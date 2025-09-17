Former conservative senator warns Prime Minister Anutin’s new cabinet will land him in legal hot water

Former conservative senator warns Prime Minister Anutin’s new cabinet could face legal battles, early Constitutional Court review, and possible House of Representatives dissolution amid coalition politics and ongoing 2024 Senate collusion investigations.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s cabinet was sent to His Majesty the King for royal approval. Earlier, he and Defence Minister Gen. Nattaphol Nakphanit visited a city shrine, seeking luck for the new administration. Later, furniture once used by ex-Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was installed in Mr. Anutin’s office at Government House, arranged according to Feng Shui, just as the army general who ruled Thailand for nine years had done. Meanwhile, former senator Somchai Sawaengkarn warned that the cabinet lineup could thrust the Prime Minister straight into the Constitutional Court. The canny political analyst says Mr. Anutin may soon face a choice: confront the legal challenge or dissolve the House of Representatives early.

On Tuesday evening, it was officially confirmed that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s cabinet had been finalised and submitted to His Majesty the King for royal endorsement. After weeks of negotiations, political manoeuvring, and speculation, the cabinet list was finally made public. Observers noted that this marks a critical moment for Thailand’s political landscape, with 36 members representing multiple parties and key government portfolios.

The cabinet includes the former Provincial Police Commander of Buriram province, Police Lieutenant General Rutthaphon Naowarat, as Minister of Justice. He has spent decades in Buriram and Provincial Police Region 3, earning a reputation for discipline and administrative skill.

Appointment of Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon Naowarat spotlights his law enforcement experience in Buriram

Consequently, his appointment is being interpreted as a move to strengthen law enforcement experience at the ministerial level.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Rutthaphon issued an emotional statement, praising colleagues and mentors from his service. His comments emphasised loyalty, duty, and the responsibilities he now shoulders as a cabinet member.

Meanwhile, at Government House, movers were seen unloading furniture, including the desk used by former Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha. Mr. Anutin, 59 years old, requested that the desk and chair be positioned in the same location and direction as his predecessor.

Furthermore, he instructed that the office align with Feng Shui principles. This ancient Chinese custom is believed to foster harmony, positive energy, and good luck. Staff confirmed that additional adjustments will be made to perfect the space before Mr. Anutin officially assumes office.

The cabinet list also features the return of Captain Thamanat Prompow as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives. His appointment balances political power with the Kla Tham Party while securing the agricultural portfolio.

Return of Captain Thamanat Prompow reinforces rural influence and epitomises the new cabinet

Analysts suggest that his presence reinforces continuity and strengthens the government’s influence among key stakeholders in Thailand’s rural regions.

Moreover, it signals a deliberate attempt to consolidate the party’s top leadership positions.

However, former conservative senator Somchai Sawaengkarn issued a warning regarding potential legal challenges to the cabinet appointments.

According to the shrewd political pundit, if the reported list of ministers is correct, certain appointments may be subject to review under Article 160 of the Constitution.

This provision allows the Constitutional Court to investigate ethics complaints and potential irregularities in appointments.

Furthermore, Mr. Somchai suggested that the Prime Minister might face an early legal challenge, putting the new administration at risk.

He added that, if necessary, Mr. Anutin could dissolve the House of Representatives to avoid political fallout.

Consequently, these developments emphasise ongoing concerns about the 2017 Constitution, which critics argue has repeatedly undermined political stability in Thailand.

Constitutional court review under Article 160 could challenge Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s future

The finalised cabinet includes Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as both Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. Deputies for the Interior Ministry are Mr. Songsak Thongsri and Ms. Sasithorn Kittithornkul.

The Transport Ministry is led by Deputy Prime Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, with Sophon Zarum as an additional Deputy Prime Minister.

Ms. Sabida Thaiset has been appointed Minister of Culture, while Mr. Chaichana Chidchob will lead the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society. Mr. Surasak Panjareonworakul assumes charge of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation.

Additionally, Ms. Supamas Isaraphakdi, Mr. Paradorn Prisananantakul, and Mr. Napinthorn Srisanpang serve as ministers to the Prime Minister’s Office. Ms. Mallika Jiraphanwanich is Deputy Minister of Transport.

