Thailand was shocked as a 12-year-old girl trafficked by her mother to a Tokyo massage parlour in June was rescued by Japanese police. She is now under protection, and coordinated investigations have opened in both Japan and Thailand to bring all those responsible to justice.

Thailand was shocked on Friday after reports came from Japan that a 12-year-old Thai girl had sought help from authorities. She had been trafficked to Japan earlier this year by her own mother. In effect, she was sold into the sex trade. Japanese investigators say her mother or relatives were paid systematically. Meanwhile, the girl was forced to sleep in a brothel kitchen and subjected to sexual slavery. She eventually escaped and approached Japanese police. Now, she seeks to return home to Thailand and resume her education.

A 12-year-old Thai girl who was forced to work in a Tokyo massage parlour has been rescued by Japanese police. The child is now under protection, and coordinated investigations are underway in both Japan and Thailand.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed on Friday that Japanese officials took the girl into protective custody. The Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo and the Department of Consular Affairs are providing direct assistance. Officials said the case is being treated as a human-trafficking crime.

Police in Japan have arrested Masayuki Hosono, 51, owner of the massage parlour in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward. He was detained on suspicion of violating labour laws and exploiting a minor.

Parlour in Ueno district secretly offered sexual services to multiple clients under investigation

The parlour was located near the busy Ueno district. According to investigators, it operated as a traditional massage business but secretly offered sexual services.

According to Japanese media, the girl entered Japan in late June with her biological mother, 29, on a 15-day tourist visa. Upon arrival, the mother allegedly took her directly to the parlour and left her there.

After that, the girl was forced to sleep in the kitchen. She was ordered to serve male clients daily. Investigators said she received no payment and was not allowed to leave.

The case surfaced in mid-September. The girl went alone to the Tokyo Regional Immigration Services Bureau. She told officials she wanted to return to Thailand and attend school.

During questioning, she described the abuse she had suffered. Officials immediately contacted the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department’s Security Bureau. A full investigation began the same day.

Police raided the parlour soon after. They found several Thai women who were also allegedly providing sexual services. Evidence seized included cash, client lists, and travel documents.

Investigation finds girl served dozens of clients, with all funds taken by adults involved in the sordid caper

Investigators determined the 12-year-old had been forced to serve about 60 male clients. The income from her exploitation totalled 627,000 yen, or about 132,000 baht. None of the money was given to her. The funds were transferred to Hosono and then sent to a relative of her mother.

Japanese authorities contacted the Royal Thai Embassy. Consular officers visited the child on 24 September. They confirmed her identity and assessed her condition.

According to MFA spokesman Nikorndej Balankura, embassy staff found clear indicators of human trafficking under Thailand’s National Referral Mechanism. It was verified that she was a trafficking victim.

The child is now housed at a child-and-youth protection centre in Tokyo. She is receiving medical care, food, clothing, and psychological support. Officials said she will remain there until all legal and health procedures are complete.

Meanwhile, Japanese police are investigating the role of her mother. Records show the woman has travelled abroad 27 times. Authorities believe those trips may be linked to a broader trafficking network.

Thai authorities coordinate with Japan to secure victim and plan repatriation under supervision

In Bangkok, Pol Maj Gen Wittaya Sriprasertphap, commander of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATP), confirmed that Thai police are collecting evidence. He said legal action will follow against everyone involved.

According to Pol Maj Gen Wittaya, the girl will be repatriated after the Japanese case concludes. Thai authorities will continue the investigation in Thailand. The process will ensure justice and long-term support for the victim.

Thanakrit Jitareerat, secretary to the Minister of Social Development and Human Security, said coordination is ongoing between both countries. He plans to travel to Japan to follow progress and to ensure the child’s safety.

At the same time, officers from the Anti-Human Trafficking Division (AHTD) and Crime Suppression Division (CSD) are preparing for the girl’s return. They have arranged a victim-screening process and further protection measures.

Investigators analyse financial and digital evidence to track trafficking network operations with Japan

Thai investigators are examining financial transfers, communications, and immigration data to identify intermediaries who arranged her travel and employment.

Japanese investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and digital evidence seized from the parlour. They are interviewing witnesses and clients to reconstruct events. Police are also analysing bank transactions to trace the flow of money.

According to MFA officials, the Thai government will maintain full cooperation with Japan during the prosecution. Both sides are sharing intelligence on trafficking routes and recruiters operating in Thailand.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo continues to monitor the girl’s welfare daily. Officials said she remains under strict protection and has regular contact with social workers and counsellors.

The embassy confirmed that the child’s identity will remain confidential because of her age and victim status.

Cross-border investigation continues with multiple arrests and international cooperation planned

Authorities in both countries have identified the case as one of the most serious recent incidents of cross-border trafficking of a minor. It has drawn attention from senior law enforcement agencies in Bangkok and Tokyo.

Further arrests are expected as both investigations progress. Police in Japan are pursuing individuals linked to Hosono’s business, while Thai officers are focusing on the mother’s travel history and financial activity.

Officials said the child will not be moved until welfare officers confirm that she is stable. Once cleared, she will be repatriated under joint supervision by both governments.

For now, she remains in a secure child-protection facility in Tokyo. She continues to receive medical care, counselling, and legal assistance. Japanese and Thai authorities are working together to complete the investigation and bring all offenders to justice.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that Thailand will provide full assistance to the victim after her return. The case remains open in both countries as police trace the network responsible for trafficking a 12-year-old Thai girl to Japan.

Further reading:

Online prostitution network operating in Singapore from Thailand is smashed following joint police operation

Police doctor jailed after she did not seek bail. Details emerge of her tight prescription drug network

Chinese mafia links as police doctor is busted for Bangkok prescription drug racket driven by the dead

Massive police operation to suppress a prescription drug ring linked to Veterans hospitals in Bangkok

Dark web Xanax counterfeiting gang managed from Thailand smashed in the UK with 10 people convicted

Former World Champion British boxer flees cocaine charge. Police think he has flown out to sunny Thailand

Unlikely rags to riches convict star arrested again in Thailand over online gambling promotion

Iconic 70s Bangkok comes to life again as the dark story of The Serpent wows world Netflix audiences

Calls for murdered Norwegian woman’s Japanese killer to be brought to justice if found in Thailand