ratthaphum was disciplined and quiet. Additionally, he had a record of completing all assigned missions without incident. Investigators are now focused on every step of the event. Meanwhile, villagers, hospital staff and army personnel remain key witnesses to a horrible tragedy.

