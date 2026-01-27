18 year old man arrested for the sexual abuse of 6 year old cousin in Sisaket in 2024 with saved videos

Cyber police nab 18-year-old Sisaket man for abusing six-year-old cousin. He filmed the 2024 incident and stored it on cloud storage. Arrest followed a CCIB probe after a tip, with warrants, a home raid and charges for additional child sexual abuse materials discovered.

In another disturbing case from Thailand’s provinces, an 18-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Sisaket for sexually abusing a six-year-old girl. Police identified the suspect as Mr. Rachapruk. Investigators said he recorded the abuse on his smartphone and uploaded it to online storage for later viewing. The arrest followed an exhaustive, high-level investigation. A warrant for his arrest was issued on January 12. He later confessed to the 2024 incident. The victim was his cousin.

Cyber police arrested an 18-year-old man in Sisaket Province for sexually abusing a six-year-old relative and recording the acts. The arrest followed a cybercrime investigation led by the Royal Thai Police.

According to investigators, the recordings were kept for the suspect’s personal viewing. The material was stored on his mobile phone. The case was handled under child sexual abuse and cybercrime statutes.

The investigation was conducted by the Internet Child Abuse Prevention and Suppression Division. This unit operates under the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, known as CCIB. According to police, the case began after a tip was received by the division. The information alleged repeated indecent acts against a young family member. It also alleged that images and videos were being recorded and stored.

Investigation traces uploaded abuse material to suspect as police authorise coordinated action

Following receipt of the tip, investigators opened a formal inquiry. Pol. Col. Theeranon Manmongkol ordered officers to trace the source of the material. Subsequently, digital evidence was reviewed and analysed. As a result, investigators identified an 18-year-old male as the uploader. He was later confirmed to be Mr. Rachapruk, with his surname withheld.

On January 25, 2026, senior police commanders authorised a coordinated enforcement operation. The order came from Pol. Lt. Gen. Surapol Prembutr, commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau. At the same time, Pol. Lt. Gen. Naradech Thiprak was assigned to oversee the case. He is attached to the Office of the Commissioner General of Police and assigned to CCIB duties.

Meanwhile, additional oversight was provided by CCIB leadership. Pol. Maj. Gen. Wiwat Khamchamnan and Pol. Maj. Gen. Tinkorn Rangmat were listed as deputy commanders. In addition, Pol. Maj. Gen. Songkrod Krikkrittaya was named among supervising officers. According to police, the command structure was formally recorded for the operation.

Operational responsibility was then assigned to Pol. Col. Theeranon Manmongkol. He serves as superintendent of the Anti-Child Sexual Abuse on the Internet Division. He was assisted by Pol. Lt. Col. Pichit Iangsa, the division’s deputy superintendent. Together, they led the investigative and enforcement team.

Court warrant leads police to suspect’s home where arrest is made and phones are seized

Before any search was carried out, police sought judicial authorisation. Investigators applied for a warrant from the Kantaralak Provincial Court. Specifically, the warrant was numbered K.1/2569. It was issued on January 13, 2026, according to court records.

Subsequently, officers executed the warrant at a residential property. The house was located in Krasaeng Subdistrict. The area falls within Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province. The search was conducted later in January 2026. Police confirmed the location matched information gathered during the investigation.

During the search, officers arrested Mr. Rachapruk at the residence. At the time, police identified him as 18 years old. He was also confirmed to be a student at a technical college in Sisaket Province. Officers detained him at the scene.

At the same time, investigators seized two mobile phones from the residence. According to police, the devices were taken as key evidence. Initial examination showed the phones contained illegal digital material. The content included images and video recordings of child sexual abuse.

Charges filed after analysis links suspect to filmed abuse of a six-year-old relative at his home

As a result of the findings, police filed criminal charges. The suspect was charged with possession of child pornography for sexual exploitation. The charge specified possession for himself or others. Police recorded the offense under relevant criminal provisions.

According to investigators, further analysis linked the suspect directly to the recordings. He was identified as the individual who filmed the abuse. The victim was confirmed to be a six-year-old girl. Police stated she is a relative of the suspect.

Meanwhile, investigators documented details of the abuse. Police said the incident occurred inside the suspect’s residence. According to the suspect’s statement, it took place in a bedroom. The room was located on the first floor of the house.

During questioning, the suspect gave an initial confession. He admitted to filming the abuse himself. According to police, he said the recording was made for personal viewing. He denied distributing the video to others.

Suspect admits filming abuse in first-floor bedroom in 2024 but denies distribution of material

He also told investigators the incident occurred in mid-2024. Police recorded the timeframe as part of the case file. The relationship between the suspect and the victim was also confirmed. Investigators identified the victim as his cousin.

In addition to the recorded abuse, police found other illegal material. Several child pornography images and videos were discovered on the phones. These files involved other unidentified children. Investigators documented the material during the search.

When questioned about those files, the suspect gave further statements. He told police the images and videos were downloaded from the internet. According to his account, he used the Discord application. He again stated the material was for his own viewing.

Following the arrest, officers placed the suspect in custody. He was transferred for further legal proceedings. Meanwhile, the seized phones were retained by investigators. The devices were sent for detailed forensic examination.

Police stated the investigation remains under CCIB authority. Additional legal steps will follow under Thai law. According to officials, no further details were released at this stage. The case remains under active processing by cybercrime investigators.

Further reading:

Teenager reports to Udon Thani police after running away from home. Reports sexual abuse by her father

Pattaya police arrest 44 year old French tourist accused of sex abuse of a minor in Nong Khai

New foreign-owned business model in sex industry with a Burmese bank account and trafficked workers

Mysterious death of young British man after Bangkok Karaoke bar following incident early on Monday morning

UK man sees dream Thai holiday end in prison hell hole. Afterward, says he never did drugs but went mad

UK Tik Toker now tells fans from her Bangkok prison hell hole her videos were all a pack of lies, a joke

23-year-old Russian beauty queen presently held in a Thai prison after overstaying visa by 10 days in Pattaya

UK man’s survival story after Bangkok IDC hell hole ordeal spotlights the issue of imprisoned Uyghurs

Tragic death of Uyghur Muslim in Immigration detention raises case of 50 men seeking asylum from China

Visitors warned of the deadly danger of working in Thailand without a proper visa and valid work permit