PM Paetongtarn ousted. Pheu Thai insists on Chaikasem Nitisiri as next PM but faces risks of complacency as Anutin launches a bold power grab and surprising volte face as he now appears ready to support full-scale constitutional reform in Thailand.

Despite claims that morale was high, the Pheu Thai Party looked shaken on Friday after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s removal. The party appeared rattled by the bold and risky power grab launched by the Bhumjaithai Party and Anutin Charnvirakul. Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed they would push for Chaikasem Nitisiri as Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister. The real question, however, is whether Pheu Thai will join forces with the People’s Party. Anutin’s bid depends on that backing, promising full-scale constitutional reform—a plan Pheu Thai has long supported but was blocked from achieving by Bhumjaithai while in government. There are growing fears the party is complacent and slow to grasp the dangerous position it now faces. On Friday, Phumtham vowed to engage the People’s Party directly, a move that could rally widespread public support and shift the political balance significantly towards change.

Following Friday’s shocking setback for the Pheu Thai Party, MPs, supporters and cabinet ministers gathered at the Royal Princess Hotel in Lan Luang, Bangkok. This followed the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, marking the second premier from the party dismissed in just over a year. Nearly all coalition leaders and representatives attended, though Kla Tham Party leader and Acting Minister of Education Narumon Pinyosinwat was absent.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Phumtham Wechayachai immediately asserted that Pheu Thai would nominate Chaikasem Nitisiri as Thailand’s 32nd prime minister.

Acting prime minister confirms Pheu Thai will nominate Chaikasem Nitisiri after court ouster of Paetongtarn

He added that the party remained the core of government formation and would move forward. Meanwhile, the deputy prime minister, a known Thaksin Shinawatra loyalist, appeared surprised by the decisive manoeuvres of the Bhumjaithai Party. His predecessor at the Ministry of the Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, moved swiftly to secure the premiership.

Anutin’s strategy relies on three conditions set by the People’s Party for backing any government. First, an interim government limited to four months. Second, a constitutional referendum to coincide with the next general election, or to be held beforehand.

Third, the creation of an elected constitutional drafting assembly and a new charter to replace the 2017 Constitution. The People’s Party confirmed it would not join the government, instead remaining firmly in opposition.

Significantly, reports on Friday night indicated growing internal opposition within the People’s Party among MPs toward backing Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister. The Bhumjaithai Party has consistently blocked constitutional reform since 2021.

Furthermore, the party and its top leadership are widely seen as aligned with former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha. They are also associated with figures linked to the 2014 coup, particularly Palang Pracharat Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan.

Growing tensions emerge as backbench People’s Party MPs promise to resist the Bhumjaithai Premiership bid

At this point, the People’s Party has not clarified its position. It could vote for both the Bhumjaithai Party and Pheu Thai Party nominees in the House of Representatives. That body elects the prime minister by majority vote. Acting Prime Minister Phumtham was seen interacting with reporters and party members. He asked whether they trusted the Bhumjaithai Party’s pledge to support a full constitutional overhaul.

Phumtham declared, “We won’t consider the details yet. The principle is to build confidence from all sides. We remain confident in proceeding. Pheu Thai can still form a government as before.” He also cautioned the public to carefully assess whether the Bhumjaithai Party could be trusted to follow through on constitutional conditions.

Phumtham directly challenged the 17 “Cobra” members to reveal themselves if they joined Bhumjaithai. He suggested they coordinate with the People’s Party, which shares a similar political stance.

He posed a blunt question: Can Bhumjaithai accept the full constitutional amendment conditions? Meanwhile, he stressed that Pheu Thai remains the governing party, preparing for meetings to select a new acting prime minister.

Phumtham challenges Cobra while stressing Pheu Thai remains central in selecting the next prime minister

At 6:40 PM, acting ministers, led by Phumtham, gathered. They included Deputy Prime Ministers Prasert Chantarawongthong and Suriya Juangroongruangkit, as well as ministers Pongkawin Juangroongruangkit, Chusak Sirinil, Sorawong Thienthong and Deputy Minister Manoporn Charoensri. Most core leaders expressed confidence that Pheu Thai would remain central to forming a government. They largely dismissed Bhumjaithai’s urgency to approach the People’s Party to secure votes for Anutin.

At 7:50 PM, Phumtham held a press conference to reaffirm the government’s commitment to the people. He stated that democratic proposals aligned with the party’s principles remained open for negotiation. Coordination with other parties continues, and the coalition remains united. Regarding Bhumjaithai’s outreach to the Kla Tham Party, Phumtham said results would emerge soon. He insisted coalition parties remain firmly in place.

Phumtham stressed that Bhumjaithai’s acceptance of constitutional change should be closely examined by the People’s Party. Discussions with coalition partners will continue over the next two to three days. On the issue of “Cobra” members potentially switching allegiance, he said, “Each side makes references, but no one has ever dragged them out.”

He added that the true impact would appear on prime ministerial election day. Pheu Thai remains committed to forming a government, though adjustments may occur to address current political realities.

Pheu Thai confirms coalition unity while monitoring Cobra members and Bhumjaithai support for reform

Phumtham confirmed that coalition parties will remain united. A meeting is scheduled to elect a new prime minister and secretary-general to the prime minister. He emphasised that Chaikasem Nitisiri remains a valid candidate.

