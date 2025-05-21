Bhumjaithai vows legal war after explosive Senate rigging claims. Party slams reserve senator’s call for its dissolution as slander. Threatens defamation suits. Allegations include audio, images, and a “supercomputer” tracking illegal money flows.

On Tuesday, the Bhumjaithai Party showed its teeth, threatening defamation proceedings over growing claims of Senate election rigging. It specifically targeted a reserve senator who filed an explosive complaint alleging massive collusion in the 2024 Senate election. Ms Nan Bunthida Somchai dismissed the submission to the Election Commission as baseless and distorted slander. She condemned it as a gross defamation of her party. Earlier, reserve senator Ms Kusumalawati Sirikomut had filed explosive claims with the election oversight agency in Bangkok. Meanwhile, lawyer-activist Mr Nattaporn Toprayoon submitted a petition demanding the suspension of 138 suspect senators—currently serving in the upper house—while the case against them undergoes review.

On May 20, 2025, Thailand’s political world was again shaken by further serious allegations of corruption tied to the 2024 Senate election. A reserve senator came forward with explosive claims. Meanwhile, lawyer-activist Nattaporn Toprayoon moved to have 138 senators suspended by the Constitutional Court.

Both submitted their evidence to the Election Commission calling for Constitutional Court petitions. In turn, this triggered swift and heated reaction from the Bhumjaithai Party, the second-largest party in the government of Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

First, Ms. Kusumalawati Sirikomut, a reserve senator from the recent election, boldly petitioned the Election Commission (EC). She demanded the EC refer her complaint to the Constitutional Court.

Reserve senator demands Bhumjaithai dissolution over explosive claims backed by audio, images and documents

Her request called for the immediate dissolution of the Bhumjaithai Party. She presented what she described as clear, undeniable evidence. This, she said, included financial records, audio recordings and images showing party figures allegedly controlling the senator selection process illegally.

Her accusations focused heavily on Buriram province. There, she claimed, party associates orchestrated illegal activities involving hundreds of people. Moreover, she revealed the existence of a “supercomputer” used to track and map money transfers between involved individuals.

She promised to submit this critical evidence when summoned for questioning. Despite her concerns about potential bias in government agencies, she declared her commitment to exposing the truth.

Ms. Kusumalawati painted a disturbing picture of what happened after the senator’s selection.

She said the newly chosen senators were ordered to a hotel near Pratunam in Bangkok. There, they were forced to write resignation letters. This was allegedly to guarantee their loyalty to those involved.

She claims to support her claims with photos and audio clips obtained during the process. Despite the risks, she sought witness protection from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to continue her fight safely.

Kusumalawati warns of a broken system and calls for party dissolution over threats to Thai democracy

Importantly, she stressed that her actions were not motivated by personal grudges. Instead, she spoke of a duty to protect Thailand’s democracy. She voiced deep concerns about how independent organisations might lose their integrity.

According to her, committee members are chosen based on political allegiance rather than merit. She cited past scandals like the Khao Kradong case and the controversial ฿20 billion parliament building project. In both, she noted, no one was held accountable. Thus, the system protects wrongdoers.

Ms. Kusumalawati also claimed to expose irregularities in appointing district election directors. These appointments fall under the Ministry of Interior. She claimed some unqualified candidates were accepted. Meanwhile, qualified individuals were unjustly sidelined.

She argued that this undermines both democracy and justice in Thailand. Consequently, she called for the dissolution of the Bhumjaithai Party. She said its offences in the 2024 election far surpass previous cases where smaller parties were disbanded.

Bhumjaithai hits back with defamation threats and rejects accusations as a political smear campaign

The party certainly wasted no time in responding. On the same day, spokesperson Ms. Nan Bunthida Somchai held a press conference. She condemned Ms. Kusumalawati’s accusations as baseless and damaging. Furthermore, she said they were based on grossly distorted claims.

She attributed the campaign presently being waged against the Bhumjaithai Party to ill-wishers seeking to destroy a significant and popular political movement.

The party announced plans to file defamation lawsuits against Ms. Kusumalawati and others involved. Ms. Nan emphasised that Bhumjaithai is a major democratic party dedicated to serving the public. She pledged to protect the party’s reputation through full legal measures. Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also stood firmly behind this stance.

