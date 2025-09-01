Pheu Thai aggressively promotes Chaikasem Nitisiri as Thailand’s 32nd PM to lead an interim government, push constitutional reform, uphold the rule of law and boost democratic rights while navigating political currents in a short-term, interim government of 3-4 months.

Pheu Thai sources on Sunday moved aggressively to promote the party’s nominee for Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister, Mr. Chaikasem Nitisiri. A party-list MP and former Attorney-General, Chaikasem also served as Minister of Justice, playing a pivotal role during the government crisis that led to the 2014 coup d’état by former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on May 22, 2014. With deep legal expertise and political experience, he is seen as the figure best positioned to steer any interim government and push Thailand back toward a democratic constitution. Meanwhile, Anutin Charnvirakul’s supporters are spotlighting national security as the country’s top concern while slamming the ruling party’s record since it took office in August 2023.

The Pheu Thai Party intensified its campaign on Sunday, promoting Chaikasem Nitisiri as its Prime Ministerial nominee. The party plans to nominate him to become Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister before the House of Representatives, in a session expected on Wednesday. Consequently, political observers are closely watching the unfolding developments, given their potential national impact. On Sunday, a seven-member Pheu Thai Party and government delegation met a four-member delegation from the People’s Party at the latter’s headquarters.

However, observers noted Chaikasem’s absence, raising questions about coordination and strategy. Despite this, the party highlighted his qualifications and leadership record, aiming to reassure both supporters and critics.

Pheu Thai party intensifies campaign for Chaikasem as PM nominee amid coordination questions and scrutiny

Following the meeting, the Pheu Thai Party emphasised Chaikasem’s long career as a legal expert. In particular, they stressed his tenure as Minister of Justice under Yingluck Shinawatra. This was in a government overthrown by the 2014 coup d’état. Therefore, his experience in high-pressure negotiations and national crises was showcased as a key qualification.

Chaikasem Nitisiri 77 also served as Attorney-General from 2007 to 2009. Consequently, the party described him as a “safe pair of legal hands,” capable of guiding Thailand through complex political and legal reforms.

Moreover, his dual experience in law and governance makes him a leading candidate to pursue constitutional changes sought by the People’s Party. Ahead of the People’s Party’s decision, expected on Monday, unease has grown within Pheu Thai ranks. Reports suggest a decision may already have been taken.

Furthermore, Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul claimed that the main opposition party had already agreed to support his nomination. Nevertheless, the People’s Party clarified on Sunday that no formal commitments had been given, leaving uncertainty in the political arena.

Chaikasem portrayed as legal and political expert with credibility while tensions rise over party negotiations

The Pheu Thai Party sought on Sunday to highlight Chaikasem’s professional record and political vision. For example, on its Facebook page, the party posted a photograph of Chaikasem with a message highlighting his prominence in Thailand’s legal and political circles. They emphasised his roles as both Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, stressing his advocacy for the rule of law.

Chaikasem’s educational background is notable. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Law with second-class honours from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Political Science. Additionally, he completed a degree in International Law at Columbia University in the United States. After that, he received a Thai Bar Examination Certificate from the Legal Education Institute of the Thai Bar Association before entering full-time legal practice.

He began his career as a public prosecutor in 1973 and advanced steadily until becoming Attorney-General in 2007. After retiring from public service, he entered politics, becoming Minister of Justice in Yingluck Shinawatra’s government in 2013.

Afterwards, he played a pivotal role in pushing forward justice reform policies and upholding legal standards.

Chaikasem’s education and career underline credentials for navigating complex legal and political challenges

Chaikasem is currently a party-list Member of Parliament for the Pheu Thai Party. Furthermore, he has served as an advisor to both former Prime Minister Settha Thavisin and the now ousted Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra.

Additionally, he has chaired the party’s Committee on Democracy, Justice Process and Equality, as well as the Committee on Strategy and Political Direction. Notably, he previously served as Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Chaikasem’s political experience during the 2014 coup is significant. On May 22, 2014, as Minister of Justice, he led government negotiations with coup leaders at the Army Club.

He confirmed that neither the caretaker government nor individual members would resign. Shortly thereafter, General Prayut Chan-o-cha announced the military coup. Consequently, Chaikasem’s role in managing the crisis became widely recognised.

After the coup, he remained politically active within the Pheu Thai Party. Therefore, he was appointed chairman of the party’s Strategy and Political Direction Committee.

Chaikasem recognised for leadership during 2014 coup and ongoing strategic influence within Pheu Thai party

Certainly, throughout his career, he has consistently emphasised the rule of law as the solution to political conflict. The party warns that the misuse of law as a political tool undermines public trust and creates division.

Chaikasem and the Pheu Thai Party have long called for constitutional reform. They argue that the 2017 Constitution obstructs democratic development. Hence, they advocate for an elected Constitutional Drafting Assembly to draft a constitution that reflects the people’s will.

