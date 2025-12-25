Mother of Thai girl sold to a Tokyo brothel is held by human trafficking police at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Thai mother, 29, who sold her 12-year-old daughter to a Tokyo brothel , is arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after extradition. The girl, who alerted Japanese police, is now under official protection as trafficking officers pursue charges.

A 29-year-old Thai woman who sold her daughter into prostitution in Tokyo has been detained at Suvarnabhumi Airport. On Tuesday, Anti-Human Trafficking and Immigration Bureau officers arrested the woman after she flew into the capital’s main international airport. In the meantime, her daughter is understood to be under the care of Japanese authorities, but it is expected she will later be transferred to appropriate care in Thailand. The case caused outrage in Thailand and internationally when the 12-year-old girl reported the abuse to stunned police in Tokyo. Before that, her mother had left her working at a brothel.

The mother who forced her 12-year-old daughter into prostitution in Japan has now returned to Thailand under police control. Notably, Taiwanese police arrested the 29-year-old woman earlier. She was later extradited to Thailand. Thai officers detained her immediately upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the suspect is identified as Ms. Luk, aged 29. She is the mother of the 12-year-old Thai girl in this case. Earlier, the girl approached the Japanese police. She sought help after being forced into prostitution in Tokyo by her mother.

The mother abandoned her daughter and continued working in Taiwan. Taiwanese authorities later arrested her and began extradition procedures.

Child placed under official care in Japan while Thai police leaders prepared coordinated arrest operation

Additionally, Japanese authorities placed the child under official care. The girl remains with Japanese state services during the investigation.

She will later return to Thailand. Authorities in Thailand are still taking responsibility for her protection.

However, officials have not released further details about her condition. They continue to manage the case through official channels.

At 5:00 PM on December 23, 2025, Thai police executed the arrest order. Pol. Gen. Thatchai Pitanilabutr directed the operation. He serves as Deputy Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police. He also leads the Anti-Human Trafficking Centre. Previously, he ordered senior officers to prepare for the suspect’s arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Witthaya Sriprasertphap commanded the Anti-Human Trafficking Division team during the operation. In addition, Pol. Col. Narong Tesviboon, Deputy Commander of the division, took part. Pol. Col. Chawinroj Pheemrachathamrong, Superintendent of Division 4, also joined the team.

Arrest warrant enabled international action leading to airport detention and continuing investigation

Previously, the Criminal Court had already issued an arrest warrant. The warrant carries case number 37/2568. Division 4 of the Anti-Human Trafficking Division requested the warrant.

It covers the reported exploitation of the 12-year-old girl in Japan. Consequently, the warrant enabled coordinated action with international partners. Taiwanese police acted on that warrant when the suspect was located.

As the suspect arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thai police moved in at once. Officers apprehended her without delay. The operations involved Immigration Bureau officers in addition to elite anti-human trafficking police.

Then they transported her to the Central Investigation Bureau.

She is now under official custody. Officers will question her and record formal charges. The Central Investigation Bureau will handle further investigative steps.

Police say they will provide more details at a press conference on December 24. In particular, officials will outline the current status of the inquiry. They will also set out the next legal stages. No extra comments have been issued at this time. The Royal Thai Police continue to control the investigation.

Earlier, in November, the young girl first came to official attention in Japan. Significantly, she was only 12 years old. The child contacted Japanese police and reported the actions of her mother. Indeed, she left her brothel prison and marched into a central police station in Tokyo. The young girl sought her life back. She asked to be allowed return to school in Thailand.

She said she had been forced into prostitution in Tokyo. Previously, her mother had left her living in a brothel where she was forced to work while living on a kitchen floor.

Child stayed in protection while mother was extradited from Taiwan by police trafficking units

Therefore, Japanese officers placed her under care and protection. The authorities then took responsibility for her safety and welfare.

She remains under their supervision until travel arrangements are ready.

Meanwhile, the mother left Japan and went to Taiwan. She continued working there before police intervention. Taiwanese authorities arrested her in connection with the Thai warrant.

Afterwards, extradition followed. She was returned to Thailand to face legal action. Her arrival triggered the prepared Thai police response.

Thai officers stress the role of the Anti-Human Trafficking Centre. The Centre provided overall direction. Additionally, the Anti-Human Trafficking Division conducted the arrest. The Central Investigation Bureau is now responsible for formal proceedings.

Each unit followed its own duties within the national structure. Senior officers supervised the work at all stages.

The suspect remains in custody pending further action. Prosecutors will examine the case file. They will consider the material collected during the investigation.

Court dates have not yet been announced. Finally, officials will confirm those steps after internal review.

Child returned to Thailand under care while police prepare a briefing and continue ongoing inquiries

Authorities are expected to soon confirm the child’s return to Thailand. She is to travel separately from her mother. Meanwhile, she is stillunder care arranged by Thai agencies.

Officials have not released her location for safety reasons. They continue to provide protection and support. The welfare of the child sits within current administrative controls.

Police will present more confirmed facts during the December 24 press briefing. Therefore, they advise the public to follow official information. The Royal Thai Police remain the central source for updates.

Further developments will follow the investigation timetable. The case continues under national and international cooperation mechanisms.

Earlier reports in Japan described public shock. The case attracted attention because of the age of the child. Furthermore, authorities in both countries treated the matter as a human trafficking issue.

Specialised police units took control. Coordination between Thailand, Japan, and Taiwan led to the arrest and extradition. The situation now moves into the Thai legal system. The allegations concern the reported exploitation of a 12-year-old girl by her mother. Formal processes will determine the outcome.

Significantly, Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers are aware that this may not be an isolated case. Certainly, the bravery of the 12-year-old has highlighted and brought home the evils of human trafficking. Unfortunately, it is still endemic among the less well off in the kingdom. In short, it is a national scandal.

Therefore, it is easy to understand the care being taken by police in reporting this case. Of course, it is also about protecting the identity and privacy of the young girl. However, undeniably, there is a sense of national shame here.

Meanwhile, police will continue their work under the existing warrant and court authority. The matter remains active under law enforcement supervision.

