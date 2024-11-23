smoking-and-the-very-real-dangers-of-secondhand-smoke-and-vaping-highlighted-at-a-high-level-seminar

Bangkok seminar highlights the serious risks of secondhand smoke and vaping, with medical experts warning about cancer, respiratory issues and increased pollution while emphasising the dangers of e-cigarettes, especially for children and non-smokers.

A seminar in Bangkok has heard that Thai women were fifth most likely in a worldwide study to suffer from secondhand smoke. Medical experts from the government and academics joined together to raise public awareness of the danger. In particular, the audience heard about the danger of carcinogens from secondhand smoke and increased rates of cancer, particularly among younger people exposed to the threat. The conference also heard about vaping or e-cigarette smoking. In short, it was held as a habit just as dangerous as smoking when it comes to health outcomes.

A seminar in Bangkok has heard from medical experts that Thai people are far more likely to suffer from secondhand smoke. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ruengrudee Pathanavanich, a lecturer in the Department of Community Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine, Ramathibodi Hospital, referred to a landmark 2019 survey.

In short, it showed that 70% of Thai people suffered from secondhand smoke, in contrast to only 30% in the United Kingdom.

In particular, the survey identified Thai women as being most at risk. 68% of women, compared to only 43% of men, faced the danger. In addition, out of a survey of 57 countries, Thai women emerged as the group fifth most vulnerable.

Thai women are identified as at high risk of suffering from secondhand smoke exposure, according to a study

The medical expert referred to a study conducted from 1985 to 2022. It showed that younger women aged 15-49 who were exposed to secondhand smoke were 1.24 times more likely to develop breast cancer.

At length, Dr. Ruengrudee referred to a 2023 World Health Organization (WHO) report. Significantly, it confirmed that 3,560 people a day die worldwide from secondhand smoke. In summary, 1.3 million deaths occur every year.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Prakit Vateesatokit, of the National Tobacco Product Control Board, revealed that secondhand cigarette smoke in a 2006 analysis carried out by the US Surgeon General contained 50 carcinogens.

Since then, this number has increased to 70. The seminar heard shocking claims also about the danger posed by vaping. In particular, research has shown that as well as containing carcinogens, the fumes from vaping contain heavy concentrations of toxic metals.

Secondhand smoke is especially harmful to children, causing respiratory problems and even affecting animals

Dr. Prakit explained that secondhand smoke particularly impacts young children. In brief, they are susceptible to chronic asthma, respiratory tract infections, and retarded lung growth.

In addition to asthma, they run the risk of ear and throat inflammations. After that, he told his audience about the impact of secondhand smoke on animals. For instance, 23 out of 40 mice exposed to such smoke experienced significantly altered bladder linings.

In turn, this is a key precursor to developing early cancer. Undoubtedly, secondhand smoking also contributes to Bangkok’s chronic air quality problem. The seminar heard from Assoc. Prof. Dr. Suwanna Ruangkanjanaseth, the Deputy Director of the Tobacco Control Research and Knowledge Management Center (TRC).

The expert began by explaining the dangers posed by modern-day vaping. For example, Dr. Suwanna highlighted that the carbon monoxide levels found in the blood of vapers were significantly elevated, indeed five times higher than normal.

In contrast to regular smokers, vapers had higher concentrations of heavy metals. At length, these include silver, copper, selenium, and vanadium.

A seminar in Bangkok highlights alarming levels of PM 2.5 pollution caused by e-cigarettes

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Suwanna also gave an example of a situation where an e-cigarette smoke challenge event was organised in a large conference room.

The results showed that before the event, attended by 60-80 e-cigarette smokers, the PM 2.5 levels were 2-3 µg/m³. However, after the first day of the event, the PM 2.5 levels increased to 819 µg/m³, which is almost 10 times higher than the dust pollution level in Bangkok.

Professor Suwanna also warned that vape fumes are dangerous and toxic to foetuses as well as young children.

The seminar certainly pushed back against claims that vaping was less harmful than smoking.

Public awareness grows as smoking-related air pollution exacerbates Bangkok’s ongoing air quality issues

The seminar comes as Bangkok and other key urban centres in Thailand, in particular, battle with a worsening air quality problem.

The attendees at the seminar heard that 34 million Thais are non-smokers. However, 70% are presently exposed to secondhand smoke. This causes the areas where cigarettes were smoked to become more polluted.

That affects the health of both smokers and non-smokers.

“Presently, the prevalence of e-cigarettes has increased, and many people still misunderstand that the vapour from e-cigarettes is not harmful because it has a fragrant smell and there is no smoke from combustion. But in fact, the dangers of secondhand smoke from e-cigarettes also have an impact on health.”

“The vapour from e-cigarettes consists of nicotine, PM 2.5, heavy metals, and carcinogens. In particular, pregnant women who smoke e-cigarettes are at high risk, as these substances are toxic to the foetus. It also increases the chances of abnormal breathing and asthma in children,” explained Professor Suwanna.

