2024 Senate election enquiries into collusion are a problem for new Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul races to finalise his cabinet as a massive Senate collusion scandal unfolds. EC and DSI probe 229 officials, including Bhumjaithai executives and unofficially associated senators, while the prospective outside Justice Minister sparks concern in political circles due to his association with the ruling party’s stronghold of Buriram.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is calling for patience as the Cabinet Secretariat races to finalise his ministerial lineup for royal endorsement, but political tensions are rapidly intensifying. The Senate collusion scandal has exploded back into the spotlight, with both the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Election Commission making swift progress in separate probes linked to last year’s controversial upper house poll. Already, an Election Commission committee has recommended charges against 229 individuals — including sitting senators and 91 members of the ruling Bhumjaithai Party’s executive board. As a result, speculation is running high over the next Minister of Justice, with reports pointing to a former high-ranking police officer from Bhumjaithai’s power base in Buriram — a choice already raising eyebrows amid demands for untainted oversight and accountability.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is still finalising his cabinet. The process, however, is slower than expected. This is not due to politics, but to an unprecedented screening procedure now in place for all nominees.

Since the ousting of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in August 2024, scrutiny has tightened. He was removed after attempting to appoint an unqualified minister. That incident, seen as reckless and unlawful, sparked outrage. It also placed Anutin under intense pressure to avoid similar missteps.

Therefore, every prospective minister is now subjected to strict checks. The Cabinet Secretariat must coordinate with agencies in all 77 provinces.

Anutin urges calm as cabinet vetting process slows down under strict post-Srettha scrutiny standards

According to Anutin, even one unresolved concern can delay the entire process. As he explained, a candidate may look clean today, but problems can surface days later.

Despite mounting impatience, Anutin insists no candidate has been rejected. Yet, he remains cautious. “We must do it right the first time,” he said. So far, no final list has been submitted to His Majesty the King for endorsement.

Meanwhile, a separate storm is brewing — one that directly threatens the ruling Bhumjaithai Party. Two major investigations are gaining momentum. One is led by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). The other is being pursued by the Election Commission (EC).

Notably, the EC probe may be the more explosive of the two. On September 11, 2025, it was revealed that the investigation targets 229 individuals. This includes 138 serving senators and 91 members of Bhumjaithai’s national executive committee. The scale of the case is unprecedented in Thai politics.

Allegations involve sweeping collusion during the 2024 General Election. The charges include violations under Sections 70, 36, 62, 76, and 77(1) of the 2018 Elections Act. Sources say a coordinated effort was made to manipulate the electoral process and secure dominance in the upper house of parliament.

Bhumjaithai under fire as EC targets 229 officials in 2024 election collusion scandal involving senators

However, both the Bhumjaithai Party and implicated senators strongly deny the accusations. Nevertheless, the investigation has reached a new level. The EC has now called in three senior DSI officials to support the inquiry.

These include Pol. Lt. Col. Anurak Rojananirankit, Mr. Rawi Aksornsiri, and Mr. Ekarin Dondong. All three are seasoned investigators. In fact, they previously worked on Subcommittee No. 26, the body that concluded an earlier phase of the Senate collusion probe. That report, submitted in July, recommended prosecutions for dozens of high-level figures.

As the political heat intensifies, the DSI is also conducting its own, parallel inquiry. This second probe focuses on money laundering and the operation of a secret society. Indeed, it may extend further at some later point, including conspiracy.

It stems from public complaints forwarded by then-Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong in early 2024. Thousands of people are being investigated in the massive case, which overlaps with the Election Commission case.

EC and DSI ramp up Senate probe as elite investigators join election fraud and corruption crackdown

Since then, the investigation has threatened to balloon into a national scandal. It now involves allegations of money laundering, illicit political funding and links to a shadowy plot to control a majority of the Senate. Early findings suggest that some Bhumjaithai operatives may have been part of covert financial networks.

Understandably, this has created deep unease within the party. Similarly, the party’s spokespeople have rejected the allegations as groundless and politically motivated. Nonetheless, there are growing fears that the trail could eventually reach Prime Minister Anutin himself.

As a result, attention is sharply focused on who will be named the next Minister of Justice. Critics fear that installing a loyalist in the role could compromise the independence of ongoing investigations.

Sources suggest the post may go to a former police officer from Buriram, Bhumjaithai’s political stronghold. This has triggered concerns of political interference. Even before any official announcement, the opposition is preparing to challenge the appointment.

Fears grow over Justice Ministry pick as Bhumjaithai-linked police figure tipped for key cabinet role

People’s Party leader and opposition chief Natthapong Ruangpanyawut has vowed to investigate. Yet, he remains cautious for now. Speaking on September 10, he stated that he would not preemptively criticise the cabinet formation process.

Natthapong emphasised that the Prime Minister retains the right to form his cabinet. However, once the government delivers its policy statement in parliament, the opposition will act. “That is the legal starting point for scrutiny,” he said.

He also noted that appointing a Buriram-linked Justice Minister would raise serious questions. However, he declined to comment until the appointment is formalised. Still, he warned that short-term political decisions, such as cabinet reshuffles, can have lasting impacts.

Importantly, Natthapong stressed that the opposition will not interfere prematurely. But when the moment is right, his party will investigate any signs of collusion or corruption. “Our job begins on the day the policy statement is delivered,” he declared.

Opposition leader holds fire but signals probe if Justice pick linked to collusion or political shielding

Furthermore, he confirmed that the opposition is monitoring the “Blue-shirt senators” suspected of aiding Bhumjaithai’s power consolidation. If evidence emerges, the People’s Party will not hesitate to pursue it.

Meanwhile, speculation is mounting over key cabinet appointments. Two figures are drawing attention.

One is Police Lt. Gen. Ruttaphon Naowarat, formerly Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 3. His name has been submitted for background screening as a potential Justice Minister. Though unconfirmed, his law enforcement background and political ties raise eyebrows.

The other is Ms. Sasithorn Kittithorakul. She is the daughter of Mr. Somsak Kittithorakul, the influential President of the Krabi Provincial Administrative Organisation. Her family has dominated southern politics for years and is closely tied to Bhumjaithai.

Opposition tracks blue-shirt bloc while Bhumjaithai-linked insiders eyed for key cabinet justice roles

Sasithorn currently serves as President of the Andaman Coast Region of the Tourism Council of Thailand. Reports suggest she may be tapped as Deputy Minister of the Interior. However, her background check is still ongoing.

In response to questions about these potential appointments, Anutin urged patience. He admitted delays are frustrating but necessary. “Every agency must do its part independently,” he said. “I cannot control every detail.”

Still, he emphasised that this is about national integrity, not speed. “We are not just filling seats. We’re forming a government,” he stated. He also warned that rushing the process would risk repeating past mistakes.

Bhumjaithai-linked tourism figure vetted as Anutin warns haste may compromise future government integrity

Anutin acknowledged that the public wants to know who will be governing. But he insisted no shortcuts would be taken. “The list will go forward only when everything is cleared,” he said. “This is not about politics. It’s about the future of the country.”

Nevertheless, the stakes are clear. The Bhumjaithai Party is under immense legal and political pressure. Both the EC and DSI probes are advancing. At the same time, the opposition is preparing to strike.

If wrongdoing is proven, the consequences could be devastating — not just for Anutin, but again for Thailand’s political stability. For now, the country waits. But behind the scenes, the reckoning may already be underway.

