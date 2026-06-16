Trump unveils a historic US-Iran digital accord as Thailand welcomes a breakthrough in the Middle East crisis. The Strait of Hormuz will reopen, nuclear talks begin and a 60-day ceasefire holds as global markets watch whether the fragile deal leads to a wider peace deal.

A significant diplomatic breakthrough emerged on Tuesday as United States President Donald Trump announced a digitally signed agreement with Iran, opening the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, renewed nuclear negotiations and an extension of the current ceasefire. Thailand welcomed the development as governments, energy markets and international businesses closely monitored whether the first formal agreement between Washington and Tehran in the latest crisis could develop into a broader settlement and bring greater stability to a region central to global trade and energy security.

Thailand welcomed a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough on Tuesday as the world awaited the next steps after United States President Donald Trump announced a digital agreement with Iran aimed at ending their conflict.

The announcement came early on June 16, 2026, during talks between President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit.

The development immediately drew worldwide attention. It raised hopes for reduced Middle East tensions and greater global economic stability.

Hormuz route set to reopen as Iran ships resume passage after US lifts naval blockade amid diplomacy

Shortly afterwards, senior United States officials confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz would fully reopen on June 20 following an official signing ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland.

The waterway remains one of the world’s most important energy routes. Millions of barrels of oil move through the passage, making its security a critical international concern.

Already, signs of easing tensions had emerged in the Gulf region. Iranian media reported that three Iranian oil tankers and two cargo ships had crossed the Strait of Hormuz after the United States lifted its naval blockade.

In Washington, further details emerged about the Memorandum of Understanding. U.S. Vice President JD Vance told CNN that the document was only one and a half pages long. Nevertheless, he described it as an important framework for future cooperation between the two countries.

US and Iran begin nuclear talks under a digital accord signed by Trump, Vance and Galibaf in Geneva

The agreement will now move into technical negotiations scheduled to begin this week. These discussions will examine the Iranian nuclear programme and other key obligations. In particular, American officials said Iran had accepted a verifiable commitment not to develop nuclear weapons.

Moreover, the agreement requires Tehran to promote regional peace and stability. It also requires Iran to end support for organisations designated as terrorist by the United States. Collectively, these commitments form the basis of the next diplomatic stage.

According to American officials, the memorandum was electronically signed by President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Mohammad Bagher Galibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament. The digital signing marked a formal beginning for a new round of negotiations.

Meanwhile, the agreement extends the current ceasefire by an additional 60 days. This period will allow both sides to negotiate the details of a broader peace settlement. However, United States officials stressed that sanctions relief would depend on strict compliance with the agreement.

Sanctions relief remains conditional as Thailand welcomes breakthrough and urges Middle East peace

As part of this process, measures including the release of Iranian assets will remain conditional. American officials said Tehran must first meet the obligations contained in the memorandum before sanctions easing can proceed.

Separately, Thailand issued a statement congratulating the United States and Iran on reaching an agreement to end their conflict. Bangkok expressed hope that the breakthrough would restore peace across the Middle East and support international stability.

On June 16, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlined the kingdom’s official position. The ministry said Thailand was pleased with the agreement reached between Washington and Tehran. It described the outcome as a positive result of diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.

Thailand praises Pakistan and Oman mediation while backing international law and shipping security

Notably, Thailand praised Pakistan and Oman for their constructive roles as mediators during the negotiations. The ministry also recognised the efforts of all parties involved in using diplomacy to reduce the crisis.

In addition, Thailand stated that it hoped the agreement would be fully implemented under international law and the United Nations Charter. The government said successful implementation would strengthen confidence between all parties involved.

On another front, Bangkok highlighted the wider economic significance of the agreement. Thai officials pointed to the importance of maintaining lasting freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Hormuz reopening draws global attention as talks continue over nuclear commitments and sanctions

The route remains essential for international energy supplies and global shipping. Consequently, the planned reopening on June 20 is expected to receive close attention from governments, traders and financial markets worldwide.

For Thailand, the development carries particular significance because the kingdom depends heavily on international trade and imported energy. Therefore, stability in the Middle East and secure maritime routes remain closely linked to broader economic confidence.

Looking ahead, attention will turn towards Geneva and the upcoming technical negotiations between American and Iranian officials. The talks will determine the details of nuclear commitments, sanctions measures and future cooperation.

Ultimately, the digital memorandum represents the first formal step in a new diplomatic process between Washington and Tehran. The coming weeks will show whether the preliminary agreement develops into a wider and more comprehensive peace arrangement.

Further reading:

Trump counters Iran with tougher terms and a warning. Tehran now says it does not trust the US

Trump predicts US victory in war with Iran hours after attack targeting the President and his entourage

US cancels envoys flight to Islamabad as it ramps up its rhetoric on the naval blockade of the Strait

US Navy attacks, disables and boards Iranian cargo vessel as Middle East War threatens to erupt again

State oil firm has plan to stabilise oil prices even if war again breaks out between the United States and Iran

Consumer confidence plummets over US Iran war. Oil prices stay volatile with economic outlook uncertain

Anxiety about oil supplies and prices as economic growth in 2026 now dependent on the US Iran War

Ministers scramble to secure oil supplies due to Middle East War. Rationing at petrol stations starts

Thai vessel evacuated in the Strait of Hormuz after coming under fire and suffering engine room damage

Thailand advises all 77k nationals in the Middle East to evacuate the region as the US Iran war ratchets up

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