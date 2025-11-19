Big Joke calls on Prime Minister to suspend National Police Chief over rising force corruption scandals

Big Joke demands Prime Minister Anutin suspend the national police chief amid rising corruption scandals, highlighting that 200 officers remain in post despite Police Complaints Review Board recommending criminal charges and the ongoing emergence of new evidence of wrongdoing across the force.

The rising wave of complaints and evidence of wrongdoing inside the Royal Thai Police hit a new crisis point on Wednesday as former National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn, or Big Joke, appeared before a Senate panel with fresh disclosures and urged Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to suspend the current police chief and move him out of command. The dismissed officer also hit back at criticism, saying he was not seeking sympathy but presenting evidence. He added that even if the public viewed him as guilty, they could not ignore the facts before them. He questioned why he alone was charged while 200 senior officers remain in place despite Police Complaints Review Board (PCRB) recommendations. He has insisted since early last year that he was being framed by internal police elements.

Former Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn on Wednesday intensified pressure on the government over rising allegations of police corruption. Specifically, he urged Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to suspend the current national police chief.

He said the force faced a rising number of scandals. Moreover, he said these scandals had now beset the organisation. He described the police reputation as being in ruins. In addition, he said its public standing had collapsed across all levels. Consequently, he warned that the prime minister could face dereliction-of-duty charges if he failed to act.

Furthermore, he also repeated that he had been framed before his dismissal. He said he had challenged the accusations from the beginning.

General Surachate says 200 police officers tied to gambling remain on duty despite October bombshell

Meanwhile, General Surachate contrasted his own prosecution with the treatment of others. He said he faced what he called trumped-up charges linked to online gambling. Yet, he said, up to 200 officers tied to the same networks remained on duty.

He said they continued working without interruption. He added that the Police Complaints Review Board recommended charges against them in October. He said the recommendation also applied to former national police commissioner General Torsak Sukwimol. However, he said no action had followed. He said this exposed a clear disparity. He said it created further damage to the force.

Later, General Surachate addressed the Senate Committee on Legal Affairs and Justice. He spoke before entering the meeting room. He said the police had been linked to technology crimes, scammers and online gambling.

He said Wednesday’s information matched what he had already provided to the House Committee on State Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and National Reform. However, he said he would now add details concerning money flows.

He said these funds connected officers to illicit operations. He confirmed he would give more evidence to the House Security Committee on November 26. He said this would include information about a position-buying scandal. He said activist Atchariya Ruangrattanapong held substantial material on the matter.

Activist Atchariya Ruangrattanapong to submit evidence to House committee on position-buying scandal

He said the activist was ready to deliver it to the committee. He noted that several parties had already disclosed parts of the evidence. He added that Atchariya visited the Department of Special Investigation earlier on Wednesday to file a criminal complaint.

General Surachate then shifted to internal failures within the police. He said the organisation had collapsed because of the current police chief. He said the force had fought corruption in appointments for years. He called the buying and selling of positions despicable.

He said officers repeatedly complained that money was taken for posts, but no action followed. He said this confirmed widespread frustration. Moreover, he said the practice had become openly discussed inside stations across the country. He said it was now a “hot topic everywhere.”

He said National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet must prove innocence through action. He said Section 87 of the National Police Act required the prosecution of anyone requesting or arranging appointments.

He said the rule applied to all participants. He explained that the chief must prosecute anyone who asks for posts by phone or through LINE messages. He said this included the chief’s wife if she appeared in the evidence. He said the matter was too serious to ignore. He said the public expected enforcement.

General Surachate reveals officers transferring gambling website funds and appointment quotas

Additionally, he said officers were now bold enough to transfer gambling website funds into their own accounts. He said this showed a shift in behaviour. He said investigators could inspect photos of wallets, cash, watches and cars.

He said all such evidence was available. He stated that he had also heard about appointment quotas. He said these quotas controlled who received positions. He said these claims would be included in the documents he intended to submit.

General Surachate then clarified that the present disclosures were unrelated to his personal case. He said both issues were separate. He asked the public not to distort the facts. He said his case had no link to Songkhla MP Chanonpat Naksua. He also said there was no connection to gambling websites that allegedly paid cyber police.

He said he was presenting information only on the matters requested by the committees.

He also addressed comments made by Pol. Lt. Gen. Trirong Phiwpaen. The assistant commissioner-general had urged the public to think before believing Surachate’s information.

General Surachate criticises remarks against him and says the public should assess evidence without bias

However, General Surachate said he did not expect automatic trust. He said the public should not be treated as foolish. He said the remarks insulted citizens. He said people knew what was true and what was false. He said he relied on documents and records. He said his critics overlooked the evidence.

Regarding his case, he said the public should consider him guilty and allow him to fight the charges. He said he sought no special treatment. However, he said the main question was why only he had been prosecuted. He said more than 200 officers tied to gambling websites kept working without disruption. He said the contrast demanded answers. He said the pattern showed an imbalance in enforcement.

He said the prime minister must act. He said the police chief must be suspended or transferred. He said refusal to act would expose the prime minister to legal risks. He said he did not believe the prime minister accepted money or gold. Yet, he said the public questioned possible other benefits. He said the prime minister must decide swiftly.

Shortly afterwards, the Senate Committee on Legal Affairs and Justice began its meeting. Senator Pol. Lt. Gen. Boonchan Nuansai chaired the session. He thanked General Surachate for the information.

Senate committee affirms role to analyse evidence and forward findings to leaders to improve policing

He also thanked the media for covering the matter. He said many people asked what the Senate did during major events. He said the committee’s purpose was clear. It must study the information. It must analyse all documents.

It must forward the findings to national leaders. It must also inform government agencies. He said the goal was to support improvements. He said the country must address misconduct quickly. He said the committee would continue its work without delay.

The dispute gained momentum as the day progressed. General Surachate’s warnings aligned with earlier claims from several former police officials. He repeated that scandals had multiplied. He said these scandals damaged the force.

General Surachate says internal controls failed and officers at multiple levels were implicated in misconduct

He said internal controls had failed. He said the organisation had suffered due to unchecked misconduct. He said officers at multiple levels were implicated in wrongdoing. He said no senior official had resolved the situation.

Furthermore, he said he would continue releasing evidence. He said more documents would reach the House Security Committee on November 26. He said these documents included communication logs, appointment messages and financial trails.

He said the committees had the power to pursue full investigations. He said he welcomed such inquiries. He said the evidence would speak for itself.

Pressure on the government increased by the hour. Committees are prepared to evaluate all the claims. They said they would review each document. They said the process would proceed step by step. The government has not responded publicly. The situation remains unsettled. More disclosures are expected. Senior officers faced rising scrutiny. This scandal shows no sign of easing. Indeed, it is a festering sore that has damaged the credibility of the Royal Thai Police. So much so that without urgent efforts to lance the scandal, the infection, at this time, may well spread to the Prime Minister’s Office.

