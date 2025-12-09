Thai man and Norwegian girlfriend arrested in Phuket villa raid as police seize heroin, meth, cash and drug gear. Both test positive and face trafficking charges, while the woman is also hit with a visa overstay as the Wichit crackdown widens.

A Thai man and his older Norwegian girlfriend were arrested on Sunday night in Phuket while high on heroin and methamphetamine. Police stormed a luxury villa in the Wichit area after reports that the pair were dealing drugs. Officers found clear quantities of heroin and methamphetamine, enough to support distribution charges. The 54-year-old Norwegian woman also faces legal action for overstaying her visa in Thailand.

Police arrested a Thai man and a Norwegian woman during a late-night raid on a luxury villa in Phuket after officers found heroin, meth pills and crystal meth inside the property. The operation took place on Sunday in tambon Wichit of Muang district.

Officers entered the villa at about 9.30 pm. The raid followed information that drugs were being sold from a residence in the Laem Panwa area. The action formed part of an ongoing crackdown in Wichit.

Pol Col Somsak Thongkliang, chief of Wichit police, released the initial details. He confirmed that the suspects were identified only as Kanok, 37, and Mette, 54. Their full names were withheld. Kanok is from Moo 10 in Chalong. Mette is a Norwegian national. Both suspects were present inside the villa when officers arrived. Police detained them immediately. The search then moved through several rooms of the property.

Police detail drug haul and key evidence from villa as tests confirm heroin and methamphetamine use

Officers reported that they found multiple drug packages. They located 32.78 grammes of heroin in one area. They also found 30.52g of heroin packed in zip-lock bags. Another 2.26g of heroin, including packaging, was seized.

Police recovered 0.64g of crystal methamphetamine. They also seized 44 methamphetamine pills stamped “WY”. The pills were stored with other items in a patterned zipper bag.

Authorities collected additional evidence from inside the villa. They seized a digital scale used for drug measurement. After that, they found equipment used for crystal meth consumption. Police also seized ฿100,000 in cash. Officers said the cash was discovered in a single bundle. The search lasted several hours. Evidence was logged and photographed on site.

Police required both suspects to undergo urine testing. The tests showed positive results for heroin and methamphetamine. Officers said the results were added to the case file. The suspects were then transported to Wichit Police Station. They were questioned and processed under standard procedures.

Charges mount as police outline narcotics offences and visa overstay linked to Phuket villa raid

The charges were formally announced. Both suspects were charged with joint possession of Category 1 narcotics, including heroin, for sale. They also faced joint possession charges for crystal meth and methamphetamine pills without permission.

In addition, they were charged with illegal use of methamphetamine. They also faced a charge for illegal use of heroin and methamphetamine. Police said the drug-use charges stemmed from the urine test results and seized paraphernalia.

Mette faced an extra charge. Officers confirmed that she had overstayed her visa. Her authorised stay had expired before the arrest. Police did not release the duration of the overstay. The immigration violation was added to the criminal case.

Pol Col Somsak provided details on the background of the investigation. He said police had monitored the villa after receiving information about drug sales. Officers increased surveillance in the Laem Panwa area before acting.

Investigation widens as police hold suspects and expand enforcement after Phuket luxury villa raid

The villa stands in an upscale neighbourhood. Police believe the location was chosen to avoid attention. Officers also noted the presence of security features around the property.

Investigators are now checking the villa’s ownership records. They want to confirm whether the villa was rented or owned by the suspects. Police also aim to identify anyone who may have visited or stayed at the property. Officers said more interviews will follow. They have collected early statements from residents in the area. No additional suspects have been detained so far.

Police also began tracing the seized drugs. Officers will conduct standard lab tests on each item. They will verify purity levels and compare samples with previous seizures. The “WY” stamp on the methamphetamine pills will be documented. Officers said similar stamps appear in several other cases. They will check for possible source links.

Police also plan to investigate the seized money. Officers will analyse financial records to see if the cash is tied to drug transactions. The digital scale and drug equipment will support the charge of intent to sell. Officers said the items match typical materials used in local drug operations.

Suspects in custody as police prepare the case for prosecutors and continue wider evidence reviews

The suspects remain in custody. They are being held while the investigation continues. Police will forward the case to prosecutors after completing all required procedures. Officers expect several more rounds of evidence review. Additional witness statements may also be collected.

The raid reflects ongoing enforcement measures in Wichit. Officers have conducted several operations in recent weeks. Pol Col Somsak said the crackdown will continue. Police have expanded patrols in villa zones and rental areas. Further actions are expected as investigators analyse new information.

The investigation into the villa and its possible links to other drug activity remains active. Police said more updates will be released when confirmed details emerge.

