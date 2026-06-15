Vaping and e-cigarettes sharply increase the chances of erectile dysfunction, say Thai health experts

Thai health research has revealed that regular e-cigarette users face twice the risk of erectile dysfunction, even without existing illness. The findings deepen fears over nicotine’s damage to blood vessels as Thailand pursues a tough anti-vaping crackdown with fines, arrests and prison terms of up to 10 years.

A new Thai health study has linked regular e-cigarette use to a sharply higher risk of erectile dysfunction, finding users face double the risk even without underlying medical conditions. The findings add to concerns over nicotine’s impact on blood vessels as Thailand enforces some of the world’s toughest anti-vaping laws, with heavy fines and possible prison terms for offenders.

Regular e-cigarette users face a significantly higher risk of sexual dysfunction, according to new academic findings released by Thailand’s Department of Disease Control.

Notably, researchers found that regular users are twice as likely to suffer erectile dysfunction compared with non-users. The increased risk remained evident even among people with no underlying medical conditions.

On Friday, June 12, Dr Montien Kanasawasdi, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control under the Ministry of Public Health, disclosed the research results. According to Dr Montien, the findings demonstrate that e-cigarettes are a significant risk factor affecting sexual health. The evidence points directly to nicotine as the main cause of the damage.

How nicotine in e-cigarettes damages blood vessels and raises risks of sexual dysfunction in users

Nicotine causes blood vessels to narrow and reduces normal blood circulation throughout the body. As a result, less blood reaches important organs, including the genitals. Reduced blood flow can interfere with normal sexual performance and contribute to erectile difficulties.

In addition, the department warned that e-cigarette use accelerates the deterioration of blood vessels. It also increases inflammation throughout the body. These two biological processes are recognised as major contributors to declining sexual performance. Consequently, health officials said the findings reveal another serious consequence associated with regular vaping.

Dr Montien said the Department of Disease Control remains concerned about the broad health effects of e-cigarettes. The risks extend beyond sexual dysfunction and include wider impacts on quality of life and personal confidence.

“The Department of Disease Control emphasises that e-cigarettes pose several health risks, including to sexual health, directly impacting quality of life and self-confidence. We recommend that the public, especially young people, avoid trying e-cigarettes and all other tobacco products to protect their long-term health. Those wishing to quit smoking or e-cigarettes can seek advice at their nearest Ministry of Public Health healthcare facility or call the free smoking cessation hotline at 1600,” said Dr Montien.

Thailand’s strict e-cigarette ban covers all devices, liquids and heated tobacco systems in Thailand

Meanwhile, Thailand continues to maintain one of the world’s most restrictive legal approaches towards electronic smoking devices. The country introduced a comprehensive prohibition on e-cigarettes in 2014. Since then, authorities have continued aggressive enforcement against illegal importation, possession and sales.

The law makes no distinction between Thai citizens and foreign visitors. Likewise, there are no exceptions for personal ownership or private use. Tourists carrying vaping devices inside their luggage remain subject to the same restrictions.

In particular, Thailand’s ban covers disposable e-cigarettes and refillable devices. It also includes heated tobacco systems such as IQOS, glo and Ploom. Furthermore, the restrictions apply to e-liquids, vape juices, cartridges and vape pods containing nicotine or non-nicotine substances. Even empty vaping components and accessories fall under the prohibition.

Importing, possessing and selling vapes in Thailand can lead to severe legal penalties and arrests

Separately, bringing a vape into Thailand is considered a violation of the Customs Act. This includes devices carried in checked baggage or hand luggage. The offence is treated as importing prohibited goods into the Kingdom.

Moreover, simply possessing an e-cigarette can trigger legal action because the device is viewed as an illegally imported item. The law also prohibits selling, supplying or distributing vaping products under the Consumer Protection Act.

However, illegal vaping remains visible in some nightlife districts and popular tourist zones. Street vendors continue offering devices despite the nationwide ban. In response, police regularly carry out targeted enforcement operations against suppliers and users.

On another front, the government has introduced mobile application reporting systems. These allow members of the public to report vaping offences. As part of the system, successful reports may receive a share of collected fine revenue.

Heavy fines and possible prison terms await those who violate Thailand’s vaping laws and bans

The legal penalties can be severe. Financial sanctions often start at around ฿30,000. In some situations, fines can reach four or five times the value of confiscated products.

Additionally, offences connected with illegal importation or receiving prohibited goods can carry substantial prison sentences. Under Thai law, the maximum penalties can range from five to ten years behind bars.

Although the highest sentences are rarely imposed on tourists carrying devices for personal use, foreign travellers are regularly detained and arrested. They may also face legal proceedings until fines or other penalties are settled.

Therefore, the latest research adds another dimension to Thailand’s already strict position on electronic smoking devices. The findings link regular e-cigarette use to a measurable increase in erectile dysfunction, while the law continues to impose heavy penalties on those who import, possess or distribute the prohibited products.

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