Elite Royal Thai Police expose a hidden child trafficking network in Kanchanaburi as a major anti-human trafficking operation uncovers the sexual exploitation of children under 15, leading to the arrest of two hotel workers accused of acting as brokers.

An elite Royal Thai Police raid smashed a hidden child trafficking ring operating inside a Kanchanaburi hotel, exposing the sexual exploitation of children under 15 and leading to the arrest of two hotel workers accused of arranging children for paying guests. The anti-trafficking probe uncovered a commission-based operation in which a cashier and housekeeper used their access to rooms, guests and payments to broker the abuse in a rural border region near Burma and Laos.

An elite Royal Thai Police operation has uncovered a child trafficking and prostitution network operating from a hotel in Kanchanaburi Province. The Sunday raid exposed the sexual exploitation of children under 15 in a rural border province close to Burma and Laos.

Officers arrested two hotel employees accused of acting as brokers between customers and children. The case emerged from a detailed Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division investigation into criminal activity concealed behind the normal operation of the hotel.

As a result, police moved to dismantle the network and bring those involved before the courts.

Elite anti-trafficking police arrest hotel workers as child exploitation charges are uncovered now

The operation was ordered by Pol. Maj. Gen. Witthaya Sriprasertphap, Commander of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division. In parallel, Pol. Col. Alongkot Kochkaew, Superintendent of Division 5, and Pol. Lt. Col. Phansawadee Kloyrayap, Inspector of Division 5, directed officers carrying out the arrests.

Police targeted a hotel in Ban Nuea Subdistrict, Mueang District, Kanchanaburi Province. Subsequently, officers arrested Mr. Banjob, 57, a cashier, and Ms. Sasa, 43, a housekeeper. Both were wanted under Kanchanaburi Provincial Court arrest warrants numbered 453 and 454/2568, issued on June 11, 2026.

The charges against the pair covered a wide range of serious offences involving children. In particular, they included human trafficking by exploiting children for prostitution. In addition, the charges covered procuring, luring or enticing people into prostitution and transporting individuals for indecent acts.

Furthermore, the suspects were accused of assisting, facilitating and protecting the prostitution of others. The charges also included abducting children under 15 for profit or for obscene purposes.

Police detail the child trafficking system and serious offences involving children under fifteen now

On another front, investigators cited offences involving coercing, threatening, enticing, promoting or consenting to children behaving in inappropriate ways. They also included coercing, threatening, using, enticing, inciting, promoting or consenting to children displaying or performing obscene acts.

The extensive list of charges reflected the scale of the criminal conduct identified by investigators during the operation.

According to Division 5 investigators, the trafficking system operated from inside the hotel. Customers renting rooms for short stays or overnight visits could request sexual services involving children.

When those requests were made, hotel staff contacted the children and arranged meetings inside customer rooms. The investigation found that the operation relied on employees who had direct access to guests, payments and accommodation facilities.

Cashier took payments and arranged meetings as police uncovered a commission-based sex ring

Mr. Banjob was identified by investigators as playing a central role in the operation. As the hotel cashier, he received payments for rooms and controlled the distribution of room keys.

Therefore, police said he was responsible for contacting the children and arranging the meetings with customers. Investigators also found that he received a commission of between ฿400 and ฿500 for every transaction. Meanwhile, Ms. Sasa was identified as a housekeeper who participated in the operation from within the hotel.

Following the collection of evidence, Division 5 investigators sought arrest warrants from the Kanchanaburi Provincial Court. The court approved the requests, allowing officers to proceed with the operation.

During the June 14 arrests, both suspects were taken into custody and questioned by anti-trafficking officers. Afterwards, both Mr. Banjob and Ms. Sasa confessed to all charges, according to police. They were then transferred to Division 5 investigators for further legal proceedings.

Separately, the case highlighted the work of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division against organised child exploitation networks. However, police have not released details about the children involved. Likewise, officers have not confirmed whether additional suspects are being investigated. The case remains under the responsibility of Division 5 as legal proceedings continue.

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