They also propose criminalising coups as acts of treason with no statute of limitations. This policy aims to prevent future military seizures of power.

The party highlighted that Chaikasem’s approach blends legal expertise with political leadership. Accordingly, they portrayed him as a figure committed to democracy and legal integrity. His vision aligns with the party’s goal of stabilising governance and fostering democratic reform across Thailand. In addition, they emphasised his capacity to restore public confidence in the justice system.

Chaikasem’s stance on rule of law and constitutional reform highlights commitment to democratic rule

The Pheu Thai Party stressed Chaikasem’s readiness to implement constitutional reform. They also positioned him as capable of overseeing transitional government responsibilities while maintaining legal and political stability.

Social media announcements reinforced his image as a seasoned legal professional and trusted party figure.

The August 31 Facebook post featured a photograph of Chaikasem with the caption: “Ready, Chaikasem Nitisiri, Prime Ministerial Candidate, Pheu Thai Party.” It highlighted his involvement in critical national events, particularly during the 2014 coup. Consequently, his leadership experience and legal expertise were presented as decisive qualifications for the premiership.

The party also emphasised Chaikasem’s career achievements in detail. They noted his rise from public prosecutor to Attorney-General and Minister of Justice. In addition, they highlighted his advisory roles to multiple prime ministers, emphasising his capacity to influence national policy. These roles position him as a stabilising figure during political transitions.

Chaikasem’s political stance consistently underlines the rule of law as a solution to conflict. He warns that the law should never be used as a political tool, which can deepen divisions.

Chaikasem seen as a stabilising figure ready to lead transitional government advancing democratic reforms

Regarding constitutional reform, he contends that the 2017 Constitution hinders democracy. Therefore, he supports a Constituent Assembly elected by the people to ensure a legitimate and representative constitution. Chaikasem’s proposals explicitly define coups as criminal acts of treason without limitations. This legal provision seeks to prevent future illegal seizures of power.

The Pheu Thai Party frames these reforms as necessary for long-term political stability and democratic governance. His approach, combining law and political strategy, aims to restore confidence in Thailand’s institutions. Observers have noted that the Pheu Thai Party’s announcement aims to reassure supporters and the broader public. His career in law and politics, as well as his role in critical national events, support the party’s confidence in his candidacy.

Furthermore, analysts argue that his nomination strengthens the party’s ability to influence constitutional change and maintain stability. Negotiations with other parties remain complex. The People’s Party is expected to announce its decision on Monday. Reports suggesting pre-existing commitments between other political figures and the opposition have added speculation. Nevertheless, no official agreements have been confirmed, leaving the political landscape uncertain.

Pheu Thai continues to push Chaikasem as a credible leader capable of constitutional reform and governance

Despite uncertainty, the Pheu Thai Party continues to promote Chaikasem’s record and policy agenda. They present him as capable of leading a transitional government and implementing constitutional reforms. His candidacy is framed as part of a strategic effort to strengthen democracy and the rule of law.

Chaikasem’s profile combines legal and political experience. From public prosecutor to Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, his career demonstrates technical expertise and leadership capability.

The Pheu Thai Party emphasises that Chaikasem stands for democracy, legal integrity and constitutional reform. They argue that his leadership can restore public confidence in governance. At the same time, they highlight his readiness to oversee constitutional amendments and support the establishment of an elected Constituent Assembly.

Chaikasem seen as a stabilising and experienced leader who will strengthen democracy and uphold the law

In promoting Chaikasem, the Pheu Thai Party frames him as a stabilising figure capable of guiding Thailand through transitional governance. His experience managing crises, navigating political challenges and advocating legal reform positions him as a credible candidate for the premiership.

Finally, the Pheu Thai Party presents Chaikasem Nitisiri as a prime ministerial candidate with deep legal and political experience. His career spans public prosecution, Attorney-General, Minister of Justice and advisory roles to multiple prime ministers. He has been directly involved in major national events, including the 2014 coup, highlighting his leadership credentials.

In short, he could just be the man needed for the hour and the challenging time Thailand finds itself in right now.

Chaikasem’s political stance emphasises the rule of law, constitutional reform, and the prevention of future coups. The party presents him as capable of leading Thailand while implementing reforms to strengthen democracy.

With the People’s Party decision pending, his nomination signals Pheu Thai’s commitment to sound governance, legal reform, and the advancement of democratic rights. The party’s communications emphasise Chaikasem’s combination of experience, integrity and strategic vision. They position him as a trusted, capable and prepared leader.

Notably, in this present political crisis, there may be a window of opportunity to deliver a move towards constitutional reform. If this is an overriding concern of the People’s Party, then undoubtedly Mr Chaikasem is a stronger and more reliable choice to deliver.