Earlier, on Monday, Mr. Anutin dismissed the corruption claims as nonsense. He insisted the party and its members strictly followed all rules. Furthermore, on Tuesday he said clear instructions were given to avoid any interference in the Senate election.

Indeed, he drew reporters’ attention to special instructions issued by the party in April 2024. In short, these warned the party’s operatives, representatives and officials not to become embroiled in the Senate election.

Anutin denies any upper house link and defends party against what he sees as baseless political sabotage

Under the 2017 Constitution, the Senate must not be linked to politics in any way. It must be independent and impartial. Deputy Prime Minister Anutin has consistently emphasised that he has no links to the upper house and its activities.

He hinted these accusations are politically motivated attacks aimed at weakening Bhumjaithai. He stressed that the party fully supports the government’s 2026 budget and political stability. According to him, the party’s leadership explicitly ordered no involvement in the Senate selection process. Thus, he sees no reason for such allegations.

When asked about ongoing investigations and potential subpoenas for other ministers, Mr. Anutin remained firm. He said the case has no link to Bhumjaithai. The deputy PM urged the media and public to rely on official party statements before drawing conclusions.

He labelled the scandal a political distraction, unrelated to the people’s welfare. Mr. Anutin expressed frustration that these allegations divert politicians from serving citizens.

He called the scandal a waste of time and insisted his party stays focused on its duties. Moreover, he mentioned recent compliments from former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, thanking him for his support.

Kusumalawati vows to keep fighting and promises lawsuits of her own in the face of growing personal risk

Despite the backlash, Ms. Kusumalawati remained undeterred. Indeed, she welcomed the party’s threat of legal action. She said it confirmed she was making an impact and expressed readiness to face lawsuits and fight back.

Importantly, she has already requested witness protection from the DSI for her safety. She announced plans to sue Mr. Anutin and a Bhumjaithai Party MP for defamation.

Ms. Kusumalawati confidently stated she has never lost a lawsuit. The reserve senator warned those spreading false accusations to be cautious. Certainly, she vowed to continue her legal battle until justice prevails.

She also spoke openly about the personal risks involved. Ms. Kusumalawati said she is not afraid of death. She believes that if anything happens to her, the responsibility will be clear. Despite the danger, she remains committed to fighting for justice and democracy.

Adding to the political storm, activist lawyer Mr. Nattaporn Toprayoon filed a separate petition with the Election Commission. He called for 138 suspect senators to be suspended from their duties. He alleged these senators acted against democratic government interests.

New petition accuses 138 senators of collusion and details probe using AI, phone records and testimonies

Furthermore, they interfered with independent organisations. His petition followed a joint investigation by the DSI and Election Commission. It is reported that DSI officers questioned numerous witnesses, analysed data from over 12,000 people and reviewed 20,000 phone numbers.

The investigation has allegedly uncovered irregularities pointing to collusion. Artificial intelligence technology helped analyse evidence, linking the senators’ actions to one political party in particular.

The petition claimed these senators manipulated the system for political gain. This scandal threatens to reshape Thailand’s political future. It raises urgent questions about Senate integrity and election fairness. The Constitutional Court may later have to consider dissolving the Bhumjaithai Party and suspending the implicated senators.

Nonetheless, this is premature as the Election Commission and Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) must first review the submissions made during the week. Afterwards, Mr Nattaporn may later decide to pursue the case himself if the Attorney General demurs.

Bitter divide grows over Senate scandal as both sides brace for legal battle and court’s next move

This case has deepened political uncertainty. Bhumjaithai leaders claim they are victims of politically motivated attacks. They argue opponents want to weaken their influence.

However, critics say the evidence shows systemic corruption that must be rooted out. As investigations proceed, the public is watching moves by the Election Commission and the Attorney General.

This matter could significantly shift power in Thailand’s government if independent oversight agencies and ultimately the Constitutional Court take up the matter and act decisively.

However, in the meantime, the Bhumjaithai Party is warning that it will fight the claims tooth and nail in court. It is now ready to go on the offensive.

