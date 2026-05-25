Drug trafficking player killed in northern Sukhothai province after police chase with 2 million pills

Fatal checkpoint chase in Sukhothai ends in a deadly crash as a grey sedan hits a pole, killing one and injuring a teen. Police then discover about two million meth pills hidden in the wreck, exposing a major trafficking network under investigation.

A high-speed attempt to evade a police checkpoint in northern Sukhothai Province has ended in a fatal crash and a major narcotics seizure after a grey sedan slammed into a utility pole while fleeing officers on 24 May 2026. One man was killed and a teenager seriously injured, but the incident escalated when police uncovered around two million methamphetamine pills hidden in the wrecked vehicle. Already under surveillance as part of a wider drug operation, the crash has now exposed a suspected trafficking network, triggering an urgent probe into additional suspects, routes, and the source of the shipment.

A drug trafficking attempt in northern Sukhothai Province ended in a fatal crash and major seizure. One person died, and another was seriously injured.

Meanwhile, police recovered about two million methamphetamine pills from the wrecked vehicle. The incident occurred after a failed attempt to evade a checkpoint.

At around 12:00 PM on Sunday, May 24, 2026, police received an urgent report. Specifically, Pol. Lt. Anan Saramont of Thung Saliam Police Station was informed of a serious crash. The vehicle had lost control near the Klang Dong checkpoint. Notably, the location was in Klang Dong Subdistrict, Thung Saliam District. Officers were told there were fatalities and injuries at the scene.

Police and rescue teams rush to Klang Dong checkpoint after grey sedan crashes into utility pole

Accordingly, police units and rescue teams were immediately dispatched. Meanwhile, investigators coordinated a response to secure the area. At the crash site, a grey sedan was found heavily damaged. The vehicle carried a Nakhon Sawan license plate KT-2417. Moreover, it had crashed directly into a roadside utility pole.

Subsequently, officers confirmed severe structural damage to the front of the car. Debris was scattered across the impact area. Meanwhile, the vehicle remained wedged against the pole. Rescue teams prepared equipment for extraction. Access to the interior required careful handling due to the damage.

Inside the vehicle, officers found one occupant dead. He was identified as Mr. Phinnu Saeheng, aged 44, from Chai Nat Province. Meanwhile, his body was trapped inside the wreckage. Rescue personnel worked to recover him from the crushed cabin. The impact had caused fatal injuries.

One dead and a teen injured as officers discover two million meth pills in hidden car compartments

At the same time, a second occupant was found alive. He was identified as Mr. Natthanon, aged 19, from Phitsanulok Province. However, he sustained serious injuries from the crash. Emergency responders provided immediate first aid at the scene. Subsequently, he was transported to hospital for urgent treatment.

Following the rescue, police conducted a detailed search of the vehicle. During the inspection, officers discovered a large drug shipment. Approximately two million methamphetamine pills were found. Meanwhile, the narcotics were concealed within hidden compartments. The discovery confirmed the vehicle was part of a trafficking operation.

Prior to the crash, a surveillance operation had already been underway. Specifically, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau Division 3 had been tracking a drug trafficking network. Significantly, intelligence indicated movement of narcotics through the region. Officers coordinated reinforcements to intercept the suspects. The suspect vehicle was flagged as part of the operation.

Suspect sedan speeds through Klang Dong checkpoint before losing control and striking a utility pole

Accordingly, police set up a checkpoint at Klang Dong. The checkpoint was positioned to stop suspected routes into the area. Meanwhile, officers prepared to intercept incoming vehicles. As the grey sedan approached, it was ordered to stop. However, the driver failed to comply.

Instead, the vehicle accelerated through the checkpoint. Meanwhile, officers attempted to contain the situation. The car continued at high speed along the route. Consequently, the driver lost control shortly after passing the checkpoint. The sedan veered off the road and struck a utility pole.

As a result, the crash caused immediate and severe damage. One occupant died instantly at the scene. Meanwhile, another occupant suffered serious injuries. Emergency personnel confirmed the fatality upon arrival. Rescue teams then focused on stabilising the injured passenger.

Investigators link crash to wider trafficking routes as police order an urgent probe into the network

Following the crash, police secured the area. Traffic was controlled around the scene. Meanwhile, investigators continued examining the wreckage. The vehicle was searched after rescue operations were completed. Evidence collection began immediately at the site.

During the search, officers confirmed the narcotics load. Approximately two million methamphetamine tablets were recovered. Meanwhile, the drugs were logged as evidence for investigation. The quantity suggested large-scale trafficking activity. The seizure became central to the ongoing case.

Prior intelligence was then reviewed by investigators. Surveillance had tracked the network before the interception attempt.

Forensic teams examine vehicle as investigators consolidate evidence and expand trafficking probe

Afterwards, officers assessed the suspect vehicle’s movements. The case was linked to broader trafficking routes in the region. Evidence from the scene supported the prior intelligence.

At the scene, Pol. Col. Theeranat Methaatthapong, superintendent of Thung Saliam Police Station, issued immediate instructions. He ordered an expedited investigation into the network. Meanwhile, Pol. Lt. Col. Sanan Butraya was assigned to lead the probe. The focus was placed on identifying additional suspects.

Subsequently, investigators began tracing connections to other members of the network. The origin of the narcotics shipment became a priority.

Coordinated forensic review of crash site evidence and vehicle hidden compartments for prosecution

Meanwhile, officers examined evidence from the crash site. They also reviewed intelligence from surveillance operations conducted prior to the interception.

Additionally, forensic teams continued examining the vehicle. Hidden compartments and transport methods were documented. Meanwhile, coordination continued between investigative units. The evidence was consolidated for further prosecution efforts.

The investigation remained active following the incident. Meanwhile, authorities worked to map the full trafficking structure. Enforcement units continued tracking linked suspects. The case extended beyond the crash site in Sukhothai Province. Police efforts focused on identifying the broader network behind the shipment.

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