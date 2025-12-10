Queen Suthida took centre stage as Thailand opened the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok, leading the Thai team into a roaring, sell-out Rajamangala National Stadium while King Maha Vajiralongkorn officially declared the Games open.

Thailand’s Queen Suthida took centre stage on Tuesday night as the King and Queen opened the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok. She led the Thai team into a packed Rajamangala National Stadium in Bang Kapi District, greeted by a roaring, sell-out crowd. Earlier, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, flanked by the Queen, formally declared the Games open.

The ceremony began at 7 p.m., under the theme “We Are One — We Are Connected by the Sea.” Furthermore, it combined traditional Thai performances with acts from 10 other participating nations.

Performances included underwater ballet, jet ski stunts, flyboard demonstrations, and a Muay Thai wai kru by boxing star Buakaw Banchamek. Notably, Thai singer BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 also performed on stage, adding to the evening’s entertainment.

Queen Suthida leads Thai athletes into the stadium as all 11 nations enter the opening ceremony procession

Athletes from all 11 countries entered the stadium in alphabetical order, led by flag bearers from the Southeast Asian Games Federation. Thailand, as the host nation, entered last. Queen Suthida led the Thai athletes’ procession. She is scheduled to compete in the SSL47 keelboat sailing event for Thailand from December 15 to 18 at Ocean Marina Yacht Club, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province.

At 7:50 p.m., King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida travelled by royal vehicle to the stadium. There, the King viewed a video tribute to Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, titled “She Remains in the Hearts of the People Forever.” He paid his respects and then observed multiple performances. These included a sound-and-light dance display, a water sports segment titled “Water Unites Hearts as One,” a Thai boxing performance, and a floral presentation representing 11 countries.

King Vajiralongkorn delivers address and oversees flag raising with cauldron lighting and athlete oaths

Following these displays, the King delivered a royal address. He welcomed athletes and international representatives and encouraged integrity and fairness in competition. He said the Games should foster closer friendship among Southeast Asian nations.

Subsequently, officials raised the Thai national flag, the SEA Games Council Flag, and the competition flag. Athletes’ and referees’ representatives recited the oath. Then, the royal flame was carried by skateboarder Wareeya Sukkasem, Olympic boxing champion Somjit Jongjohor, and Olympic taekwondo gold medalist Panipak Wongpattanakit. They lit the cauldron, triggering a drone show, lasers, and stadium-wide CGI projections.

The Queen participated in the flag-raising and athlete processions. She also met Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, chairman of the organising committee, who presented a report on Games preparations. She will compete in the SSL47 sailing event as part of the Thai national team.

Opening ceremony featured large-scale performances and Queen Suthida’s lead of the Thai team

Preparations for the Games faced criticism. Complaints included weak publicity, AI-generated promotional posters and the failure to play national anthems before a Vietnam–Laos football match. In addition, heightened Thai-Cambodian border tensions coincided with the Games, complicating the regional message.

The opening ceremony showcased military and athlete parades, cultural displays, and large-scale performances. Water sports performances highlighted Thailand’s hosting capabilities. Sound-and-light shows accompanied traditional music, dance and floral presentations. Performers represented all 11 participating nations.

Queen Suthida’s role as the lead of the Thai team during the parade is historically significant. She will compete in sailing, marking her as the first reigning Thai monarch to participate in the SEA Games.

Meanwhile, the torch relay included prominent athletes. Skateboarder Wareeya Sukkasem, Olympic boxing champion Somjit Jongjohor, and taekwondo gold medalist Panipak Wongpattanakit carried the flame. The cauldron lighting featured drones, lasers, and CGI projections across the stadium.

Ceremony combined traditional Thai performances with modern stunts and concluded with royal protocol

The ceremony drew attention for combining ceremonial gravitas with entertainment. Traditional Thai performances were paired with international acts. Jet ski stunts and flyboard displays were staged on water inside the stadium. A Muay Thai demonstration was performed by Buakaw Banchamek, one of Thailand’s most recognised fighters.

The King’s royal address was followed by formal protocol. Flags were raised, oaths recited, and the flame lit. Officials monitored the procession of athletes and referees. Queen Suthida subsequently joined the Thai team for the parade. She also reviewed the flag-raising procession.

After the ceremony, the King departed by royal vehicle. The Games’ organisation remains overseen by the Sports Authority of Thailand and the SEA Games organising committee. The event spans multiple sports, including boxing, Muay Thai, sailing, and traditional competitions.

The 33rd SEA Games are now underway. Queen Suthida will compete in the SSL47 sailing event for Thailand. The Games are scheduled to conclude on December 20, 2025.

