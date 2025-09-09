Heartache in Ayutthaya as a young volunteer nurse rushed to help at a deadly crash, only to discover her boyfriend was the victim, killed instantly when his car slammed into a high-voltage utility pole, leaving devastation, shock and personal grief at the scene.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene of a deadly accident early Saturday morning and faced a shocking sight. A young, kind-hearted nurse slammed on her brakes and ran toward the wreckage on the motorway. Chaos surrounded the crash, but she rushed in to help. Within minutes, horror struck—her boyfriend lay lifeless in the twisted metal. Just hours earlier, they had parted ways at the hospital where she worked. The nightmare unfolded in an instant, leaving grief and disbelief in its wake.

A devastating car accident in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya early Sunday morning ended in tragedy and heartbreak. At 12:50 AM on September 6, 2015, officers from the Ayutthaya United Association received an urgent report of a vehicle crash. Simultaneously, rescue workers from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital were alerted to the scene at the Thung Makham Yong intersection in Wat Tum Subdistrict. Consequently, both police and rescue personnel rushed immediately to investigate.

When rescuers arrived, they discovered a white Mitsubishi Pajero had smashed into a high-voltage utility pole in the centre of the road. The vehicle was completely destroyed, leaving metal twisted and glass shattered across the pavement.

One person remained trapped inside. Therefore, officials deployed cutting equipment to remove the victim safely. Rescue teams worked cautiously, aware that the victim’s injuries were likely severe.

Rescue teams worked frantically to free a trapped driver after a high-speed crash into a utility pole in Ayutthaya

At that moment, a young woman drove by and stopped her car to assist. She was an emergency room nurse who had been following the Pajero after leaving Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital. Initially, she did not recognise the victim as her boyfriend.

However, when she finally saw his face, she was overwhelmed with grief and disbelief. Immediately, she began trying to provide aid, though she lacked medical tools at the roadside.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by officers and paramedics. Sadly, doctors confirmed that his injuries were fatal. Despite the nurse’s desperate efforts and the rapid response of medical staff, he later died. Consequently, the young nurse was left in profound shock and sorrow at the scene.

Police from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station examined the accident location carefully. They confirmed the Pajero had struck a high-voltage power pole situated in the median. Debris from the impact, including splintered wood and shards of glass, littered the roadway. Investigators noted the vehicle’s front was completely crushed, suggesting the collision occurred at high speed.

Police confirmed the Pajero was destroyed and debris scattered in a high-speed collision with power pole

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation. Investigators are reviewing multiple possibilities, including driver error, mechanical failure and road conditions. They are also examining whether visibility or fatigue may have contributed. Meanwhile, forensic teams will inspect the vehicle, the power pole and the surrounding area for additional evidence.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a sudden, violent crash. They saw sparks fly as the Pajero collided with the electrical pole. Consequently, nearby residents called emergency services immediately. Rescue workers secured the area quickly to prevent further danger from the exposed high-voltage wires.

Hospital officials confirmed the victim was treated immediately upon arrival. Despite intensive efforts, including resuscitation attempts, he could not be revived. Doctors said his injuries were consistent with a severe, high-speed impact. They described trauma to multiple areas, making survival impossible despite prompt intervention.

Investigation continues into high-speed crash as forensic teams review vehicle, pole and surrounding scene

Friends and colleagues of the couple expressed shock at the tragedy. They described the young nurse as dedicated, compassionate and resilient. However, witnessing her boyfriend’s death at the scene left her emotionally shattered. Her actions, however, showed courage and devotion under extreme circumstances.

The local community has reacted with an outpouring of grief and concern. Many residents emphasised the dangers of driving at night on roads with limited lighting and sharp intersections. Police highlighted the need for vigilance, especially at intersections like Thung Makham Yong. Furthermore, officials are considering installing clearer road signs and additional lighting to prevent future accidents.

The investigation continues, and police are appealing to witnesses to provide any information that might clarify the circumstances. Police officers hope that by gathering detailed evidence, they can prevent similar tragedies in the future. Meanwhile, families and friends mourn a young man whose life was abruptly cut short.

Community mourns young man while police appeal for information to prevent future accidents and smashes

This tragic accident also brings home to us the suddenness with which life can change. One moment, a couple left the hospital together; the next, one was gone. The young nurse, who tried desperately to save her boyfriend, remains a poignant reminder of human vulnerability. Moreover, the crash illustrates the risks inherent on Thailand’s rural roads, where collisions with utility poles can have fatal consequences.

For residents and drivers, the accident serves as a stark warning. They are reminded to drive cautiously, even on familiar roads. Police have urged night drivers to reduce speed and remain alert for hazards. They also stressed the importance of quick emergency response in reducing fatalities.

Ultimately, this incident combines personal tragedy with a broader public safety message. It highlights not only a young man’s untimely death but also the heroism of a young nurse in a moment of crisis. The story resonates deeply, capturing the human cost of road traffic accidents.

Further reading:

No fatalities reported as tourist bus from Bangkok to Chiang Mai crashes on dangerous mountainous bend

Driver dies, three young Danish tourists seriously injured in van accident enroute to Pai Full Moon party

Deadly danger of motorbikes in Thailand, 2 dead in 1 day while an Australian’s dreams are smashed

Swede dies in motorbike crash after 5 days in Thailand seeking to marry his 27-year-old fiancé from Roiet

Canadian the latest foreigner killed in a motorbike accident in Thailand early on Friday in Pattaya

Harrowing scene as Canadian cries for his dead wife at early morning accident in Kanchanaburi

Confusing traffic lights and reckless driving may have caused death of French tourist in Ayutthaya

Police investigate Ukrainian teacher’s death after a hit and run traffic incident in Sa Kaeo province

Tragic death of a beauty queen and two others in a road accident near Khon Kaen University is a loss