Back to the future as Palang Pracharat and General Prawit back Anutin Charnvirakul, holding crucial votes, shaping coalition strategy, and seeking cabinet influence in a minority government that could mirror Prayut’s 2019–2023 administration.

On Monday, Palang Pracharat Deputy Leader Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn dropped by Bhumjaithai Party headquarters to coordinate with Anutin Charnvirakul’s bid for Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister. He confirmed that his party will back Anutin in this week’s parliamentary votes. Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan is expected in the House to cast his vote personally. Crucially, Chaiwut did not rule out Palang Pracharat taking cabinet seats in the interim minority government, raising the prospect of a lineup reminiscent of General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s administration from 2019 to 2023.

Palang Pracharat Party Deputy Leader Chaiwut visited Bhumjaithai Party headquarters on Monday to observe government formation progress. Before leaving, he told reporters that his party would fully back Anutin Charnvirakul as Prime Minister. He emphasised that all Palang Pracharat MPs would vote for Anutin in parliament, signalling clear alignment with Bhumjaithai.

Earlier last week, Anutin paid a courtesy call on Palang Pracharat Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan to mark his 80th birthday on August 11. While ceremonial, the visit carried political significance.

General Prawit’s long political career and military experience give him skills at shaping power

General Prawit served in government from 2014 to 2023, including as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. Moreover, he was a key architect of the 2014 coup d’état and a former Royal Thai Army chief. Consequently, his experience provides insight into Thailand’s civil service and power structures.

The Palang Pracharat Party won 40 seats in the 2023 General Election. However, since then, a fracture has occurred with a large bloc led by Captain Thamanat Prompow moving over to the Kla Tham Party. The Kla Tham Party, led by Minister of Education Narumon Pinyosinwat, on Sunday pledged it will also support Mr. Anutin’s PM bid.

In the meantime, Palang Pracharat currently holds around 20 MPs. Certainly, its support could prove decisive in a closely contested parliament. Chaiwut confirmed that General Prawit would attend parliament this week to cast his vote as a party-list MP. Earlier this year, he intervened in a censure motion brought by the opposition. Analysts say this demonstrates the party’s continued strategic engagement despite its relatively small size. Furthermore, it signals careful preparation ahead of key parliamentary votes.

Chaiwut emphasises parliamentary leverage over cabinet posts while observing formation progress at Bhumjaithai

When asked about cabinet posts, Chaiwut declined to comment, stating no discussions had occurred. However, he did not rule out General Prawit returning as a minister in an interim government led by Anutin.

He emphasised that securing cohesive votes is the party’s priority, not immediate appointments. In addition, he said Palang Pracharat would work with other parties if coalition arrangements required it. Analysts interpret this as a tactic prioritising parliamentary leverage over personal position.

During the later afternoon interview on Monday, Chaiwut reiterated that his visit aimed to familiarise himself with the new government formation progress.

When asked if General Prawit had comments, Palang Pracharat Secretary-General Santi Promphat said: “We were ready to vote for him as soon as we ate the chicken rice.” Although humorous, the remark illustrates the party’s grassroots political experience.

Palang Pracharat’s support for Anutin and his power play are confirmed, while cabinet positions uncertain

Chaiwut confirmed General Prawit would attend the prime ministerial vote, describing it as crucial. When asked about Kla Tham Party involvement, he said it was irrelevant to Palang Pracharat. However, he added that collaboration would be possible if required. Moreover, he confirmed the entire Chicken Rice Party would vote for Anutin, signalling clear support.

Regarding ministries, Chaiwut said he did not know whether any had been reserved, noting that time had not yet come.

Furthermore, when asked if General Prawit was ready again to become Deputy Prime Minister for Security Affairs or Minister of Defence, he said discussions had not occurred. He also added that readiness to accept such posts had not been addressed. Significantly, the possibility was not ruled out.

Palang Pracharat’s small bloc now holds outsized influence in a fragmented parliament. Indeed, its 20 MPs may determine whether Anutin secures a majority or stymies the Pheu Thai Party’s bid to retain power.

Disciplined coordination and alignment within the emerging coalition partners are crucial. Moreover, the party right now is focused on building influence. Undoubtedly, General Prawit’s presence in parliament promises to be significant and gather media attention.

Palang Pracharat’s support strengthens coalition numbers, but the move may provoke People’s Party

Of course, this will not sit well with the People’s Party, who are particularly opposed to former coup leaders. Observers note, however, that Palang Pracharat’s support strengthens the emerging coalition’s numbers.

In addition, disciplined voting ensures reliability for Anutin, giving him leverage in negotiations. Analysts warn that any deviation or delay could destabilise the coalition being built. Undoubtedly, Palang Pracharat’s conservative background, if incorporated into government, will shape policy.

Chaiwut repeatedly emphasised the party’s discipline while using light humour in interviews. Nevertheless, the message was clear: Palang Pracharat intends to participate fully. The approach highlights how small blocs can exert outsized influence in coalition politics.

The upcoming prime ministerial vote is about more than leadership. Coalition dynamics will influence what happens once the cabinet takes the oath.

Furthermore, Palang Pracharat’s alignment will undoubtedly affect legislative strategy and government priorities.

Interim government formation may raise concerns due to former ruling party’s links with the 2017 constitution

Of course, given the reasons for establishing an interim government according to terms set down by the People’s Party, the involvement of the former ruling party, which ushered in the 2017 Constitution, may raise a red flag.

Nonetheless, on Monday, the Palang Pracharat deputy leader reaffirmed the party’s full support for Anutin Charnvirakul.

Cabinet positions remain undefined, but the party is clearly interested in taking a seat at the table. If so, the minority government may resemble the administration that ruled Thailand from 2019 to 2023. Thailand may well be returning to a familiar future, at least in the interim.

