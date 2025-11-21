Paetongtarn visits her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, in prison, saying he is under severe mental stress after a Supreme Court tax ruling and a surprise lèse-majesté appeal, while the family continues to monitor his condition and hopes for parole.

Former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said Thursday that her father, ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, is under severe stress in prison. The statement follows two major legal blows this week. First, the new Attorney-General overruled a committee within his office and decided to appeal Thaksin’s acquittal on a 2016 lèse-majesté charge. Then, the Supreme Court handed down a final judgment imposing a ฿17.6 billion tax bill on Thaksin, despite his victories in the lower courts.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra remains under acute stress while detained at Bangkok’s Klong Prem Central Prison, his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra said after visiting him on Thursday. She visited her father on November 20, accompanied by her husband, Pidok Sooksawas. The visit came a day before the Criminal Court granted the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) a third 30-day extension. This allows the OAG more time to appeal Thaksin’s acquittal on a long-running lèse-majesté charge.

Thaksin’s acquittal, handed down in August, followed the court’s finding of insufficient evidence to convict him under Section 112 of the Criminal Code. His lawyers previously indicated that the legal basis for an appeal was limited.

However, the Attorney-General reversed the earlier decision by a panel not to pursue the charge. The appeal gives prosecutors another chance to challenge the dismissal.

Paetongtarn says Thaksin remains physically stable but experiences acute mental stress after visit

During the visit, Paetongtarn said her father’s physical health remains stable. However, she added that he is experiencing significant mental stress. She described him as “doing okay” but noted the impact of detention conditions and changing weather.

Additionally, she confirmed that prison authorities invited Thaksin to participate in the “Dharma Numwang” program. He appeared willing to join the initiative, which provides meditation and rehabilitation activities to inmates.

When asked about the Attorney-General’s appeal against the dismissal of the lèse-majesté charges, Paetongtarn declined to comment. She offered only a slight smile and remained silent. She said she has largely withdrawn from politics, focusing instead on her father’s well-being. She emphasised the family still hopes for parole or a suspension of his sentence in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Revenue Department secured a Supreme Court judgment against Thaksin for ฿17.6 billion. The case concerns the sale of Shin Corp shares to Singapore’s Temasek Holdings in early 2006 through the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

Supreme Court rules Thaksin liable for ฿17.6 billion tax after previous lower court victories in Shin Corp case

Previously, Thaksin had won in the court of first instance and again on appeal. The shares were initially held by two of his children, although Thaksin later acknowledged himself as the ultimate beneficiary.

The Supreme Court ruling follows years of legal disputes over Shin Corp. Thaksin controlled the company before serving as prime minister from 2001 to 2006. Analysts note that the ruling represents one of the largest financial judgments against a former Thai prime minister. The court found that Thaksin benefited from the sale of shares despite their legal registration under his children’s names.

Paetongtarn said her father continues to participate in standard prison programs. These include educational and meditation activities. She observed signs of acute stress but noted that he engages with available programs, including “Dharma Numwang,” which may help relieve pressure. She emphasised that her visits are intended for personal support and to monitor both his mental and physical condition.

Paetongtarn confirms father follows prison programs while family monitors his wellbeing closely

She also highlighted that her political involvement has been largely suspended. Paetongtarn said she allows her party to operate independently while she focuses on her father.

The former prime minister’s ongoing legal battles and detention remain highly publicised in Thai media. Coverage has focused both on the lèse-majesté case and the financial disputes concerning Shin Corp.

The Attorney-General’s appeal against the lèse-majesté acquittal marks a procedural reversal. Legal experts have noted that such an appeal is permitted if sufficient grounds are provided. However, Thaksin’s lawyers maintain that the grounds are limited. The appeal has raised public attention as Thailand approaches its 2026 general election.

Prison authorities have confirmed that Thaksin participates in routine programs for inmates. These include meditation, rehabilitation, and educational activities. Paetongtarn confirmed that he engages with the “Dharma Numwang” program. She said he appeared cooperative and willing to take part. She emphasised that the family continues to monitor his condition closely.

Thaksin follows prison routines while family keeps close watch ahead of the 2026 General Election

Thaksin served as Thailand’s prime minister from 2001 to 2006. His tenure ended with a military coup, and he has faced multiple legal proceedings since leaving office.

The Supreme Court financial judgment against him concerns one of the largest monetary cases involving a former minister. The court determined that Thaksin benefited from the sale of Shin Corp shares despite their legal registration under his children’s names. In addition, it deemed the gain made as taxable despite it being conducted through the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

Paetongtarn said her visits are a chance for her to observe her father firsthand. She emphasised that he remains under stress due to detention conditions. At the same time, he faces Revenue Department enforcement proceedings in due course. She also confirmed that prison authorities continue standard monitoring of his daily activities. She stressed that the family still hopes for parole or a suspension of his sentence in 2026.

The Attorney-General’s appeal and the Supreme Court financial judgment arrived amid growing public attention. Authorities have not announced any timeline for Thaksin’s parole or suspension of sentence. Indeed, no one is quite sure of his status after this week’s appeal. Certainly, there are still grounds for hope.

Family continues support while Thaksin faces future appeal and Revenue Department enforcement

Prison officials said parole decisions consider behaviour and health in detention, but no details specific to Thaksin were provided.

Paetongtarn said she focuses on supporting her father and monitoring his well-being. She confirmed that all family visits aim to provide personal support. The former prime minister continues to participate in available programs at Klong Prem Central Prison.

Thaksin’s ongoing detention, the appeal of the lèse-majesté acquittal, and the Supreme Court judgment on Shin Corp remain the main legal challenges facing the former prime minister. Of course, he must also finish his prison sentence. Meanwhile, the family continues to monitor developments closely. They maintain hope for his early release in 2026 based on his age.