Outside these ministries, Mr. Bowornsak Uwanno will serve as Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs, and Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkaew assumes the role of Minister of Foreign Affairs. Mr. Ekniti Nitithanpraphas will be Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, while Mr. Atthaphon Rerkpiboon takes over the Energy Ministry.

Mr. Woraphak Thanyawong is Deputy Minister of Finance. Pol. Lt. Gen. Rutthaphon Naowarat is confirmed as Minister of Justice, and Mrs. Suphajee Suthumpun will lead the Commerce Ministry. Gen. Nataphol Nakphanit will oversee Defence, supported by Lieutenant General Adul Boonthamcharoen as Deputy Minister of Defence.

Full cabinet roster confirmed with deputies and ministers representing multiple political factions in Thailand

Within the Kla Tham Party, Lt. Col. Thammanat Prompow returns as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives. Mr. Atthakorn Sirilathayakorn will handle Tourism and Sports, Ms. Narumon Pinyosinwat assumes the Education Ministry, and Mr. Akara Prompow takes Social Development and Human Security.

Additionally, Mr. Nares Thamrongtippayakun and Mr. Amin Mayusoh are appointed deputy ministers in Agriculture and Cooperatives, while Mr. Ong-at Wongprayoon serves as Deputy Minister of Education.

For the Palang Pracharath Party, Mr. Phatthana Promphat will be Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, replacing outgoing minister Somsak Thepsutin. Ms. Trinuch Thienthong assumes the Labour Ministry, and Mr. Worachot Sukonkhachorn becomes Deputy Minister of Public Health.

Mr. Santi Piyatat serves as Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The group associated with Mr. Suchart Chomklin includes Mr. Chomklin as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment. Mr. Thanakorn Wangboonkhongchana will oversee Industry, assisted by Petty Officer 1st Class Yotsingh Liamlert as Deputy Minister.

Coalition agreements ensure cabinet representation across the parties while balancing regional influence

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Anutin conducted ceremonial visits before submitting his cabinet list for royal approval. He first visited the City Pillar Shrine at 2:20 p.m., after finalising the lineup at the Secretariat of the Cabinet offices.

Deputy Defence Minister Gen. Nattaphon Nakphanit welcomed him. During the visit, Gen. Nattaphon slipped and fell due to his socks, but he was uninjured. Consequently, the incident did not disrupt proceedings.

At the shrine, Mr. Anutin tied a ceremonial three-colored cloth, offered garlands, and paid respects to the five guardian deities. He also lit oil lamps corresponding to his recent birthday. Observers noted that members of the public shouted words of encouragement, calling out, “PM, fight on!” Mr. Anutin responded with a respectful wai.

He then crossed the road to the Grand Palace and entered the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, spending approximately ten minutes paying respects before departing.

When asked about his mood after the temple visits, Mr. Anutin said, “Today I have completed another important task — submitting the cabinet list. That’s another step accomplished. But there is still much more to be done.”

Prime Minister Anutin’s ceremonial visits and public engagement reinforce legitimacy and continuity

Earlier, he chaired a final meeting with agency representatives to review and verify the cabinet list. Furthermore, he stated he did not know when the new cabinet would be sworn in. He added that the location of the ceremony would be decided by the Cabinet Secretariat.

At Government House, staff were seen unloading furniture from a six-wheel truck for installation in the Thai Khu Fa building. Mr. Anutin specifically requested the desk and chair previously used by Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha during his 2014–2023 term.

Unlike his immediate predecessors, whose desks faced north, Mr. Anutin’s office will face east according to Gen. Prayut’s previous arrangement. Furthermore, Gen. Prayut and his wife sent a flower basket to Mr. Anutin to celebrate his 59th birthday.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Rutthaphon Naowarat, the prospective Minister of Justice, has a long and distinguished career in law enforcement. He rose from local police service in Buriram to Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 3.

Observers say his appointment signals a focus on administrative rigour and law enforcement experience at the ministerial level. Consequently, he may play a critical role in legal and judicial reforms.

Cabinet could face early legal challenges that may shorten its tenure under Section 160 of the Constitution

Political commentators remain concerned about the potential brevity of Cabinet No. 1. Former Senator Somchai Sawaengkarn warned that several appointments may be challenged on ethical grounds under Section 160(5) of the Constitution.

