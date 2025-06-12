Police doctor jailed after she did not seek bail. Details emerge of her tight prescription drug network

Police doctor Dr. Air jailed after refusing bail charged in a massive prescription drug racket. Her tightly run trafficking network funnelled ฿400 million through fake prescriptions using deceased patients’ names. Over 370 deaths linked as police continue raids.

In the aftermath of yesterday’s raids and the subsequent arrest of a prominent Bangkok-based police officer and doctor, both the medical and law enforcement communities remain in shock. The primary suspect Dr. Anchulee Thirawongpaisan was remanded to prison by the Criminal Court on Wednesday. Earlier, her lawyer, Nitisak Meekhud, conveyed that his client was deeply affected by the arrest and opted not to seek bail, preferring to contemplate her situation. Meanwhile, emerging details shed light on an alleged tightly controlled prescription drug trafficking network, purportedly orchestrated by the police doctor. Authorities suggest that this network generated approximately ฿400 million. Currently, police are investigating a list of 370 deceased patients from 2024 and 2025, whose identities were reportedly exploited to fabricate fraudulent prescriptions.

On June 11, 2025, Narcotics Suppression Police brought 46-year-old Pol. Col. Dr. Anchulee to the Criminal Court. Known publicly as Dr. Air, she arrived under heavy security. Officers requested her detention for 12 days while the investigation continued. The charges involved serious offences tied to drug trafficking and illegal distribution of psychotropic substances.

The court received the request for pre-trial detention. Investigators strongly opposed her temporary release. They cited three reasons: the high penalty, the risk of flight and the involvement of a network. Dr. Air did not apply for bail. Therefore, the court approved her detention and she was transferred to prison that same day.

Prescription drugs legally obtained were diverted and sold using fake names and parcel drop-off schemes

Before her arrest, officers from Narcotics Suppression Division 1 had begun a deep investigation. It started with reports of psychotropic substances being distributed illegally.

These substances, legally obtained from the FDA, were later diverted for unlicensed sales. Officers discovered that the distribution occurred mainly through parcel deliveries, using fake sender names and drop-off points.

As investigators dug deeper, they focused on 11 clinics suspected of smuggling psychotropic drugs. One name appeared repeatedly: Dr. Anchulee. She had access to these drugs through legal channels due to her medical status. However, her orders raised red flags. She regularly purchased Category 2 and 4 substances like Alprazolam, Ritalin, Zolpidem, and Clonazepam.

Moreover, these substances were shipped in bulk to multiple clinics. Payment trails showed funds moving from Dr. Air’s accounts to the FDA’s procurement system. Although the purchases appeared legal at first, the drugs were later repackaged and sold unlawfully.

After the drugs arrived, they were transported in parcels. These parcels often departed from Chalermlap Flats. There, a man named Mr. Duriyaluck received and stored them. Sometimes, the drugs were hidden in his room. Other times, they were kept inside his parked car.

Flat owner Dr. Air used tenants to sort and ship illegal drugs from inside her Bangkok apartment unit

On weekends, his wife, Ms. Jirawan, joined the operation. She helped sort, store and redirect the packages. Both lived in the flat, though Dr. Air held ownership rights. She had no family connection to the couple. Despite this, she regularly used the flat as part of the delivery operation.

In addition to that, the investigation revealed that parcels were shipped to and from several clinics. Two people—Mr. Anawin and Ms. Arocha—frequently received packages from Dr. Air. They acted as intermediaries. The drugs eventually reached Mr. Pakorn, a key figure who handled sorting and repackaging.

Furthermore, one prominent recipient emerged: Ms. Natthaphat, also known by the nickname “Nuch.” Her name appeared often on parcel labels. Her family members, including her son Mr. Manop and his wife Ms. Pawarisa, helped collect and store drugs. Their residence in Samut Sakhon became a central distribution point.

Meanwhile, payments for these parcels were traced to Dr. Air’s bank accounts. Records showed that the funds came from several individuals involved in the scheme. Additionally, shipping logs confirmed a high number of packages sent under the names Dr. Anchulee, Noon and Nuch. The drugs remained consistent, despite the shifting aliases.

Fake sender names and layered deliveries helped mask network trafficking of powerful psychotropic drugs

This use of fake names and varied delivery addresses indicated a layered trafficking network. The drugs were shuffled through flats, houses, dorms, and clinics. Each package passed through multiple hands to confuse authorities.

Then, on February 20, 2025, investigators executed a crucial sting operation. They tracked a suspicious parcel being handed to a delivery rider by Mr. Duriyaluck. That package was exchanged again inside the flats and collected by another courier.

Officers intercepted the rider, disguised themselves, and completed the delivery. The recipient accepted the parcel and paid ฿500. Police immediately arrested him. Inside the package, they found 600 tablets of Flunitrazepam. This drug is classified as a Category 2 psychotropic substance.

Upon questioning, the man admitted to ordering the pills from Mr. Archun. He paid ฿14,000 for the drugs. Notably, Mr. Archun had sent the payment to Ms. Natthaphat. That link tied the entire network together—from Dr. Air to Mr. Archun and all participants in between.

Following this discovery, police secured arrest warrants. The suspects were charged with conspiracy to traffic psychotropic drugs. The network involved more than two people, operated over time and used complex logistics.

Police raid reveals hiding suspect as details of network logistics and charges begin to emerge in public

On June 10, 2025, police executed a search at the Chalermlap Flats. They visited a unit that was once used by Dr. Anchulee. However, a man named Mr. Phimphon was now living there. He claimed to have bought the room from her.

Despite that, officers found Dr. Anchulee hiding in another room on the sixth floor. She was arrested without resistance. According to officers, she understood the charges and cooperated during the arrest. At the time, she had no prior record in this case.

Afterwards, police searched her personal residence. Nothing illegal was found there. She was taken to the Narcotics Suppression Division headquarters for formal booking. The charges she faced included trafficking under multiple sections of the Narcotics Code.

Specifically, the law prohibits unauthorized sales and transfers of Category 2 substances like Flunitrazepam. The penalty includes imprisonment and significant fines. Dr. Air denied all allegations during the interview. Nonetheless, investigators maintained that she was a central figure.

Doctor appears exhausted and silent in custody as bail is denied and the court orders pre-trial detention

Because of the scale and coordination of the crime, police strongly opposed her release. They highlighted the risk of evidence tampering and witness intimidation. They also said that at least 50 more witnesses needed to be interviewed.

The Criminal Court approved the detention request. Dr. Anchulee was remanded for 12 days, from June 11 to June 22, 2025. She arrived at court in disguise. She wore a mask, hat, sunglasses, and long sleeves to hide her handcuffs.

Throughout the day, she appeared stressed and exhausted. She spoke no words to reporters. Inside the detention cell, she either curled up with her knees to her chest or buried her head between her arms. She had not slept the night before.

Female officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau stood watch. Her lawyer Nitisak Meekhud later confirmed that she did not apply for bail. Reportedly, she wanted time to reflect in prison before deciding on her defence. For now, she remains silent.

Police raids continue as deaths are probed and over ฿400 million baht linked to the lucrative illegal pill trade

Meanwhile, police expanded their search. Eleven more locations were raided. Investigators now believe that the network distributed up to 180,000 pills. The operation generated over ฿400 million in cash flow. Tragically, over 370 deaths may be linked to this network.

In response, the Police General Hospital launched a disciplinary probe. Dr. Air had once worked there. Officials revealed she may be dismissed from service based on ethical violations.

At present, Dr. Air remains in jail. She awaits further investigation and her next court hearing. The case continues to send shockwaves through the medical and law enforcement communities.

