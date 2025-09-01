Democrat Party Secretary-General and Deputy Interior Minister Decha Isara vows never to support Bhumjaithai leader Anutin as PM, citing Senate collusion probes and saying the situation threatens Thailand’s governance more than 100 coups.

Democrat Party Secretary-General and Deputy Interior Minister Decha Isara Khaothong on Sunday vowed he would never back Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul as Prime Minister. Decha, who oversees the controversial Khao Kradong case in Buriram, also flagged the 2024 Senate collusion allegations still hanging over the party and its leadership. He warned bluntly that the situation threatens Thailand’s governance far more than 100 coup d’états.

With a tentative date set for the House of Representatives to elect Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister, political negotiations intensified over the weekend. On Sunday, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai led a Pheu Thai delegation to meet the People’s Party at its headquarters.

The meeting was described by observers as tense and unproductive. Although the Pheu Thai team began by apologising for past conflicts, the People’s Party remained unresponsive. Its four-member team, led by Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, did not indicate any shift in position.

Importantly, no agreement was reached. Furthermore, the People’s Party announced that there would be no internal vote of MPs on Monday.

The People’s Party will not hold a vote Monday while political negotiations remain unresolved and tense

Though the party claims its executive will formally announce any decision, multiple sources report a decision may already have been made.

Confirmation of any Prime Ministerial vote will still require approval by House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha. Until then, no final steps can proceed. Nonetheless, the first vote is expected on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Despite the stalemate, Phumtham restated why Pheu Thai believes it remains the best option for forming a coalition. He noted that even after the ruling party accepted key People’s Party demands, Pheu Thai’s position is stronger.

These demands include a caretaker government to resign within four months and a national referendum on replacing the 2017 Constitution. That charter has been widely criticised as undemocratic.

The People’s Party reiterated that it would not join the next government. However, it pledged to act as a political watchdog from outside the coalition.

Pheu Thai proposes short-term government and 1997 charter model to satisfy public and party demands

In response, Pheu Thai offered to form a government that would resign within three months. The party also proposed using the 1997 Constitution as a model for the new draft. That constitution was widely praised for its democratic structure before being annulled in a 2006 military coup.

Sunday’s delegation included seven senior figures from the Pheu Thai side. Among them were Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong and Deputy Minister of the Interior Decha Isara Khaothong.

Decha also serves as Secretary-General of the Democrat Party. Significantly, he is also a sitting MP for Songkhla in Southern Thailand. Therefore, he will be one of the 483 MPs eligible to elect the 32nd Thai Prime Minister.

Following the meeting, he gave a press briefing at Democrat Party headquarters in Bangkok. He said he attended the meeting as a political ally, not in his official party capacity.

He added that Democrat Party leader Chalermchai Sri-on had full authority to respond to the developing situation. On Sunday, the Democrat Party executive endorsed this approach.

Decha clarifies Democrat Party’s role while stressing his personal stance on ongoing government talks

Decha was clear about his position. He stated that he would not vote for Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul as Prime Minister. He also stated that the ongoing Senate election scandal was more damaging than “a hundred coups.”

Decha said he would have “lost all humanity” if he ignored the Senate collusion controversy. He called for Parliament to be dissolved within two or three months. He added that remaining in power for four months would go against public sentiment.

As Deputy Minister of the Interior, Decha is responsible for the Khao Kradong land dispute and other key administrative matters. He is also briefed on investigations into the 2024 Senate elections. These are presently in the hands of the Election Commission and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). Those probes have implicated senior Bhumjaithai Party figures in alleged vote manipulation.

Meanwhile, public opinion reflects strong opposition to a reported People’s Party–Bhumjaithai alliance. On August 31, the Pacific Institute of Management released results from a national poll of 1,500 respondents.

Poll show majority oppose People’s Party joining forces with the Bhumjaithai Party to elect an interim PM

According to the data, 30.5% of respondents opposed such an alliance, while 12.9% strongly opposed it. Only 13.5% said they supported the alliance, and 12.8% strongly supported it. The remaining 20.2% were undecided.

The poll also asked why people believed the People’s Party might support Bhumjaithai. 42.5% said the motive would be to help exonerate 44 MPs under legal pressure. 17.4% believed it would reflect policy alignment. 15.5% cited support for Anutin as Prime Minister while 10.4% said it would help move policies forward.

When asked whether such a coalition would have a positive or negative impact, 62.9% said the impact would be negative. Only 7.7% believed it would be positive. The rest were unsure.

The People’s Party is expected to make a public statement on Monday. Until then, no formal coalition can be confirmed, and no Prime Ministerial vote can move forward.

At present, no bloc has a clear path to forming a government without support from the People’s Party. Certainly, how the progressive People’s Party uses its position at this time will impact both itself and the country. Indeed, this is the party’s first test in the exercise of power nationally.

Further reading:

Cobras emerge from the Pheu Thai ranks as Anutin’s PM bid faces harsh scrutiny from People’s Party MPs

Pheu Thai and the People’s Party to talk about an Orange Red alliance to elect Chaikasem Nitisiri as PM

Pheu Thai rattled by PM’s ouster. Risks complacently assuming the Premiership of Chaikasem Nitisiri

Anutin plays his hand for the Premiership, but only one thing is sure. Thailand is in a political crisis

PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra ousted by Constitutional Court, collapsing Thai government over audio clip

Prime Minister Paetongtarn faces her fate as she files closing argument and will be in court on Friday

Former Vice Rector at Thammasat University calls online for Thailand to turn its back on full democracy

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra a no-show at cabinet and an appointment with Pheu Thai MPs

Pheu Thai increasingly confident that PM Paetongtarn can survive her Constitutional Court survival test

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>