He suggested that legal complaints could lead to a dissolution of Parliament. In this scenario, the Constitutional Court could threaten to remove Anutin and end his ministerial career. Therefore, he may opt to dissolve the House of Representatives prematurely, possibly four months ahead of schedule. Mr. Somchai posted on Facebook that it would be “a shame” if Cabinet No. 1’s tenure is shortened by legal disputes.

The announcement of the cabinet highlights the complexities of coalition politics in Thailand. Multiple parties, including Bhumjaithai, Kla Tham, Palang Pracharath and allied political groups, have secured ministerial positions.

Analysts note that this arrangement reflects careful negotiations to balance regional influence, party power, and technical expertise. Moreover, the inclusion of experienced officials alongside returning figures such as Captain Thamanat Prompow suggests a strategy to maintain policy continuity while consolidating political influence.

Constitutional court lawsuit under Article 160 presents a danger to the stability of PM Anutin’s cabinet

Legal experts caution that Constitutional Court scrutiny under Article 160 presents a serious challenge. Any ethical complaints or procedural irregularities could trigger judicial review. Analysts emphasise that legal action could destabilise the cabinet, particularly in its early months.

Nonetheless, Prime Minister Anutin has maintained public confidence by engaging in ceremonial duties and emphasising completed milestones.

Public reactions were notable during Mr. Anutin’s visits to religious sites. Crowds at the City Pillar Shrine demonstrated encouragement and optimism. Citizens spontaneously shouted messages of support, reflecting strong public interest in the new government.

Analysts suggest that these ceremonies serve both symbolic and practical purposes. They reinforce legitimacy, project stability, and create a visual sense of continuity before formal endorsements and parliamentary sessions.

The cabinet’s structure also highlights the significance of coalition agreements in Thailand’s parliamentary system. Multiple parties now have representation across critical ministries.

Cabinet composition aims to secure policy continuity and political stability despite potential legal disputes

Analysts note that this ensures both policy continuity and political stability, even amid potential legal challenges. Furthermore, the cabinet’s composition may affect the implementation of key policies, particularly in agriculture, finance, defence and justice.

Certainly, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s Cabinet No. 1 reflects a distinctive Bhumjaithai-led government with Buriram well represented.

It includes experienced officials, returning ministers, and representatives from multiple parties. At the same time, potential legal challenges under Article 160 may test the government’s stability. This is despite the proposed interim nature of the cabinet.

Ceremonial visits, careful office arrangements, and public engagement emphasise the Prime Minister’s commitment to tradition, continuity, and legitimacy. Observers will now closely monitor how this PM and his cabinet navigate Thailand’s political instability crisis in the months ahead.

Election Commission plans 27th investigative committee amid ongoing probe of alleged 2024 Senate collusion

The news comes as the Election Commission on Tuesday revealed that a 27th investigative committee is to be established in respect of the 2024 Senate collusion case. The previous committee in July recommended legal action against 229 people, including the Bhumjaithai Party national executive and 138 senators.

However, the latest news is that similar behaviour and machinations were also being pursued by both the Palang Pracharat Party and Move Forward Party, now disbanded

It is not clear whether this move by the Election Commission is an escalation of efforts to prosecute the matter or whether the new information will delay legal action against the Bhumjaithai Party and its associated senators.

Further reading:

Government to be finalised with cabinet ready to take office next week and policy statement delivered to parliament

Anutin planning eight-month economic programme as his PM tenure will extend to the next government

Incoming minister Chaichanok Chidchob’s strong line on Cambodian border with crossings to be kept shut

2nd Army chief warns Acting PM Cambodian regime cannot be trusted and that border must stay closed

Cambodia caught red-handed telling lies about PMN-2 mines. Soldiers on video clips planting bomb traps

Cambodia is using lethal Russian PMN2 landmines to subvert the Thai military’s composure on the border

Soldier loses foot and 2 others injured by Cambodian PMN-2 landmine in Sisaket while on border patrol

13 point ceasefire deal inked between Cambodia and Thailand. Some think it may still be a phoney peace

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>