Discussions are ongoing regarding his nomination, and a decision will follow democratic procedures. On securing 280 votes, Phumtham said, “With 280 votes, a government could form. We’re still the government. Credibility and capability matter most.”

Acting Deputy Minister of the Interior Thirat Samretwanich reported that morale within Pheu Thai remains high. She added that the party continues its work despite political turbulence.

She acknowledged that discussions with the Kla Tham Party will take place, and the process is open to negotiation. Regarding “Cobra” MPs, Thirat confirmed that photos and reports exist, but clarity will require further discussion.

Phumtham reiterated that Pheu Thai remains the core of the government. Parliament will open soon to elect a new prime minister. On August 29, 2025, at 6:39 PM, Phumtham led coalition leaders—excluding Kla Tham—in a statement reaffirming continued cooperation. He stated that the Pheu Thai Party would lead government formation and parliament would elect a prime minister immediately.

Coalition leaders meet to reaffirm cooperation and ensure Pheu Thai leads government formation efforts

Earlier, at 5:30 PM, coalition leaders gathered at the Royal Princess Hotel, including Pheu Thai leaders and other coalition leaders such as Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong of the Prachachat Party, Varawut Silpa-archa of Chartthaipattana, Suwat Liptapanlop, Ekkanat Promphan of Ruam Thai Sang Chart, Chalermchai Sri-on of the Democrat Party, Decha Isara Khaothong, and Chaichana Dechadecho.

Kla Tham Party leaders remained notably absent. This includes Narumon Pinyosinwat, Lt. Col. Thamanat Prompow and core party figures.

At 6:30 PM, Phumtham and coalition leaders released a joint statement emphasising support for the prime minister and continuity in addressing public concerns. He stated, “We must avoid a vacuum. The caretaker government will continue functioning effectively.”

Phumtham added, “We will form a government with Pheu Thai leading. Parliament will elect a new prime minister through a democratic process.” He confirmed ongoing cooperation with Ruam Thai Sang Chart, Democrat, Chart Pattana, Prachachat and Chartthaipattana. Once Parliament opens, the prime ministerial election will proceed rapidly to allow the government to move forward efficiently.

Parties pledge unity with Pheu Thai to form government and hold a Prime Ministerial election promptly

Regarding votes without Kla Tham, Phumtham said clarity is pending. Coalition coordination remains strong. He stressed, “The key principle is confidence from all sides. Pheu Thai is confident in forming a government as before.” He also confirmed that Chaikasem Nitisiri remains a candidate.

Phumtham added that the Dhammakaya Party has not officially joined the government. He believes cooperation remains possible. Significantly, the Acting PM indicated that talks would take place between Pheu Thai and the People’s Party, in addition to the Kla Tham Party.

Certainly, the Pheu Thai Party and former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra have long championed the need to replace the 2017 Constitution. Indeed, late last year, Mr. Thaksin referred to the charter and its associated laws governing political parties as “shitty laws,” hindering political leadership in Thailand.

On Friday, Mr Phumtham urged confidence in Pheu Thai’s leadership, promising ministers would continue performing duties.

Phumtham emphasises confidence in Pheu Thai leadership while planning constitutional reform talks

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was removed by the Constitutional Court for ethics violations. She is the fifth Pheu Thai-affiliated premier removed in 17 years. Paetongtarn, Thailand’s youngest prime minister, is the sixth Shinawatra family-backed premier ousted since the 2006 military coup. Her father, Thaksin, was toppled in 2006, and her aunt Yingluck’s government was removed in 2014 by a coup weeks after the court removed her.

The Constitutional Court ruled that Paetongtarn violated ethics during a leaked June call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. Fighting erupted shortly afterwards, lasting five days. Under Section 170 (1)(4) and Sections 106 (4) and (5) of the Constitution, ministers must demonstrate trustworthiness and integrity.

Judges said the prime minister’s remarks, especially about the Second Army Region commander and the term “we,” suggested government divisions. Such conduct indicated partisanship and risked weakening Thailand’s position. It could also allow Cambodia to interfere in domestic affairs.

Paetongtarn apologised, stating she sought to prevent war. She said her conversation with Hun Sen aimed to protect Thailand’s sovereignty through gentle negotiation.

Constitutional court removes Paetongtarn for ethics violation during call with Cambodian senate president

Complainants argued she failed to act properly as prime minister. References to personal relationships suggested bias toward Cambodia. She also described the Second Army Region commander as adversarial and indicated readiness to meet Cambodian demands.

The dismissal heightened political uncertainty nationwide. Pheu Thai leaders reaffirmed their intent to maintain government formation despite the court ruling.

Phumtham was at pains on Friday to emphasise ongoing coordination with coalition partners. He said the coalition would adhere to democratic procedures in selecting the next prime minister. He reassured the public that Pheu Thai would remain at the core of government operations.

This political upheaval marks a new chapter in Thailand’s turbulent history. It reflects long-standing tensions between Shinawatra-affiliated parties and judiciary or military-backed interventions. As parliament prepares to elect a new prime minister, attention focuses on Pheu Thai’s leadership, coalition negotiations and Bhumjaithai’s stance on constitutional change.

Indeed, a rising question now is Pheu Thai’s vision for constitutional change. Certainly, it is now an urgent necessity given the turmoil the kingdom finds itself in yet again.

