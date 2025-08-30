American teacher arrested in Suphan Buri for sexual abuse of a 13 year old girl, a pupil in his class

American teacher arrested in Thailand for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old student in his classroom. Visa revoked, police confirm CCTV evidence, suspect denies charges, investigation expands internationally while community demands stricter oversight of foreign teachers in the school system.

Police in Suphan Buri on Friday arrested an American teacher after a 13-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted at school. The victim told her mother that the teacher had indecently touched her, and he threatened her with violence if she spoke out. Authorities say the abuse began in July last year and continued until recently, leaving the young student terrified.

An American language teacher has been arrested in Thailand for allegedly assaulting a young student in his classroom. Authorities acted swiftly to detain the suspect and revoke his visa. The accused, Mr. Majit, is a 59-year-old Indian-American national.

As a result, Majit had been employed at a private language institute in Mueang District, Suphan Buri Province. Additionally, he was taken into custody on August 29 by officers from the Suphan Buri Immigration Bureau and the Suphan Buri City Police Station.

They executed a warrant issued by the Suphan Buri Provincial Court. Significantly, the charges involve indecent assault of a girl under the age of 13. Police say the assault involved both coercion and threats of violence.

Investigators say the abuse lasted over a year at the school and involved repeated assaults on a young student

According to investigators, the abuse occurred over an extended period. It began in mid-July 2024 and continued until August 2025. During that time, Mr. Majit taught English at the institute. The victim was one of his students.

She was allegedly assaulted multiple times in the classroom. Investigators revealed that the suspect used both intimidation and force to silence the child. On several occasions, he reportedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone. The victim, out of fear, remained quiet for many months. Eventually, she told her mother.

Her mother immediately reported the abuse to police. In response, law enforcement launched an urgent investigation. The case progressed quickly. After reviewing the evidence, authorities issued an arrest warrant. Immigration and city police later arrested the suspect at the language institute where he was still teaching.

Authorities confirm the teacher denies charges, but evidence and footage support the victim’s claims clearly

Police Lieutenant Colonel Peerapat Klaiklueng, the Immigration Inspector for Suphan Buri, confirmed the arrest. He also revealed that the suspect denies all charges. However, police say they have strong evidence supporting the victim’s account.

One critical piece of evidence is CCTV footage from the classroom. In the video, Mr. Majit allegedly gropes the child during a lesson. She clearly refuses his advances. In response, he appears to throw objects at her and storm out of the room. This shocking incident reportedly occurred in front of other students. Because of this evidence, police believe the case is credible and serious. They say the victim’s testimony has been consistent.

The video footage corroborates key parts of her story. Authorities describe her as brave for coming forward. Immediately following the arrest, immigration officials revoked Mr. Majit’s visa. They stated that his presence in the country poses a threat to public safety. He will face prosecution and, if convicted, will be deported after serving his sentence.

Police expand investigation internationally while suspect faces prosecution under Thai criminal law

Meanwhile, police have expanded the scope of the investigation. They are now working with international agencies to examine the suspect’s background. Authorities are looking into whether he has committed similar crimes in the United States or India.

They have not ruled out the possibility of additional victims. If other cases emerge, they may be added to the current charges. Immigration officials stated that individuals who pose a threat to children will not be allowed to remain in the Kingdom. Mr. Majit has been handed over to investigators at Suphan Buri City Police Station.

He will be formally prosecuted under Thai criminal law. The charges include indecent acts against a child, the use of threats and acts of violence. If found guilty, he could face a long prison term followed by permanent deportation. The name of the language institute has not been made public. It is not yet clear whether any school officials are under investigation. However, police are urging other potential victims or witnesses to come forward.

Community and parents demand stricter oversight while authorities review policies to protect students

Local parents have reacted with outrage. Many are demanding stricter oversight of foreign teachers in private and public institutions. There is also growing pressure on officials to enforce more rigorous background checks during the visa application process.

In response, Suphan Buri officials have begun reviewing education and immigration policies. The aim is to ensure that similar cases are prevented in the future.

Schools will be asked to report any complaints or irregular behaviour more promptly. The victim is currently receiving counselling and care. Police officers have praised her courage and described her role as essential in bringing the case to light. Support services have also been extended to her family. As the legal process continues, investigators have vowed to pursue the case without delay or compromise.

They stressed that crimes against children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The investigation remains open and further developments are expected.

