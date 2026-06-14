Princess Sirivannavari’s emotional farewell to Princess Bajrakitiyabha reveals unseen royal memories, from Pokémon Go at the Grand Palace and Italian family trips to unfinished messages she cannot read, as Thailand mourns the King’s eldest daughter.

As Thailand mourns the death of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 47, and funeral rites continue at Bangkok’s historic Grand Palace, a powerful personal tribute from Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has revealed a rare glimpse inside the Royal Family. Through memories of royal duties, family journeys across Italy, playful moments at the Grand Palace, shared equestrian dreams and messages she still cannot bear to read, the Princess’s farewell to her elder sister exposed a profound bond she described as “the wind beneath my wings.”

As funeral rites for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha continue in Bangkok, Thailand remains united in mourning and support for the Royal Family.

At the same time, a deeply personal message from Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has offered an unusual insight into the private world of two royal sisters.

On June 13, Princess Sirivannavari, the second daughter of His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn, shared a heartfelt tribute through her personal Facebook account. In the message, she remembered Princess Bajrakitiyabha as an elder sister, close companion and lifelong source of inspiration.

Princess Sirivannavari’s tribute offers rare insight into her lifelong bond with Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Notably, the Princess began her tribute with a simple expression of loss. She wrote, “Sitting alone is lonely.” The short sentence captured the absence left by countless conversations and shared experiences between the sisters.

Throughout her message, Princess Sirivannavari recalled quiet moments away from public life. The sisters would sit together, discuss their lives and exchange personal updates. In addition, they shared their worries and supported one another through difficult moments.

Separately, the Princess remembered accompanying His Majesty the King during royal ceremonies. She said those occasions brought her great happiness because she walked behind Princess Bajrakitiyabha. Those memories remained among her most treasured experiences.

On another front, the tribute revealed moments of humour and ordinary family life. Princess Sirivannavari recalled playing Pokémon Go with her sister at the Grand Palace. The memory showed a rare and relaxed moment inside the Royal Household.

Princess recalls private moments, royal ceremonies and family memories shared with her beloved sister

During family journeys across Italy, the Princess remembered their different roles during travel. His Majesty took the wheel while Princess Bajrakitiyabha acted as navigator. Meanwhile, Princess Sirivannavari travelled in the back seat with snacks and refreshments. As a result, these journeys became lasting memories of shared happiness.

In parallel, the Princess reflected on her sister’s character and achievements. She described Princess Bajrakitiyabha as strong, determined and unwavering in every responsibility. She said her sister possessed remarkable patience and applied herself completely to every task.

As part of this reflection, Princess Sirivannavari praised her sister’s academic talents and artistic abilities. In particular, she highlighted Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s mastery of Thai classical music and her skill with the jakhe, a traditional Thai zither.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s academic, musical and personal strengths remembered by her sister’s tribute

Beyond music, Princess Bajrakitiyabha also shaped her younger sister’s equestrian path. According to Princess Sirivannavari, her sister became her greatest inspiration in the sport. Consequently, she expressed pride in helping fulfil Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s equestrian ambitions.

The Princess pledged to continue her training and protect the Royal Equestrian Unit. That commitment represented a continuation of a dream they shared together through years of dedication to horses and competition.

Nevertheless, some memories remain too painful for Princess Sirivannavari to revisit. She revealed she has not yet opened their unfinished chat messages. The remaining conversations stand as private memories between the sisters.

Princess continues her sister’s equestrian dream while cherishing their final conversations forever

In her closing letter, Princess Sirivannavari addressed her sister directly. She wrote, “Dear Pat, my darling sister, I hope you read my letter somewhere far, far away.”

Furthermore, she described Princess Bajrakitiyabha as “the wind beneath my wings,” saying her sister constantly lifted her through love and guidance. She added that she would cherish that love and carry her sister with her always.

Finally, Princess Sirivannavari signed the tribute as her beloved younger sister. She declared that Princess Bajrakitiyabha would remain forever in her heart.

Across Thailand, the tribute has resonated during a period of national mourning. Ultimately, the message has provided a rare personal record of life inside the Royal Family. It has revealed shared duties, family journeys, private conversations and enduring affection between the daughters of His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn.

Further reading:

King and Queen lead first funeral rites for Princess Bajrakitiyabha at Bangkok’s historic Grand Palace on Saturday

15 days of mourning for Princess but entertainment events can proceed with one minutes silence says PM

Thailand plunged into mourning after the death of the King’s eldest child Princess Bajrakitiyabha at 47

King and Queen visit Princess Bajrakitiyabha at a Bangkok hospital after she took ill on Wednesday

King and Queen support bereaved families of victims of the country’s worst mass murder in on Thursday

King and Queen visit South to a rapturous salute from well-wishers in Trang and Phatthalung provinces

New ministers take the reins in a formal audience with King Rama X & Queen Suthida at Dusit Palace

Thai King urges soldiers and police to be united and sacrifice in their commitment to serving the country

Thai King and Queen extend New Year’s wishes to the Thai people for a happy 2020 through the media

Thailand united in wishing the King a Happy Birthday with events in Bangkok and all provinces

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