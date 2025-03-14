Senate allegations growing in strength as powerful investigation gets underway. 7,000 people tracked

Allegations mount over Thailand’s 2024 Senate election as elite police probe 7,000 linked to money laundering. Lawyer submits court complaint accusing Election Commission of failing to act. Controversy escalates amid calls for party dissolution and judicial scrutiny.

A lawyer-activist on Wednesday claimed to have an audio clip of a party leader linked to collusion allegations in relation to last June’s Senate election. Mr. Nattaporn Toprayoon was speaking as he submitted a Constitutional Court complaint against the Election Commission. He said he would later call for the political party to be dissolved. At the same time, this week the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) revealed that it was pursuing 7,000 people and their banking statements between May and July last year. In short, this is in connection with a huge money laundering probe into the poll. This was approved last week by a high-powered selected committee. Earlier in the week, 41 specialist officers were drafted into the investigation. Afterwards, on Thursday, Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong said it would be wrapped up in weeks.

The stakes regarding Thailand’s controversial senate election in June 2024 are rising sharply. Following last week’s decision to allow the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to pursue a criminal probe, police are reported to be making rapid progress with the case.

Earlier this week, 41 officers were assigned to the huge probe. These are specialist investigative officers, particularly related to forensic accounting.

Justice Ministry under scrutiny as police investigate alleged money laundering in 2024 election

On Thursday, it was declared that the elite DSI office force is to probe the accounts of no fewer than 7,000 people linked with the election from May to July last year.

In particular, the police are focusing on investigating money laundering and collusion. Several senior officers and Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong have clarified that additional charges can later be pursued if wrongdoing is found.

On Thursday, the minister also told reporters that he expects to see rapid progress in the case. Indeed, he suggested it may be completed in a matter of weeks. In the meantime, irate senators have lashed back at the minister.

Earlier this week, the senate delegation visited the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), calling for an inquiry into both Mr. Thawee and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) itself.

However, there is rising support for the probe. Former conservative senator Somchai Saengkaew backs the investigation. Indeed, last year Mr. Somchai repeatedly called on the Election Commission to delve deeper into what was happening.

Election Commission certified senators despite background concerns and active investigations

Later, the Election Commission announced an investigation but certified the senators to be sworn in after the poll.

This included several controversial senators whose backgrounds were questioned, including individuals subjected to the Commission’s scrutiny.

One of these was Dr. Kesakamon Pliansamai, a beauty business entrepreneur whose degrees were questioned. Nonetheless, Dr. Kesakamon remains a member of the upper house.

Certainly, she has defended her position and promises to fight her detractors. Nevertheless, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) probe is fixated on the larger picture.

That is a concerted campaign of collusion in May and June 2024 to elect a cohort of senators. Afterwards, the group was seen as aligned with one party and dubbed the ‘blue faction’ in the Senate.

The DSI officers have called on the 7,000 named individuals to account for all payments in excess of ฿2,500 from May to July 2024. Additionally, those involved are required to submit supporting bank statements and a clear explanation of expenditures.

DSI officers require financial disclosure from 7,000 individuals linked to 2024 election probe

On Thursday, officers explained that any party failing to furnish this information honestly will be summoned for questioning.

In short, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) probe, which began in September 2024, is following a clear and definite line of inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Senate and the Election Commission are also coming under fire from a well-known lawyer and activist. Significantly, the lawyer claims to have an audio clip linked to a well-known party leader.

In the clip, the would-be senator offers ฿50,000, but allegedly, the leader told the caller that a payment of ฿200,000 would be required if the candidate were to become a senator.

Mr. Nattaporn Toprayoon, formerly an advisor to the Ombudsman, filed complaints on Wednesday with the Constitutional Court. In essence, he is calling for the dissolution of the Election Commission or any other action the court deems appropriate.

Legal action escalates as lawyer submits complaints against the Election Commission and a key party

Basically, Mr. Nattaporn claims that the Election Commission was made aware of illegal activities linked with the election last year but failed to take action beyond an investigation.

Currently, this investigation has been ongoing for 7 months with no tangible results. Indeed, in his submission to the court, Mr. Nattaporn accused the Election Commission of preventing a free and fair Senate election last June.

Therefore, the lawyer petitioned the court to rule that the election was unconstitutional. Consequently, the status of the upper house members would also be reviewed.

There is mounting concern about the legitimacy of last year’s election. Indeed a sitting senator has warned the upper house about judicial appointments.

On Saturday, Senator Nantana Nantvaropas, along with Mr. Phatthapong Suphaksorn and Lawyer Aun Buriram, held a press conference in parliament.

In summary, they warned the Senate not to proceed with the confirmation on March 18th of two Constitutional Court justices. They fear the judges may later be dismissed by a court due to rising concerns about the legitimacy of the Senate.

Concerns over judicial appointments grow amid ongoing scrutiny of 2024 Senate election outcomes

On Wednesday, Mr. Nattaporn referred to the case of Dr. Kesakamon. It came as he questioned the eligibility of some senators approved by the Election Commission despite being subject to further investigation.

In particular, he noted that no action had been taken in eight months since the controversial poll.

The lawyer stated that some who stood for election were clearly ineligible and unfit to participate according to Sections 107 and 108 of the 2017 Constitution.

These provisions are quite detailed and stringent.

At the same time, Mr. Nattaporn made it clear he would not stop there. He plans to file further submissions to the Constitutional Court later. In particular a motion to dissolve the political party at the heart of the scandal.

He says he will petition under Section 49, which deals with acts that may be deemed to overthrow the state.

