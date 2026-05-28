Just an old man reporting on parole. Ex Premier in Mercedes Maybach reports to local Probation Office

Thaksin Shinawatra returned to the public spotlight on Thursday as cameras swarmed Bangkok Probation Office 1 during his first parole reporting session, arriving in a luxury Maybach, smiling at reporters and dismissing the process as “just a formality.”

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra returned to the spotlight on Thursday under intense media scrutiny as he reported for his first probation appointment after parole, arriving in a luxury Maybach, smiling before cameras and dismissing the process as “just a formality” during a tightly watched appearance marking the start of his four-month supervision period ending on Sept. 9, while supporters celebrated his release and corrections officials strongly defended its legality.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra appeared cheerful on Thursday as he reported for his first probationary appointment after being granted parole earlier this month. At 2 p.m., Thaksin arrived at Bangkok Probation Office 1 on Wang Lang Road in Bangkok Noi district.

He was accompanied by his personal lawyer, Winyat Chatmontri. Meanwhile, reporters and television crews gathered outside the office before his arrival. The appearance followed his suspended probation sentence granted on May 11, 2026.

Originally, Thaksin had been scheduled to report on May 25. However, the appointment was postponed until May 28. Authorities confirmed that his probation period will last four months. Afterwards, he is scheduled for full release on Sept. 9, 2026.

Thaksin draws heavy media attention as he arrives smiling for the first probation reporting session

Consequently, Thursday’s appearance marked the first formal step in that process. The reporting session also drew close media attention because it was his first probation duty since parole was approved.

Thaksin arrived in a striking two-tone Mercedes-Benz Maybach carrying Bangkok registration PT 4444. As the grey and dark-gold vehicle entered the compound, photographers rushed toward the entrance.

Meanwhile, television crews continued filming from outside the building. Thaksin stepped out smiling and immediately acknowledged reporters waiting nearby. Despite the attention, he appeared relaxed throughout the arrival. He then walked directly toward the building entrance without stopping for extended questions.

When journalists asked about his health, Thaksin answered briefly. “Good, nothing’s wrong,” he said. Afterwards, he proceeded to the second floor to complete probation reporting procedures.

Thaksin leaves probation office after a 20-minute visit and calls reporting process a mere formality

Officials did not disclose details of the reporting session. However, the visit lasted about 20 minutes before Thaksin returned downstairs. Meanwhile, reporters remained stationed outside the office entrance awaiting his departure. No incidents or disruptions were reported during the appointment.

Shortly afterwards, Thaksin exited the building and headed back toward his waiting vehicle. However, he briefly stopped to answer another round of questions from reporters. Journalists then asked how the probation reporting process had gone.

Thaksin dismissed the procedure as routine and uneventful. “As is typical for an old man, nothing special, it was just a formality,” he said. After making the remarks, he immediately entered the vehicle and departed the compound.

Supporters celebrate Thaksin’s parole as officials defend release and probation supervision rules

Throughout the visit, Thaksin maintained a calm demeanour and frequently smiled at reporters. Nevertheless, he declined to discuss matters beyond his health and probation appearance. Likewise, his lawyer did not speak during the visit.

The entire appearance lasted less than half an hour from arrival to departure. Even so, the probation session attracted significant public and media interest because it marked his first official reporting appointment following parole. For now, Thaksin remains under probation supervision until September 9, 2026.

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