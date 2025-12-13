Teenager reports to Udon Thani police after running away from home. Reports sexual abuse by her father

14-year-old girl flees home in Udon Thani, reports seven years of sexual abuse by her father and alleged involvement of his friends. Authorities are also investigating abuse of her younger brother. Girl now in protective care while police probe claims.

Police and social services in Udon Thani are responding to an emergency after a 14-year-old girl came forward this week alleging abuse by her father. The teenager is from Ban Phue District in the northeastern province. The victim, was referred to police by a community volunteer who found her crying after fleeing her home. She is now in care at the Child and Family Welfare Centre in Udon Thani. City police have opened an investigation into her allegations, which also include the persistent abuse of her younger brother.

A 14-year-old girl from Udon Thani Province ran away after claiming sexual abuse by her father for over seven years. She reported that her 40-year-old father repeatedly raped her. Moreover, she said his friends also joined in the abuse. In addition, her younger brother was reportedly molested.

The girl said she could not tell relatives because they sided with her father. Consequently, she endured the abuse in silence. The prolonged assault caused severe emotional distress and affected her studies. Now, she seeks to live with her mother or grandmother. She has stated she will not return to her father.

On December 12, 2025, authorities brought her to Udon Thani City Police Station. She had fled her home in Ban Phue District. A volunteer prosecutor from Udon Thani Province accompanied her. They awaited her transfer to the Children and Family Shelter.

Girl recounts long-term abuse and previous living conditions before seeking help from authorities

The girl said the abuse started when she was in first grade. Previously, she lived with her grandparents in Ban Phue District. Meanwhile, her father resided separately. Her mother, who works in Chonburi Province, has separated from her father. She described verbal abuse and repeated sexual assault over seven years. In addition, she said her father’s friends raped her.

Mr. Teerasak Raksa-ngern, 46, a volunteer prosecutor and delivery rider, assisted her. That evening, a customer requested a ride from Rangsinna Intersection to the bus station. Upon arrival, he noticed the girl crying in the car. Then, he identified himself as a volunteer prosecutor. He offered to advise her. Subsequently, she recounted the abuse in detail.

Mr. Teerasak contacted the Provincial Attorney’s Office for guidance. They instructed him to bring the girl to Udon Thani City Police Station. In addition, he reached out to the “Hia Piak Help” Facebook page. The page coordinated with the Children and Family Shelter. As a result, authorities took the girl into protective custody. Officials emphasised the case involves the child’s safety and is highly sensitive.

Authorities take the girl into protective custody and coordinate with social services for her care

Officials from the Child and Family Welfare Centre in Udon Thani Province later took custody. They recorded the incident in the daily log. Then, they arranged a medical examination. The examination will provide evidence in the case against her father. Furthermore, authorities contacted relatives to ensure proper care.

The girl described her escape as “escaping from hell.” She said silence was forced by relatives supporting her father. The abuse caused prolonged stress and severe mental health issues.

Authorities confirmed the case is under investigation. The father has not yet been publicly charged. No further statements were released about his location or legal status.

Officials stressed that child protection is the immediate priority. The Children and Family Welfare Centre will oversee her temporary care. Moreover, they will monitor her physical and psychological health while the investigation continues.

Investigation continues while authorities prioritise child protection and monitor her mental and physical health

The girl’s younger brother, also reportedly abused, has not been publicly identified. Authorities are taking steps to ensure his safety and well-being. In addition, they are investigating his situation thoroughly.

Mr. Teerasak said he did not expect to encounter such a case while delivering. He described the girl as visibly distressed. Therefore, he sought professional authorities immediately. The Children and Family Welfare Centre confirmed she is receiving support and protection.

Authorities urged families and communities to report suspected abuse. They emphasised that immediate intervention is crucial in cases involving minors. No further details were released about the father’s friends, who were allegedly involved. Police continue to investigate and collect evidence. Medical examinations and witness statements are part of the ongoing procedure.

Girl remains in protective care as authorities continue the investigation and stress vigilance in abuse cases

Currently, the girl remains in protective care at a temporary facility in Udon Thani. Authorities assured her identity will remain confidential during legal proceedings. In addition, she will receive psychological counselling.

This case highlights broader concerns about child safety in Thailand. Officials highlighted the need for vigilance in detecting abuse. Safe reporting channels are essential. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Authorities continue working with family members, the Children and Family Welfare Centre, and local prosecutors to secure her safety. The father’s legal status will be determined once evidence is processed and formal charges filed. Meanwhile, authorities continue to prioritise the welfare of both children involved.

