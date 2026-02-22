Police HQ orders Director of Songkhla police station removed to allow probe into February 11th rampage

Police chief transfers station boss after teen gunman steals police submachine gun and storms Songkhla school, killing heroic principal. Suspect now in psychiatric care as probe into police failures deepens.

The National Police Commissioner has signed an order removing the Superintendent of Thung Lung Police Station in Songkhla from active duty as the force deepens its probe into the February 11 incident that left the much-loved principal of Patong Prathankiriwat School dead, with the inquiry focused on police performance after an 18-year-old man with a drug-induced mental health problem resisted arrest and stormed the school armed with a submachine gun.

Royal Thai Police headquarters has ordered the transfer of the Superintendent of Thung Lung Police Station following renewed scrutiny of a deadly school attack in Songkhla Province. This move follows a revived report into the incident. The order was signed this week by police chief General Kittirat Phanphet.

The attack occurred in the Thung Lung Police Station area of Hat Yai District. During the incident, an 18-year-old gunman stormed Patong Prathankiriwat School. There, he took teachers and students hostage. As a result, two people were shot during the incident.

The gunman was identified as Mr. Khemanan, aged 18. Earlier, he had resisted arrest nearby. At that time, officers attempted to restrain him physically. However, he managed to escape their control.

Gunman stole police submachine gun before storming the school and killing the principal in a siege

It is reported that he stole a Sig Sauer MPX compact submachine gun from a police vehicle. Afterwards, he entered the school grounds. Once inside, he took hostages and opened fire.

The incident led to the death of school principal Sasipatchara Sinsamosorn. She was widely admired in the community. During the siege, she asked to be exchanged for one of the student hostages. Subsequently, she was shot during the attack.

Ms. Sasipatchara later died from her injuries. Specifically, she passed away in the early morning of February 12. The injuries were sustained when the gunman opened fire inside the school.

In addition, several students were also shot during the attack. As a result, the incident drew intense public attention. Consequently, it damaged the image of the Royal Thai Police. The case therefore became a major issue in public and social discourse.

In response, armed police and elite units responded to the scene. Ultimately, they brought the siege to an end by force. The gunman was taken into custody.

Suspect transferred to psychiatric facility as drug links and narcotics crisis also have a bearing

On February 12, he was transferred to a psychiatric facility. During the hostage crisis, there were reports linking his mental condition to drug use. However, authorities have not released further medical details.

In southern Thailand, particularly Songkhla Province, there is a chronic illicit drug problem. At the same time, the region has high levels of youth unemployment. This, in turn, is linked to limited economic development.

Moreover, Songkhla is also a border province. As such, it serves as a key conduit for the narcotics trade. Consequently, large quantities of drugs are stored in the area. As a result, narcotics are made available at low prices.

Among the drugs reported in circulation are heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, and crystal methamphetamine.

On February 20, 2026, action was taken at the national level. At Royal Thai Police Headquarters, Pol. Lt. Gen. Chaitpoj Suwannarak addressed the media. He currently serves as Commander of the Personnel Office and Deputy Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Police.

Police chief confirms transfer order as probe into dereliction of duty by local police is ramped up

He confirmed that Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet, Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, signed an order transferring the Superintendent of Thung Lung Police Station. The officer named in the order is Police Colonel Chansarawut Saengarun.

The transfer assigns him to assist at the Provincial Police Region 9 Operations Centre. He has been relieved of his previous duties. The move follows suspicions of dereliction of duty linked to the school attack.

The Commissioner General instructed the Commander of Provincial Police Region 9 to conduct a full investigation. The review must establish the facts. It must ensure fairness, transparency, and justice.

The order was issued under Sections 63 and 105 of the National Police Act B.E. 2565 (2022). It also cites the National Police Office Regulations on Assigning Police Officers to Assist within the National Police Office B.E. 2566 (2023).

Acting superintendent appointed as police tighten oversight and warn of the need for tighter discipline

Police Colonel Suwaroj Lunhwithayanon, Deputy Commander of Songkhla Provincial Police, has been appointed Acting Superintendent of Thung Lung Police Station. The appointment takes effect immediately. It will remain in place until September 30, 2026, or until further notice.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Chaitpoj stated that the Royal Thai Police is not ignoring the issue. In particular, the Commissioner General has ordered urgent measures to restore public trust.

Accordingly, all units have been instructed to intensify tactical training. Furthermore, commanders must closely supervise subordinates at every level. In addition, tactics and contingency plans must be reviewed regularly.

The Commissioner General warned of strict disciplinary action. Any commander found negligent will face decisive measures. This includes failure to provide proper guidance and training. Officials say the objective is to maintain effective security. The aim is also to reassure the public.

The investigation into the conduct of officers at Thung Lung Police Station is ongoing. Authorities have not announced a timeline for its completion. Further updates are expected following the regional inquiry.

