Thai police doctor “Dr. Air” arrested for a ฿400M drug scam using dead patients’ IDs. Fake clinics sold illegal sedatives. Investigation reveals links to Chinese mafia and money laundering. Authorities warn this is organized crime, not just medical misconduct.

A well-known Thai doctor and senior police officer was arrested on Tuesday. Police Colonel Dr. Anchulee Phetrat, widely recognized in both medical and law enforcement circles, was taken into custody following a months-long investigation. Authorities linked her to suspicious financial transactions totalling up to ฿400 million. According to investigators, Dr. Anchulee began ordering large quantities of alprazolam—a prescription sedative—from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2022. The drugs included Xanax, commonly used to treat anxiety, as well as substances often misused as date rape drugs. To obtain the drugs, she reportedly used the identities of deceased individuals, racking up orders worth ฿15 million.

The sedatives were then sold illegally through a network of clinics. On Tuesday, while being questioned by authorities, she was also formally dismissed from government service. The arrest came amid fresh revelations that Dr. Anchulee—known publicly as “Dr. Air”—had previously been investigated for alleged ties to the Chinese mafia.

It is a scandal that on Tuesday rattled Thailand’s law enforcement and healthcare world. Pol. Col. Dr. Anchulee Phetrat, known widely as “Dr. Air,” was arrested at her Bangkok residence. The arrest followed a major investigation into her alleged procurement and distribution of the controlled sedative alprazolam. Officials say she acquired the drug through fraudulent means and sold it to unauthorized clinics, violating public health laws.

FDA uncovers prescription fraud using names of deceased patients to funnel drugs to illegal clinics

Authorities reported that Dr. Anchulee had obtained alprazolam worth at least ฿15 million since 2022. The drug, which is strictly regulated, was sourced directly from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

However, the volume of her orders raised red flags. The FDA, suspecting abuse of prescription privileges, alerted the police, prompting a deeper investigation.

The FDA began cross-referencing prescription records. Soon, it became evident that many of the patients’ names used to obtain the drugs were deceased. Over 370 names of dead individuals were linked to prescriptions supposedly issued by Dr. Anchulee. According to investigators, this fraudulent practice helped her funnel alprazolam to at least 11 unauthorized clinics.

During the investigation, officials discovered a disturbing detail. One of the storage points for the drugs was a police residence on Phetchaburi Soi 6, in Phaya Thai district. The flat, linked to Dr. Anchulee, was used to house and distribute psychotropic substances. Officers conducted a search of the premises and found over 10 boxes of sleeping pills—later confirmed to contain alprazolam—stored within.

Inside the flat, they arrested a Thai man acting as a caretaker. According to police, he was involved in storing and distributing the drugs from the location. Although not a police officer himself, he had been granted access to the government flat, which is considered a serious administrative offence. Consequently, this action violated both police housing regulations and the criminal code.

Following this discovery, officers proceeded to arrest Dr. Anchulee at her official residence in Bangkok’s Ratchadamri area. Pol. Gen. Suchart Theerasawat, a key member of the Ministry of Public Health’s narcotics suppression working group, confirmed the arrest and detailed the investigation’s progression. He said forensic evidence, including DNA and financial records, linked Dr. Anchulee directly to the seized drugs and irregular purchase orders.

Fake clinics and stolen identities were used to order and distribute tens of millions of baht in powerful sedatives

The drugs were classified as Category 2 and Category 4 substances under Thai law. Alprazolam, which is often sold under brand names such as Xanax, is prescribed to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

However, in Thailand, it is frequently abused for recreational use. More disturbingly, it is also used in date rape cases. When mixed with cough syrup or kratom juice, the drug creates a powerful sedative effect, which is highly sought after by users in illicit circles.

Authorities believe the network operated systematically. Dr. Anchulee used the names of 11 clinics to place orders for alprazolam through the FDA’s legal channel. While the clinics appeared legitimate on paper, some did not exist in reality.

Others were operated under false or stolen identities. To facilitate the drug’s movement, she employed intermediaries to transport and store the medicine. According to investigators, the drugs were distributed primarily to illegal or semi-licensed clinics catering to young adults.

Financial records examined by the Narcotics Suppression Bureau showed at least ฿80 million moving through accounts linked to Dr. Anchulee. More alarmingly, when tracing connected accounts, officials discovered a broader financial trail totalling over ฿400 million. This prompted authorities to open a separate investigation into possible money laundering and asset concealment.

Money trail of ฿400 million suggests a larger criminal drug scheme of fake medical operations and networks

During a press briefing on June 10, Pol. Lt. Col. Thanakrit Jitareerat, Assistant Minister at the Ministry of Public Health, said that the investigation revealed evidence of a “coordinated criminal operation.”

