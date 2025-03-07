Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong says the probe into the 2024 Senate election is solid, with 7,000 witnesses questioned and ฿400-500 million traced. A money laundering case could expand to other crimes, as senators move to oust him amid deepening political turmoil.

On Friday, following Thursday’s decision by a Department of Special Investigation (DSI) top committee to accept a special case investigation of the 2024 Senate election, Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong revealed that the probe had been ongoing for some time and that 7,000 witnesses had already been questioned. Furthermore, he revealed that between ฿400 million to ฿500 million had been in circulation during an alleged criminal conspiracy to sway the election. In addition, he suggested that if a money laundering case is proven, it would also relate to primary offences. At the same time, he pointed out that he would not be involved in the case.

He said this in response to questions about a Senate move to have him removed from office. This case is yet another potentially destabilizing force on the current government, a point made on Thursday by People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome when the decision was made.

Thailand’s Minister of Justice, in parliament on Friday, made stunning revelations about the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) investigation into last year’s Senate election.

Mr. Thawee Sodsong was speaking the day after a high-powered committee agreed to accept a special case for an investigation into the affair. However, at Thursday’s meeting, the influential committee convened to make a decision, and a second option was chosen.

In essence, this is an investigation into money laundering linked to allegations that the Senate election may have involved criminal activity and money laundering. Certainly, one of the criteria for such a case is that the money involved exceeds ฿300 million.

Committee’s decision narrows the scope of the investigation but raises further legal questions

On Thursday, the decision by the committee was seen as scaling down options. It was in contrast to an alternative proposal for an investigation under the Senate election law, Section 116 of the Criminal Court, and Section 209 relating to membership in a secret society.

At the same time, it was suggested on Thursday that all these aspects may be investigated as part of the money laundering probe.

However, what is surprising are revelations by Minister Thawee on Friday that Thai police have been long involved in investigating the election. For instance, he revealed that the amount of money used was somewhere between ฿400-฿500 million and that officers had already interviewed up to 7,000 witnesses.

These especially include 3,000 people present at the Impact Conventions Centre in Nonthaburi at the end of June 2024. In brief, this is when the final national stage of the controversial Senate election took place.

Minister Thawee sets three-month deadline for DSI investigation into Senate election allegations

Significantly, Mr. Thawee promised that this investigation would be completed within three months. He appeared confident about this timeframe.

“In this case, there are witnesses confirming that ฿400-500 million was spent, with payments made in stages. When there are witnesses, it is considered a reliable basis for the committee to accept it as a special case under the money laundering law. As for the crimes of being part of a secret society, obtaining senators, or collusion, and other crimes such as crimes against national security under Section 116(3) of the Criminal Code, which have been filed, if there is a connection, it should be considered a special case.

At present, the DSI has approximately 7,000 witnesses, 3,000 of whom went to the national senator election area at Muang Thong Thani. We will look at this evidence and have sent a letter requesting that the public prosecutor join the investigation to prove innocence and guilt. There is no need to worry. The DSI has already given a policy that it will take no more than 3 months to collect evidence because they have been investigating for a long time,” said the Minister of Justice.

The minister explained that arrest warrants must later be sought in connection with the probe based on evidence.

His comments came after the Criminal Court on Thursday clarified that the use of cheat sheets in the Senate election was not a criminal offence. The court was asked by the Election Commission to clarify the matter.

Election Commission continues probe as minister warns of possible removal of up to twenty senators

At this time, the Election Commission is pursuing its own investigations into the Senate election. Indeed, on Friday, the Minister of Justice said that it was at the behest of the oversight agency that the criminal probe began last year.

The minister used the analogy of a company failing to pay taxes to explain that the money laundering trails of this probe will certainly lead to other matters being looked into.

In particular, he suggested that evidence that comes to light may lead to at least 20 senators being removed. This would be a matter for the Election Commission.

