Government to be finalised with cabinet ready to take office next week and policy statement delivered

Prime Minister Anutin is set to finalise his Cabinet this week, submit it for royal endorsement, and launch the new government next week, with the full policy statement completed and growing speculation over the appointment of the Minister of Justice post.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday confirmed he will finalise his Cabinet this week, set to be formally submitted to His Majesty the King, as the new government’s policy statement takes shape. The interim government is expected to take office next week, kicking off the crucial four-month period set by the People’s Party. Tensions are already rising over the key post of Minister of Justice, with opposition parties voicing concern that a police officer from Buriram—a stronghold of the ruling Bhumjaithai Party—could be appointed, fueling speculation about the government’s priorities and political balance.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that the outline of the government’s policy statement has now been finalised. Moreover, he revealed that the list of potential Cabinet members for his first government is considered fully complete. This follows a thorough process of background checks and qualification verification. The finalised list is expected to be submitted for royal endorsement within the week.

On September 15, 2025, at 12:10 PM, Mr. Anutin spoke at the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) regarding the government policy statement draft. He noted that the draft would be submitted to coalition ministries for review.

Consequently, ministers may suggest amendments, make adjustments, or cut content to ensure feasibility. This step aims to guarantee that ministers are confident they can implement the policies effectively.

Prime minister explains process for ministries to review draft policies and ensure ministers are confident

“The content will be submitted to the ministries for further consideration,” Mr. Anutin explained. He stressed that coordination with coalition parties is essential to finalise policies. Therefore, ministers’ input will shape the final document before submission to Parliament. Additionally, the Prime Minister emphasised that coalition support is crucial for smooth implementation.

When asked about background checks on potential Cabinet members, Mr. Anutin confirmed that the process is almost complete. In fact, he stated, “The list is now 100% complete.” Verification of qualifications is required before the list is sent for royal endorsement. Therefore, the submission to the royal office is scheduled within this week.

Regarding the timeline for announcing policies to Parliament, Mr. Anutin explained that the process depends on the ministers’ oath of office. After taking the oath, Cabinet members can begin certain preparatory tasks while finalising the policy statement. Furthermore, he emphasised the government intends to expedite the process. “If everything is in order, we will convene the Speaker of the House to announce the policy and begin work immediately,” he added.

Cabinet list is complete as prime minister outlines steps for policy announcement after ministers take the oath

After the questions, Mr. Anutin abruptly concluded, saying, “That’s enough.” When reporters asked if he knew of any disqualified ministers, he refused to answer and walked away. This left questions about possible disqualifications unanswered, heightening media scrutiny.

Additional updates emerged throughout the day regarding Cabinet formation. At 9:00 AM, Mr. Anutin’s team delivered supplementary documents to the Cabinet Secretariat (CSC). These documents likely relate to the verification of the nominees’ qualifications.

Later, at 1:30 PM, Cabinet Secretary Natthajaree Anantasin left Government House after overseeing initial document processing. Meanwhile, the CSC announced the cancellation of the Cabinet meeting originally scheduled for September 16, 2025.

Government sources indicated these steps are part of final preparations before submitting the Cabinet list for royal endorsement. Once endorsed, ministers will formally take office and complete the oath ceremony. The completion of background checks marks the final stage in Cabinet formation. Consequently, the government can proceed without administrative delays.

Final cabinet preparations include document verification, meeting cancellations, and royal submission

Observers note that completing the policy draft and Cabinet list quickly shows Mr. Anutin’s priority to establish a functioning government. Analysts argue that coordination with coalition partners is critical because ministries need time to review policies thoroughly. Moreover, the Prime Minister’s structured approach reflects careful planning.

Each ministry is tasked with reviewing the draft, providing feedback, and making modifications before parliamentary submission. This ensures policies are practical and implementable once the Cabinet assumes office.

Additionally, the cancellation of the September 16 meeting is seen as a procedural adjustment rather than a setback. Officials explained that the meeting aimed to review documentation already delivered to the CSC. Therefore, with verification tasks completed, the meeting was deemed unnecessary.

Mr. Anutin has also highlighted the need for rapid implementation once Cabinet members assume office. While some tasks can begin before taking the oath, the formal announcement of policies to Parliament will mark the start of full governmental activity.

PM stresses rapid implementation and efficiency as ministries finalise review before policy rollout

Analysts suggest that the emphasis on readiness and coordination could serve as a model for future governments. The Prime Minister’s announcement reflects an effort to maintain transparency and efficiency. By completing background checks and policy review before royal endorsement, the government reduces potential delays. Consequently, ministers will be able to begin work immediately after taking the oath.

As of September 15, all pre-appointment steps appear on schedule. Observers expect the royal endorsement to follow within days. Once received, Cabinet members will take office promptly, and the policy statement will be presented to Parliament. Until then, coalition ministries continue to refine policies and ensure readiness for implementation.

Mr. Anutin emphasised coordination, accountability, and readiness during the final stages of Cabinet formation. With document submission and qualification verification completed, the government aims for a seamless transition into office. Analysts have noted that procedural diligence enhances public confidence and sets expectations for efficient governance.

Finally, the prime minister’s office is ready to submit the finalised cabinet and prepare for the start of operations

Finally, the Prime Minister’s office appears prepared to move forward with the submission of his finalised Cabinet this week. The Cabinet list is complete, background checks are finished, and policy drafts are ready for final ministry review.

Following royal endorsement, the new Cabinet will assume office, and the government will begin work immediately. Meanwhile, coalition ministries continue their review, ensuring that policies are robust, workable, and ready for parliamentary submission. The coming week is expected to mark the formal start of the Anutin administration’s full operations.

In turn, this will mark the commencement of the four-month period specified by the People’s Party, which helped elect Mr. Anutin as Prime Minister. The People’s Party leader, Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, has also promised, from that point, to question and criticise the new government. Attention will be particularly focused on Mr. Anutin’s choice of Minister of Justice, which is expected to be announced this week.