He noted that the misuse of government housing, fraudulent prescriptions, and impersonation of clinics pointed to a planned and deliberate scheme. Furthermore, he said that additional suspects were likely.

Dr. Witit Srisatidchaikul, Deputy Secretary-General of the FDA, emphasized that alprazolam is a tightly controlled medication. It may only be prescribed by licensed doctors and used in hospitals or regulated clinical settings. The FDA keeps records of every prescription issued and can trace which patients received which medications. In this case, their system helped flag irregularities.

As the investigation expanded, it was discovered that at least five to six other doctors may have been involved. These medical professionals, officials said, possibly helped to forge prescriptions or facilitate drug transfers. All 11 clinics used in the scheme will be searched. Authorities expect more arrests in the coming days.

Doctor’s past links to Chinese mafia deepen suspicion as hospital confirms her official dismissal from service

Dr. Anchulee, meanwhile, has been temporarily dismissed from government service. The Police General Hospital confirmed her dismissal and said that she would face a formal disciplinary hearing. If found guilty, she could be permanently removed from the civil service and stripped of her medical license.

Spokesperson Pol. Maj. Gen. Sirikul Srisongsa confirmed the hospital’s cooperation with investigators. She stressed that the hospital maintains strict internal controls over prescriptions and drug dispensing. Any misuse of those protocols, she said, is grounds for immediate investigation.

Further complicating matters, officials revealed that Dr. Anchulee had previously been under scrutiny for alleged ties to the Chinese mafia. While no charges were filed at the time, the revelation adds a deeper layer of suspicion to the case. Her alleged reappearance in illegal activities, particularly in relation to a drug known for use in sexual assault cases, has raised serious ethical and legal concerns.

Currently, Dr. Anchulee remains in police custody. She was held for over eight hours on June 10 as investigators prepared formal charges. According to her lawyer, Nitisak Meekhud, bail has not yet been requested.

Legal team awaits charges and pleading directions while ethical and criminal risks continue to mount in case

The defence team is waiting for clarity on the specific charges before proceeding. Her legal counsel confirmed that Dr. Anchulee is extremely distressed and worried about her two children, who are currently in the care of family members in Surin province.

At this stage, officials believe that criminal charges will include possession and distribution of psychotropic substances, fraud, misuse of government property, and potentially money laundering. Violations involving Category 2 and Category 4 substances can result in prison sentences of five to 20 years, along with fines of ฿100,000 to ฿400,000. Money laundering charges, if proven, could lead to asset seizures and further jail time.

The Medical Council of Thailand has also been informed. They are reviewing Dr. Anchulee’s license and are expected to launch an ethics investigation shortly. If violations of professional conduct are confirmed, her license to practice medicine could be permanently revoked.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health has pledged to improve oversight of controlled drug distribution. Officials said they would work closely with the FDA to identify any further weaknesses in the system. Transitioning to more secure prescription technologies and stricter vetting of clinics are among the measures being discussed.

Expanded investigation now includes data breach and theft with 370 deceased identities used for prescriptions

Authorities stressed that the wrongdoing was committed by individuals and not institutions. The Police General Hospital, they said, was not involved and had acted promptly to address the issue. However, further scrutiny of prescribing systems within state hospitals is likely in the months to come.

Investigators are now focusing on verifying the identities of patients used in the forged prescriptions. Of the 370 deceased individuals used to acquire alprazolam, 250 were registered as dead in 2024 and 120 in 2025. Officials believe these names were taken from stolen or leaked records. The data breach angle is now part of the expanded investigation.

Officials confirmed that a press conference will be held on June 11 at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau headquarters. The Department of Health Service Support, the FDA, and law enforcement officials will provide updates on the clinic searches and arrests.

The case has raised concerns about the potential scale of similar abuse across Thailand. While the investigation began with a single doctor, the scope has widened rapidly. Authorities warn that more professionals could be involved. As one senior officer said, “This is no longer just a medical ethics issue. It is organized crime.”

Further reading:

Massive police operation to suppress a prescription drug ring linked to Veterans hospitals in Bangkok

Dark web Xanax counterfeiting gang managed from Thailand smashed in the UK with 10 people convicted

Former World Champion British boxer flees cocaine charge. Police think he has flown out to sunny Thailand

Unlikely rags to riches convict star arrested again in Thailand over online gambling promotion

Iconic 70s Bangkok comes to life again as the dark story of The Serpent wows world Netflix audiences

Calls for murdered Norwegian woman’s Japanese killer to be brought to justice if found in Thailand

Thai prison nightmare helped American copywriter Jesse Moskel put his life on a firm path

Sean Connery, the sexiest man alive, who played James Bond, has passed away at 90 years of age in Bahamas

Filming of Fast and Furious movie begins in Krabi in what will be a big boost to the local economy

US actor and Thai son struggling to survive virus ordeal in India as they wait to fly home to life in Thailand

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>