Mr. Thawee underlined that the DSI investigations will not encroach on the activities of the election monitoring body. He said the authority of the Election Commission would not be questioned.

At the same time, he said he was confident that his actions were in line with his role and the law. Certainly, he did not fear challenges from the Senate to investigate him and the DSI launching the investigation.

The minister explained that from this point onwards, the matter was in the hands of professional investigators. After that, it will go to prosecutors and the courts. He would not interfere.

Senate prepares motion for minister’s removal amid concerns over probe’s political impact and motivation

Nonetheless, reports suggest that a motion will be filed shortly in the Senate seeking Mr. Thawee’s removal as Minister of Justice.

“Therefore, I would like to inform the Senate that if the investigation reveals that you have done nothing wrong, then you will be dignified. I confirm that it will not be a feeling to solve the problem but will use only evidence. This matter has nothing to do with the government or the minister. From now on, it will be up to the investigators, prosecutors, and qualified persons. These will come together to prove their innocence, which must be done quickly,” Police Colonel Thawee declared.

On the other hand, the decision to launch a money laundering probe on Thursday was met some scepticism.

In particular from key opposition figure Rangsiman Rome. The People’s Party MP is Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and National Reform. On Thursday, he questioned whether the investigations would have teeth to pursue wrongdoing.

In any event, he suggested that if a money laundering offence is proven, it might relate to other primary offences. In particular, being a member of a secret society or cabal under Section 209.

Opposition MP questions probe’s effectiveness, suggests political tensions are at play at different levels

At the same time, the top MP noted the lack of senior police at last Thursday’s meeting. In particular, he noted that these officers ultimately reported to the Prime Minister. The PM is responsible for oversight of the Royal Thai Police.

In short, Mr. Rangsiman Rome suggested that the watered-down case option and the lack of police presence indicate a lack of resolve to root out crime and corruption.

The fiery MP then went on to suggest that the whole affair is yet another battleground between the two tigers in government. Indeed, he compared the government to a cage with two prowling tigers.

Furthermore, he said it would be wrong to just look at the respective number of MPs between the two parties. Certainly, the Pheu Thai Party is larger. Nonetheless, Mr. Rangsiman suggested that the junior coalition partner is more powerful than thought and well-matched to the ruling party.

Prime Minister’s authority questioned as political rift deepens over new, approved Senate election probe

In turn, he questioned the ability of the Prime Minister to firmly enforce the law. Indeed, Mr. Rangsiman again referred to the lack of senior police officers at Thursday’s meeting. Certainly, he said this indicated a lack of respect for the young Prime Minister, Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Rome also noted the key role of Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is responsible for security.

It comes as common knowledge that the 200-member Senate, which emerged last year, includes up to 140 ‘blue’ senators. These are unofficially aligned with the Bhumjaithai Party.

Meanwhile, the two major parties in government are divided over three significant land disputes. These are currently being processed by the Land Department. This is administered by the Ministry of the Interior, currently under the control of the Bhumjaithai Party. Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the party leader, is at this time the Minister of the Interior.

Mr. Rome referred to ongoing meetings between Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra and Newin Chidchob. The latter is the leader of the faction behind the Bhumjaithai Party based in Buriram.

Political manoeuvring intensifies as major figures discuss the new constitution and party strategies

He said the last such meeting was earlier that week. The new Casino legislation was understood to have been discussed.

In brief, Mr. Rangsiman suggested that overall, the conduct of this government is beginning to raise questions and eyebrows.

“I believe that there will be negotiations and political talks going forward. So I think that this game for the various parties is still far from over. I don’t want to speculate that this matter will be related to Mr. Newin Chidchob. In short, the chairman of Buriram United, meeting with Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, the former prime minister. But I believe that every move, every step of the various parties has been interpreted in many ways. I don’t need to go into details about what the blue senators mean. However, every step of the political party will lead to questions, many of which are not good questions at all. But they are questions that the public is curious about and darken their view of the government even more,” declared Mr. Rangsiman.

