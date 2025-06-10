French tourist busted in Pattaya for raping a vulnerable young teenager in Nong Khai. Cops say he paid to abuse her, then fled. Arrested outside condo after manhunt. Victim rescued from hotel room. Police expanding probe into a sex ring and the girl’s mom.

A 44-year-old French man received a nasty surprise on Sunday afternoon in Pattaya. The tourist, who had earlier visited Nong Khai, was arrested at his hotel in the Bang Lamung area of the city. Mr. Yannick was held on an arrest warrant issued in Nong Khai two days earlier, on Friday, June 6. He is alleged to have paid for sex with a vulnerable young teenager, a 13 year old girl. Local police were determined to pursue the foreigner before he left Thailand. He is due later before a Nong Khai judge, as local police pursue his prosecution. If convicted, he faces a stiff jail sentence.

A 44-year-old French man has been arrested in Pattaya for allegedly raping a 13-year-old vulnerable girl in Nong Khai. He was taken into custody by officers on Sunday afternoon, following a coordinated operation between Nong Khai and Chonburi police.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Yannick, was found hiding in Pattaya after fleeing the scene of the alleged assault. He was arrested around 1 p.m. in front of the Pattaya Plaza Condotel on Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 59, Nong Prue sub-district, Bang Lamung district.

He had checked into the condo shortly after the reported crime in Nong Khai. His attempt to avoid arrest failed.

Nong Khai and Chonburi police coordinated to arrest a French suspect who fled after allegedly raping a child

The operation was led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Saksit Boonserm, head of the Nong Khai Provincial Investigation Unit. His team worked closely with Chonburi Immigration Police to track and detain the French national.

Earlier, Nong Khai investigators rescued the 13-year-old teenager from a hotel room in the city’s central district. She had allegedly been held there against her will.

Nong Khai is in Thailand’s top northeast and is adjacent to Laos.

According to police, the girl said her mother arranged the meeting between her and Yannick. She reportedly knew the suspect through her mother, who worked at a local beer bar.

The girl told officers she was forced to provide sexual services to Yannick at the hotel. She did not consent freely.

Although the victim is legally a child, authorities furtherclassified her as both underage and vulnerable due to personal circumstances. Her age, social status and living conditions made her more susceptible to exploitation. In short, this is a case of rape by the French tourist.

Victim was allegedly coerced by a known intermediary and held against her will in a Nong Khai hotel room

Moreover, police said financial evidence supported the girl’s claims. Investigators uncovered money transfers from Yannick to her mother. These transactions were seen as payment for arranging the sexual encounter.

Based on this evidence, the Nong Khai Provincial Court approved an arrest warrant on Friday, June 6. Police then launched a manhunt.

By Sunday, they located the suspect in Pattaya. Officers arrested him outside his rented condo, where he had tried to lie low.

Police photos showed Yannick in a white cannabis-themed shirt being led away by officers. He appeared calm but offered no statements at the time of the arrest. After his arrest, officers searched the condominium room. They found personal items and documents that may support the charges.

Yannick was later transferred to Nong Khai for formal legal proceedings. He is now in custody at the provincial police station. According to police, Yannick denied the allegations during initial questioning. He has not yet entered a formal plea in court.

Police found financial links and key evidence before arresting the suspect in hiding at a Pattaya condo unit

However, the case continues to unfold. Police have filed charges against him for taking away a vulnerable teenager for indecent purposes. They also charged him with committing indecent acts on a child who was not his wife.

Importantly, under Thai law, consent is irrelevant in cases involving the exploitation of vulnerable or underage persons. If deception or coercion occurs, the act becomes an aggravated criminal offence.

Lt. Col. Saksit confirmed that the legal process followed all necessary procedures. “We gathered evidence, obtained court approval, and made the arrest as required,” he said.

He added that police would not stop with just one arrest. “We’re expanding the investigation,” he said. “Everyone involved will be brought to justice.”

That includes the girl’s mother who may also face legal action. Police are gathering more evidence before making further arrests. Authorities suspect this may not have been a one-time arrangement. They believe the suspect may have used intermediaries in Thailand before.

Therefore, investigators are checking for similar cases linked to Yannick or others involved. The Nong Khai Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office is now looking after the rescued girl. She has been moved to a safe shelter and is receiving trauma care.

Police expand probe and prepare further arrests after confirming exploitation of legally vulnerable teenager

Social workers are also helping her recover emotionally and rebuild trust. “Her wellbeing is our top priority,” said a provincial officer.

Meanwhile, Chonburi Immigration Police reaffirmed their cooperation in cross-provincial cases. “Foreigners who commit crimes in one province won’t be safe just by moving to another,” one officer said.

They also stressed that Pattaya, despite its tourist appeal, would not be used as a hiding place for such fugitives. The French Embassy in Bangkok has been informed of the arrest, as required under international protocols. Officials said consular access would be granted if requested.

As of Monday, Yannick remained in police custody in Nong Khai. He was expected to appear in court for formal indictment later this week. If convicted, he could a substantial prison term. Thai courts take a tough stance on cases involving exploitation, coercion and the sexual absue of underage victims.

He will also face deportation upon release. Foreign nationals convicted of sex crimes in Thailand are typically permanently blacklisted from returning.

Victim is now under protective care while police warn foreign suspects they cannot evade justice by fleeing

This arrest adds to a growing list of cases involving foreign suspects accused of sexual abuse in Thailand. Many of these cases have links to beer bars, escort services or under-the-table transactions.

Police warned that trafficking and exploitation networks often operate through casual personal connections. In many cases, acquaintances or relatives facilitate abuse.

Accordingly, officers are urging the public to report suspicious activity. They are especially asking for information about vulnerable women or children being passed through nightlife venues.

The Royal Thai Police said they would continue to monitor tourist areas closely. Cities like Pattaya, Phuket and Chiang Mai are under active surveillance.

Case adds to pattern of foreign-linked sex crimes using nightlife connections and informal broker networks

“We are increasing checks on foreign nationals,” a national police spokesman said. “We won’t allow Thailand to be a haven for exploitation.”

Lt. Col. Saksit echoed that warning. “If you come here to commit crimes, we will find you,” he said. “No matter where you run.”

The investigation is ongoing. More arrests are likely in the coming days. Authorities have not ruled out human trafficking charges, which carry heavier penalties. Police confirmed that all evidence, including financial records and witness statements, would be presented in court.

The Royal Thai Police has in recent years warned that the sexual abuse of minors is a priority target for the force.

