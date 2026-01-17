Taiwan drug kingpin seized in Bangkok condo as Thai police smash heroin ring, finding narcotics stitched into carpets and fake lotion bottles, exposing Laos-to-Taiwan smuggling route and a fugitive wanted for attempted murder and organised crime.

A 27-year-old Taiwanese criminal was arrested by armed police and Narcotics Suppression Bureau officers on Thursday in Bangkok. Chiang Ming Feng had turned his luxury Asoke condominium into a discreet drug factory, concealing heroin in carpets and filling falsely packaged containers with heroin lotion ready for export to Taiwan. On Friday, police said they had disrupted a major drug distribution operation. However, officers warned that traffickers’ ingenuity continues to pose a serious challenge. Police will question Mr Feng before charging him under the kingdom’s drug trafficking laws.

Thai narcotics police have arrested a Taiwanese man described as the mastermind of a transnational drug trafficking network, uncovering drugs hidden inside carpets and equipment prepared for export.

Authorities announced the operation in Bangkok on Friday, 16 January 2026, following a coordinated raid a day earlier. On Thursday, January 15, officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, the Immigration Bureau investigation division, and the Metropolitan Police investigative unit joined forces.

As a result, the suspect, Chiang Ming Feng, 27, was detained at a luxury condominium in the Asoke area. Police said he had fled foreign arrest warrants before entering Thailand and had been living quietly while organising shipments abroad.

Bangkok raid captures Taiwanese suspect accused as mastermind of a major heroin export network

During the search of his room, officers found about five grams of ketamine together with several large carpets, a sewing machine, and sewing tools. Investigators said the carpets had been stitched with numerous hidden compartments containing white powder resembling illicit drugs.

The items appeared ready for packaging and overseas shipment, and therefore were seized as key evidence. The substances are now undergoing detailed forensic examination to confirm their composition. In addition, police photographed the room and collected threads and fabric samples for laboratory tests.

Investigators described Chiang as the brain of the network, planning and directing the smuggling of narcotics to foreign destinations. According to officers, the group converted heroin, a category 1 narcotic, into a white liquid resembling cosmetic lotion.

The liquid was then placed in counterfeit containers with professional labels to evade detection. After that, the parcels were allegedly shipped through the international express mail system. Police said the method showed careful preparation and knowledge of customs procedures.

Laos to Taiwan heroin trail leads Thai officers to suspect and cross border investigation effort

Earlier intelligence indicated that two crates of liquid heroin weighing about 10 kilogrammes had been smuggled from Laos to Taiwan. This information, therefore, became the starting point for the Thai investigation.

By tracing travel and financial records, officers identified Chiang as the organiser behind the shipments. Furthermore, background checks revealed that he is wanted in Taiwan on four serious charges, including attempted murder, participation in a criminal organisation, fraud and theft.

Thai immigration officials immediately revoked his permission to stay in the country. After the arrest, he was transferred to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau for prosecution under Thai law. Meanwhile, investigators began coordinating with domestic and foreign agencies to expand the case.

Police said they were working closely with Taiwanese authorities to track other members of the syndicate. As part of the inquiry, officers are examining bank records, delivery histories, and digital data from several mobile phones seized during the raid.

Thai police chief says arrest disrupts syndicate and warns kingdom must not be a criminal haven

Lieutenant General Archayon Kraithon, commissioner of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, said the arrest marked a significant success in disrupting a sophisticated criminal operation.

Moreover, he stated that Thailand would not allow itself to become a safe haven for international drug groups. The commissioner added that cooperation with Taiwanese officials would continue to ensure full legal proceedings. He also confirmed that additional arrests were expected as the investigation moved forward.

Reporters were told that the suspect had lived alone in the Asoke condominium and received frequent parcel deliveries. Neighbours said they noticed unusual activity, and building security records are now under review.

Police examined counterfeit bottles found in the room and said the labels closely resembled well-known cosmetic brands. Therefore, investigators believe the packaging was designed to mislead inspectors and postal staff.

Investigators follow regional alerts and uncover route using couriers and informal money channels

The investigation began after regional partners shared alerts about suspicious liquid shipments. Consequently, Thai officers started tracing a supply route believed to run from Laos through Thailand to Taiwan.

Police suspect the network used multiple couriers and informal payment channels to avoid detection. Financial crime units are now reviewing transactions linked to the suspect and his associates.

Officers said the condominium search lasted several hours and every item was documented before removal. Sewing equipment was taken as evidence because it was allegedly used to create hidden pockets in the carpets.

In addition, notebooks containing addresses and coded notes were seized and are being translated. Digital specialists are analysing mobile phones in an effort to recover contact lists and messages.

Postal services alerted as Thai authorities widen hunt for remaining members of trafficking ring

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau confirmed that it is cooperating with international postal services to review previous parcels connected to the case. Alerts have been sent to overseas distribution hubs, and airport screening has been tightened.

Police stressed that the network operated across several countries and that more coordinators remain at large. For this reason, teams are preparing further arrest warrants.

Authorities said laboratory results would be crucial for the prosecution in Thai courts. Evidence from the room has been sealed, and prosecutors are compiling the initial case file. Chiang remains in custody while questioning continues. Investigators repeated that the operation demonstrated effective coordination among Thai agencies and foreign partners. They added that further announcements would be made as new details emerge.

